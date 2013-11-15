(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign- and local-currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (Consubanco) at 'BB-' and the short term IDRs at 'B'. Its Viability Rating (VR) was also affirmed at 'bb-' and the national scale ratings at 'A-(mex)' and 'F2(mex)'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Consubanco's IDRs, VR, and national-scale ratings are driven by its strong capitalization, sound and recurring profitability driven by ample margins, well-contained provisions and strong efficiency levels, and reasonably sound asset quality and loan loss reserve coverage, which Fitch expects will remain roughly unchanged. However, the ratings also factor in the limited flexibility of its funding structure, though this is gradually improving, the challenging operating and competitive environment in this sector, and the relatively high, though declining, portfolio concentrations by region and employer. In turn, Consubanco's Support rating (SR) of '5' and the Support rating floor (SRF) of 'NF' reflect Fitch's opinion that external support for the bank in case of need, although possible, cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES The IDRs, VR, and national scale ratings would benefit from a material and sustained improvement in the profile and flexibility of Consubanco's financing mix while other financial strengths are maintained. Fitch would consider upgrading these ratings when the vast majority of Consubanco's funding is unsecured, and the ratio of unpledged loans to unsecured funding is at least 90%, while asset and liability tenors are relatively matched and a comfortable cash flow schedule maintained. These ratings could be affected if asset quality deteriorates to such an extent that operating return on assets (ROA) and/or the core capital ratio fall below 5% or 15%, respectively. Negative developments in political and/or business risks could also affect the ratings. Given the limited systemic importance of the bank and negligible share of retail deposits, Fitch believes that the SR and SRF are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. CREDIT PROFILE Despite its conversion into a bank in 2012, Consubanco remains focused on the traditional business model, as it does not plan in the near future to expand its array of financial products, enter different sectors, nor develop a network of bank branches, although a gradually increasing portion of its funding is expected to be sourced from customer deposits. Consubanco grants loans to public sector employees that explicitly agreed to repay those loans through direct payroll debits, largely mitigating credit risk. These jobs are typically stable and have low turnover ratios, but the relatively lower salaries in the public sector mean few financing alternatives for these individuals, which explains the relatively high interest rates. Unlike most peers, Consubanco's broker-based business is done through fee-based agreements, further enhancing margins and net income. Ample margins, coupled with well-contained credit costs and sound efficiency, are major drivers of a recurring and resilient earnings stream. While the worsening operating environment and increased competition will likely pressure profitability to some extent, Fitch considers that Consubanco will likely maintain robust earnings. Given the payroll deduction mechanism, overall impairments, provisions and charge-offs are relatively low and stable throughout the different phases of the economic cycle. Loans are diversified by borrower, although there are still relatively high concentrations by region and employers, but this is declining rapidly. A gradually enhanced credit process in recent years and ample loan loss reserves are additional mitigating factors for credit risk. Given its exceptionally high profitability and the slowdown in loan growth in previous years, the capital base is ample, despite the resumption of loan growth since 2012. Even after adjusting for certain non-core assets, Fitch's measurement of core capital remained above 20% of total assets as of 3Q'13. Sound capital is one of Consubanco's key strengths. Although improving, Fitch considers Consubanco's funding structure as one of its major challenges. Liquidity is comfortable and sustained by sizable and recurring cash flows, but the funding base remains concentrated in few banks. Positively, the banking license has allowed Consubanco to rapidly increase the relative weight of unsecured financing, but the flexibility is still constrained by a limited amount of unpledged loans. While credit risk is low, Fitch considers that Consubanco's exposure to operational, political, and event risk is somewhat higher, as are most companies in this market. These are related to the proper execution of the agreements with employers, and potential unwillingness of the latter to timely or fully disburse retained collections. The competitive environment is also intensifying rapidly. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple: --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb-'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'A-(mex)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F2(mex)'; --Long-term national-scale rating for local unsecured debt at 'A-(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399 9146 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012);
-- National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013). 