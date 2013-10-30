(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Cooperativa del Personal de la Universidad de Chile (Coopeuch) including its long-term national rating at 'AA-(cl)' and its local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATINGS FACTORS The ratings assigned to Coopeuch reflect its good historical performance, solid capitalization and adequate asset quality. The above combines with the consolidation of its consumer lending franchise focused on creditors within the public sector and the flexibility of its funding, which in Fitch's opinion, provide a strong base for the consolidation of its business model with an adequate product offering, multi-channel and multi-segment model that includes the private sector without payroll deduction (direct payment) with a lower profitability and higher exposure to the economic cycle. Coopeuch has maintained a good historical performance throughout the economic cycles, while operating within its traditional business of consumer credit for its members in the public sector by means of payroll discounts. The entity has systematically expanded its productive assets, funding and equity to become the largest credit and savings cooperative in Chile, while also maintaining high levels of returns and low risk levels. Profitability in 2010-2012 was lower than its historical levels, reflecting increases in loan loss provisions and operating expenses to support operations, as well as the decrease in its historical growth levels. While in 2011 the loan loss provisions reflected deterioration in the consumer portfolio due to a decrease to 15% in the maximum payroll discount allowed for public employees and also the deterioration in the credit quality of the vintages originated during the first half of the year, under direct payment modality; both trends were reverted on a positive manner in 2012. On the other hand, the operative expenses during 2011-2012 were high due the important investments in organizational and commercial structure, technology and controls required to develop a multi-product, multi-channel and multi-segment strategy, including the expansion towards the private sector. In Fitch's opinion, the latter have considerably strengthened the capacities of the entity to operate in a more open market. Profitability in 2013 has been significantly better, thanks to the decrease in loan loss provision expenses derived from the improvements achieved towards its credit quality, which Fitch expects may prevail in the short and medium term. Hence, return on assets for the entity has increased to achieve 3.54% as of August 2013. In Fitch's opinion, the strategy to expand to private sector customers will bring higher growth opportunities and income diversification for Coopeuch but also new risks and lower profitability levels on assets than those historically generated by the consolidated niche of consumer credits for the public sector through payroll discounts. Asset quality is adequate though it stands slightly worse than historical average. The current level of past due loans may continue going forward as a result of the wider scope of the loan portfolio but should remain in line with the current rating. As such, past due loans represented 5% of the gross loans as of August 2013 (4% as of August 2012) reflecting the flat growth of the consumer loan portfolio. Past due loans is covered 1.3x by reserves. The still dominant portion of consumer credits with payroll discounts (58.1% of total assets) and the public sector (49.1%) have leaded delinquency levels below the average of the consumer divisions in the traditional banking system. Consumer loans represent 72.3% of assets as of August 2013, while credits originated voluntarily under direct payment, of higher credit risk, have gradually decreased (10.5% of assets as of August 2013 versus 12.1% as of a year earlier), and the entity expects its participation in total loans does not exceed 20% in the long term. Loans for housing represent 25% of assets and have been originated 100% under direct payment, while commercial loans represent 2% of the assets, though they correspond mostly to micro-credits. For 2013, the entity aims at generating considerably higher profits than in 2012, reflecting the expected lower loan loss provision and operation expenses containment. Results for 2014 could be slightly better than those of 2013 as a result of decreased provision expenses for risk, since the cleaning cycle of the impaired portfolio generated in 2011 and 2012 definitely will be over, as well as a low growth in operative expenses, since the investment in technology will be completed. Net interest income should be similar to those of 2012, as the slight decrease in the intermediation margins due to the increased participation of the housing loans would be compensated by higher volumes, and the low, but positive, growth expected in the consumer portfolio under the payroll modality. Coopeuch shows a solid capitalization; as of August 2013 equity represented 34.4% of the risk weighted assets (34.8% in 2012), widely exceeding the average of the banking system (13.18% as of June 2013). Fitch estimates that Coopeuch will maintain capitalization levels above 28% of risk adjusted assets, which along a consolidated business in the public sector and a diversified financing, provide an important base for the development of the new business model, as well as the progressive expansion into the private sector with direct payment. Funding for Coopeuch has strengthened and diversified over the past years, which favors stability of financing for the cooperative and reduces its dependence on wholesale financing. Retail funding through highly stable deposits and savings accounts, as well as equity, are the main sources of funding (59.2% of liabilities plus equity), and it has shown a steady historical increase. These funds combine with financing through long-term bonds (9%), which jointly with their large equity base provide enough long term funding to cover the long-term portion of its loan portfolio. The entity is developing a triennial plan (2014-2016) that seeks to improve the levels of efficiency and competitiveness, as well as strengthen corporate governance and develop the social aspect of the cooperative. Among the specific aspects to be worked on are: redistribution and re-design of offices; introduction of new products and services of higher value; improvement of automated systems; improvement on management controls; improvement of staff skills; improvement of control of credit risk, including the credit scoring models; strengthening the controls for operational risks and financial risks; and advances in the development of corporate governance. RATINGS SENSIBILITY The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Given the current business model focused on consumer lending, upside potential is limited. A change on the risk appetite of the entity that results in a sustained increase of its credit costs above 75% of its earnings before provisions and/or pressure its operational profits below 2% may trigger a negative rating action. PROFILE Coopeuch is the largest savings and credit cooperative in Chile (588,870 members; 86 offices; MMM$1,051 in assets and 1,816 employees, including its own sales force of 500 people) and one of the largest in Latin American relative to asset size. The entity can capture resources from the general public (be then members or not), which it places among its members through consumer (72% of assets as of August 2013), housing (24.70% of assets) and commercial loans (2% of assets and granted mainly as micro-credits). In the local market, the entity participates of 4.8% and 0.8% of consumer loans and housing loans from banks, compensation funds and savings and credit cooperatives under the supervision of the SBIF. Fitch has affirmed Coopeuch's ratings as follows: National Ratings: --Long-term national rating at 'AA-(cl)'; Outlook Stable; --Senior unsecured notes rating at 'AA-(cl)'; --Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)'. International Ratings: --Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Local currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability rating at 'bbb'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support floor at 'No Floor'. Contact: Primary Analyst Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0553 One State St. Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Eduardo Santibanez Senior Director 56-2-499-3307 Tertiary Analyst Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-3317 Committee Chairperson Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516 6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12 2012); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.