PARIS, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Convictions
Premium's Fund
Quality Rating at 'Good'. Convictions Premium is a
French-domiciled fund managed
by Convictions AM.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The "Good" rating is based on the fund's solid investment
resources, which
support a disciplined, research-driven investment process.
FUND PRESENTATION
Launched in 2003, Convictions Premium is French-domiciled,
flexible, diversified
global macro fund. Its objective is to deliver a 7% annual
performance over a
five-year cycle, with a 7% maximum annualised volatility.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund implements actively managed top-down strategies,
reflecting its macro
and monetary policy views.
The process was amended in September 2013 to re-focus the
investment approach on
asset allocation and fund selection. The consensual
decision-making process and
separate Profit and Loss allocation remains unchanged.
Active, systematic or discretionary option-based strategies seek
to smooth the
return profile of the portfolio while managing drawdowns (i.e.
peak-to-trough
performance), in addition to stop loss and risk-budgeting
discipline.
RESOURCES
The fund draws on solid resources, including four portfolio
managers (PMs) and
analysts, six external advisers, one economist and one
quantitative analyst. The
arrival of Nicolas Duban, as CEO and new shareholder, has
reinforced the
management team.
The IT platform is built around robust proprietary systems.
TRACK RECORD
Since the investment process was adjusted in September 2013, the
fund has
delivered a fourth quintile performance. Its long-term track
record was,
however, marred by 2H11 and 2H13 performance, despite an
excellent 2008
performance. The fund is more adapted to market regimes that are
driven by
fundamentals, given its macroeconomic bias.
FUND MANAGER
Founded in 2008 by P. Delienne (chairman) and owned by
management (70%) and Next
AM - La Francaise Group (30%), Convictions AM is a French
boutique with an
essentially French client base and around EUR300bn assets under
management (AUM)
as at end-September 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited
key person
dependency given the depth of the investment team. Conversely,
an upgrade could
result from a proven ability to outperform peers consistently on
a risk-adjusted
basis over five years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
