NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Community Bank
System, Inc. (CBU)
and its subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., at 'BBB' and 'F2',
respectively. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A detailed list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the company's
consistent
earnings performance and stable asset quality, regulatory
capital and liquidity
profile. CBU's earnings and asset quality continue to be a
rating strength for
the bank while its liquidity and funding profile also compare
favorably to
community banking peers. Ratings are constrained by CBU's
limited operating
environment and business model relative to higher rated peers.
Since last review, CBU's earnings profile continued its gradual
improvement as
one of the strongest and stable amongst banking peers. Return on
average assets
(ROAA) has exceeded 1% since 2010 and improved to 1.14% during
the LTM ending
2Q'14.
Net interest margin (NIM) remains healthy, improving to 3.92%
for the LTM, up
from 3.88% at YE 2012. NIM continues to improve despite pressure
on earning
asset yields due the prolonged low interest rate environment.
The bank has been
actively reducing the overall cost of funds. Efforts include
conservative
deposit pricing and an increased emphasis on building core
deposits.
While Fitch anticipates CBU's earnings to continue to be a
relative strength for
the bank in the near to intermediate term, Fitch expects net
interest income to
decline modestly in a more normalized rate environment given the
bank's
liability sensitive balance sheet. Primarily focused on
residential real estate
lending, CBU has a higher concentration of longer maturity
assets than
commercially focused lenders.
Credit quality also continues to be a rating strength for CBU.
CBU's
nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled to just 0.39% of total
assets at 2Q'14,
significantly better than the community bank peer average of
1.25%. Fitch notes
that CBU's asset quality performance has benefited from the
stability of its
local economies and the bank's conservative risk culture. While
the local
economy has traditionally possessed limited opportunities for
growth, it has
also experienced less housing volatility and fared better than
other areas of
the country in recent years. CBU has also proven to be
conservative in avoiding
growth in noncore, out of market assets, which has translated to
a long track
record of low credit losses.
CBU's liquidity and funding profile is strong relative to
community banking
peers as well. The bank's loan to deposit ratio is low at 70%
relative to the
community bank peer average of 79%, as of 2Q'14. Liquid assets
exceed peers,
totalling $1.5 billion or 24% of total liabilities. The bank's
sizeable
securities portfolio ($2.5 billion securities portfolio or 33%
of total assets
as of 2Q'14) provides an ample source of liquidity with only 44%
pledged for
borrowing purposes. The bank is also less reliant on wholesale
with borrowings
totalling just 6% of total assets.
Although CBU's regulatory and risk based capital ratios are
strong, tangible
common equity ratio is lower than the community bank peer group
average at 8.00%
for 2Q'14. Leverage ratio, tier 1 risked based, and total risk
based capital
exceed well capitalized standards at 9.64%, 17.07% and 18.21%,
respectively, for
2Q'14. Fitch views CBU's current levels of capital as sufficient
given the
bank's relatively low risk profile, high reserves relative to
impaired assets,
and historic net charge off (NCO) experience.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CBU's ratings are sensitive to its asset quality, earnings
performance and
liquidity profile. Although Fitch does not expect asset quality
to deteriorate,
earnings to weaken, or the bank's risk or liquidity profile to
change
materially, a worsening of these ratings factors could result in
negative
ratings pressure.
Fitch notes that CBU has a higher level of interest rate risk
than peers given
its balance sheet composition. While Fitch expects negative
earnings pressure to
be limited in a rising interest rate environment, a rapid
increase in short and
medium term rates resulting in a material impact to CBU's net
interest income
would be viewed negatively.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Community Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBU whose
debt ratings are
aligned with CBU's reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core to
the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Community Bank, N.A.'s ratings are sensitive to changes to CBU's
VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and
holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Community Bank System, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Community Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
