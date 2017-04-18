(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito FUCEREP's (FUCEREP) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' and Viability rating (VR) at 'b'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and VR FUCEREP's IDR and VR are highly influenced by its small size within the financial system and the challenges the cooperative faces to meet the increased regulatory capital requirements in times when its overall financial performance has been weak, posting net losses for four years in a row. The ratings also consider Fitch's perception of higher risk appetite as the cooperative diversifies its operations into riskier businesses, and the entity's adequate, though rapidly deteriorating, asset quality. FUCEREP's capital ratios have markedly declined in the last four years as a consequence of the net losses and the increase of the intangible assets (largely IT investments) since 2015. In spite of this, its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remains adequate for its business model and rating level (25.14% at Dec. 31, 2016), supported by the annual capital contributions made by its members. However, since July 2013, the cooperative has been subject to a new regulatory minimum net equity requirement that must reach 24% of risk weighted assets, according to the regulator's phase-in schedule by 2019. At YE16 FUCEREP did not meet the target set by the regulator, so it agreed with the Central Bank on a plan by which it met the regulatory requirement by March 31, 2017 through the sale of UYU50 million of loans. In Fitch's opinion, reaching the new minimum equity represents a challenge to planned growth. FUCEREP's financial performance has been weak in the past four years. While its operating revenues have increased in line with loan growth, the entity registered operational losses in the past two years mainly affected by lower growth, rising loan loss provisions and a hefty cost base, which has grown due to large IT investments; net losses were also affected by the inflation adjustment starting with 2014. Although FUCEREP is a not-for-profit entity, profitability is important for the cooperative as a source of internal capital generation with which to finance its expansion. FUCEREP's past due loans (+60 days past due) ratio has historically been well contained at a manageable level (average of 6.33% in 2010-2015), benefitting from the payroll deduction mechanism of 75% of its portfolio. However, its asset quality indicators have deteriorated since 2014 and its past due loans ratio rose to 12.88% at December 2016, affected by the economic slowdown and the slight decline in total loans. In the medium term, further pressures could arise from strong projected growth and expansion into new segments. Charge-offs are low (0.79% at YE16) and loan loss reserve coverage adequate (131.3%). KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FUCEREP's Support and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF', respectively, reflect Fitch's opinion that if needed, extraordinary government support, although possible, cannot be relied upon given the bank's small size and deposit market share. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND VR FUCEREP's IDRs have a Negative Outlook reflecting the challenges to meet the increased regulatory capital requirements in times when its overall financial performance has been weak. FUCEREP's VR and IDR could be downgraded if it consistently fails to meet the capital requirements or if its weak profitability together with further material deterioration in asset quality lead to its Fitch Core Capital ratio falling and remaining below 15%. The Outlook on FUCEREP's IDRs could return to stable if the entity consistently meets its regulatory capital requirements and improves its profitability. Sustained progress in its profitability metrics, with ROA consistently remaining above 1%, together with asset quality and capitalization remaining at adequate levels could lead to positive rating actions. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Changes in the SR and SRF of FUCEREP are highly unlikely in the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following: FUCEREP: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Negative; --Viability rating at 'b' --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Pedro Gomes Director +55 11 4504-2604 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor Cerqueira Cesar, Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil Secondary Analyst Santiago Gallo Director +56 2 2499 3320 Committee Chairperson Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001