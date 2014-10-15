(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Convictions Premium here PARIS, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Convictions Premium's Fund Quality Rating at 'Good'. Convictions Premium is a French-domiciled fund managed by Convictions AM. KEY RATING DRIVERS The "Good" rating is based on the fund's solid investment resources, which support a disciplined, research-driven investment process. FUND PRESENTATION Launched in 2003, Convictions Premium is French-domiciled, flexible, diversified global macro fund. Its objective is to deliver a 7% annual performance over a five-year cycle, with a 7% maximum annualised volatility. INVESTMENT PROCESS The fund implements actively managed top-down strategies, reflecting its macro and monetary policy views. The process was amended in September 2013 to re-focus the investment approach on asset allocation and fund selection. The consensual decision-making process and separate Profit and Loss allocation remains unchanged. Active, systematic or discretionary option-based strategies seek to smooth the return profile of the portfolio while managing drawdowns (i.e. peak-to-trough performance), in addition to stop loss and risk-budgeting discipline. RESOURCES The fund draws on solid resources, including four portfolio managers (PMs) and analysts, six external advisers, one economist and one quantitative analyst. The arrival of Nicolas Duban, as CEO and new shareholder, has reinforced the management team. The IT platform is built around robust proprietary systems. TRACK RECORD Since the investment process was adjusted in September 2013, the fund has delivered a fourth quintile performance. Its long-term track record was, however, marred by 2H11 and 2H13 performance, despite an excellent 2008 performance. The fund is more adapted to market regimes that are driven by fundamentals, given its macroeconomic bias. FUND MANAGER Founded in 2008 by P. Delienne (chairman) and owned by management (70%) and Next AM - La Francaise Group (30%), Convictions AM is a French boutique with an essentially French client base and around EUR300bn assets under management (AUM) as at end-September 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the investment team. Conversely, an upgrade could result from a proven ability to outperform peers consistently on a risk-adjusted basis over five years. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairman Davie Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908 0386 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here 