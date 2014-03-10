(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
foreign and local
currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Consubanco,
S.A.,
Institucion de Banca Multiple (Consubanco) at 'BB-' and the
short-term IDRs at
'B'. Consubanco's Viability Rating (VR) is also affirmed at
'bb-' and the
national scale ratings at 'A-(mex)' and 'F2(mex)'. The Rating
outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
Key Rating Drivers
Consubanco's IDRs, VR, and national scale ratings are driven by
its strong
capitalization, sound and recurring profitability driven by
ample margins,
well-contained provisions and strong efficiency levels, and
reasonably sound
asset quality and loan loss reserve coverage, which Fitch
expects will remain
roughly unchanged. However, the ratings also factor in the
limited flexibility
of its funding structure, though this is gradually improving,
the challenging
operating and competitive environment in this sector, and the
relatively high,
though declining, portfolio concentrations by region and
employer.
In turn, Consubanco's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and the Support
Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF' reflect Fitch's opinion that external support for
the bank in case
of need, although possible, cannot be relied upon.
Rating Sensitivities
The IDRs, VR, and national scale ratings would benefit from a
material and
sustained improvement in the profile and flexibility of
Consubanco's financing
mix while other financial strengths are maintained. Fitch would
consider
upgrading these ratings when the vast majority of Consubanco's
funding is
unsecured, and the ratio of unpledged loans to unsecured funding
is at least
90%, while asset and liability tenors are relatively matched,
and a comfortable
cash flow schedule maintained.
These ratings could be negatively affected if asset quality
deteriorates to such
an extent that operating return on assets (ROA) and/or the core
capital ratio
fall below 5% or 15%, respectively. Negative developments in
political and/or
business risks could also affect the ratings.
Given the limited systemic importance of the bank and negligible
share of retail
deposits, Fitch believes that the SR and SRF are unlikely to
change in the
foreseeable future.
Credit Profile
Despite its conversion into a bank in 2012, Consubanco remains
focused on the
traditional business model, as it does not plan in the near
future to expand its
array of financial products, enter different sectors, nor
develop a network of
bank branches, although a gradually increasing portion of its
funding is
expected to be sourced from customer deposits.
Consubanco grants loans to public sector employees that
explicitly agreed to
repay those loans through direct payroll debits, largely
mitigating credit risk.
These jobs are typically stable and have low turnover ratios,
but the relatively
lower salaries in the public sector mean few financing
alternatives for these
individuals, which explain the relatively high interest rates.
Unlike most
peers, Consubanco's broker-based business is done through
fee-based agreements,
further enhancing margins and net income.
Ample margins, coupled with well-contained credit costs and
sound efficiency,
are major drivers of a recurring and resilient earnings stream.
While the
worsening operating environment and increased competition will
likely pressure
profitability to some extent, Fitch considers that Consubanco
will likely
maintain robust earnings.
Given the payroll deduction mechanism, overall impairments,
provisions and
charge-offs are relatively low and stable throughout the
different phases of the
economic cycle. Loans are diversified by borrower, although
there are still
relatively high concentrations by region and employers, but this
is declining
rapidly. A gradually enhanced credit process in recent years and
ample loan loss
reserves are additional mitigating factors for credit risk.
Given its exceptionally high profitability and the slowdown in
loan growth in
previous years, the capital base is ample, despite the
resumption of loan growth
since 2012. Sound capital is one of Consubanco's key strengths;
its equity to
assets ratio stood at an adequate 28.7% as of December 2013.
Although improving, Fitch considers Consubanco's funding
structure as one of its
major challenges. Liquidity is comfortable and sustained by
sizable and
recurring cash flows, but the funding base remains concentrated
in few banks.
Positively, the banking license has allowed Consubanco to
rapidly increase the
relative weight of unsecured financing, but the flexibility is
still constrained
by a limited amount of unpledged loans.
While credit risk is low, Fitch considers that Consubanco's
exposure to
operational, political, and event risk is somewhat higher,
common to most
companies in this sector. These are related to the proper
execution of the
agreements with employers, and potential unwillingness of the
latter to timely
or fully disburse retained collections. The competitive
environment is also
intensifying rapidly.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'A-(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F2(mex)';
--Long-term national-scale rating for local unsecured debt at
'A-(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
