(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for
Cooperativa del Personal de la Universidad de Chile (Coopeuch)
including its
long-term national rating at 'AA-(cl)' and its local currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATINGS FACTORS
The ratings assigned to Coopeuch reflect its good historical
performance, solid
capitalization and adequate asset quality. The above combines
with the
consolidation of its consumer lending franchise focused on
creditors within the
public sector and the flexibility of its funding, which in
Fitch's opinion,
provide a strong base for the consolidation of its business
model with an
adequate product offering, multi-channel and multi-segment model
that includes
the private sector without payroll deduction (direct payment)
with a lower
profitability and higher exposure to the economic cycle.
Coopeuch has maintained a good historical performance throughout
the economic
cycles, while operating within its traditional business of
consumer credit for
its members in the public sector by means of payroll discounts.
The entity has
systematically expanded its productive assets, funding and
equity to become the
largest credit and savings cooperative in Chile, while also
maintaining high
levels of returns and low risk levels.
Profitability in 2010-2012 was lower than its historical levels,
reflecting
increases in loan loss provisions and operating expenses to
support operations,
as well as the decrease in its historical growth levels. While
in 2011 the loan
loss provisions reflected deterioration in the consumer
portfolio due to a
decrease to 15% in the maximum payroll discount allowed for
public employees and
also the deterioration in the credit quality of the vintages
originated during
the first half of the year, under direct payment modality; both
trends were
reverted on a positive manner in 2012. On the other hand, the
operative expenses
during 2011-2012 were high due the important investments in
organizational and
commercial structure, technology and controls required to
develop a
multi-product, multi-channel and multi-segment strategy,
including the expansion
towards the private sector. In Fitch's opinion, the latter have
considerably
strengthened the capacities of the entity to operate in a more
open market.
Profitability in 2013 has been significantly better, thanks to
the decrease in
loan loss provision expenses derived from the improvements
achieved towards its
credit quality, which Fitch expects may prevail in the short and
medium term.
Hence, return on assets for the entity has increased to achieve
3.54% as of
August 2013. In Fitch's opinion, the strategy to expand to
private sector
customers will bring higher growth opportunities and income
diversification for
Coopeuch but also new risks and lower profitability levels on
assets than those
historically generated by the consolidated niche of consumer
credits for the
public sector through payroll discounts.
Asset quality is adequate though it stands slightly worse than
historical
average. The current level of past due loans may continue going
forward as a
result of the wider scope of the loan portfolio but should
remain in line with
the current rating. As such, past due loans represented 5% of
the gross loans as
of August 2013 (4% as of August 2012) reflecting the flat growth
of the consumer
loan portfolio. Past due loans is covered 1.3x by reserves. The
still dominant
portion of consumer credits with payroll discounts (58.1% of
total assets) and
the public sector (49.1%) have leaded delinquency levels below
the average of
the consumer divisions in the traditional banking system.
Consumer loans
represent 72.3% of assets as of August 2013, while credits
originated
voluntarily under direct payment, of higher credit risk, have
gradually
decreased (10.5% of assets as of August 2013 versus 12.1% as of
a year earlier),
and the entity expects its participation in total loans does not
exceed 20% in
the long term. Loans for housing represent 25% of assets and
have been
originated 100% under direct payment, while commercial loans
represent 2% of the
assets, though they correspond mostly to micro-credits.
For 2013, the entity aims at generating considerably higher
profits than in
2012, reflecting the expected lower loan loss provision and
operation expenses
containment. Results for 2014 could be slightly better than
those of 2013 as a
result of decreased provision expenses for risk, since the
cleaning cycle of the
impaired portfolio generated in 2011 and 2012 definitely will be
over, as well
as a low growth in operative expenses, since the investment in
technology will
be completed. Net interest income should be similar to those of
2012, as the
slight decrease in the intermediation margins due to the
increased participation
of the housing loans would be compensated by higher volumes, and
the low, but
positive, growth expected in the consumer portfolio under the
payroll modality.
Coopeuch shows a solid capitalization; as of August 2013 equity
represented
34.4% of the risk weighted assets (34.8% in 2012), widely
exceeding the average
of the banking system (13.18% as of June 2013). Fitch estimates
that Coopeuch
will maintain capitalization levels above 28% of risk adjusted
assets, which
along a consolidated business in the public sector and a
diversified financing,
provide an important base for the development of the new
business model, as well
as the progressive expansion into the private sector with direct
payment.
Funding for Coopeuch has strengthened and diversified over the
past years, which
favors stability of financing for the cooperative and reduces
its dependence on
wholesale financing. Retail funding through highly stable
deposits and savings
accounts, as well as equity, are the main sources of funding
(59.2% of
liabilities plus equity), and it has shown a steady historical
increase. These
funds combine with financing through long-term bonds (9%), which
jointly with
their large equity base provide enough long term funding to
cover the long-term
portion of its loan portfolio.
The entity is developing a triennial plan (2014-2016) that seeks
to improve the
levels of efficiency and competitiveness, as well as strengthen
corporate
governance and develop the social aspect of the cooperative.
Among the specific
aspects to be worked on are: redistribution and re-design of
offices;
introduction of new products and services of higher value;
improvement of
automated systems; improvement on management controls;
improvement of staff
skills; improvement of control of credit risk, including the
credit scoring
models; strengthening the controls for operational risks and
financial risks;
and advances in the development of corporate governance.
RATINGS SENSIBILITY
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Given the current business
model focused on
consumer lending, upside potential is limited. A change on the
risk appetite of
the entity that results in a sustained increase of its credit
costs above 75% of
its earnings before provisions and/or pressure its operational
profits below 2%
may trigger a negative rating action.
PROFILE
Coopeuch is the largest savings and credit cooperative in Chile
(588,870
members; 86 offices; MMM$1,051 in assets and 1,816 employees,
including its own
sales force of 500 people) and one of the largest in Latin
American relative to
asset size. The entity can capture resources from the general
public (be then
members or not), which it places among its members through
consumer (72% of
assets as of August 2013), housing (24.70% of assets) and
commercial loans (2%
of assets and granted mainly as micro-credits). In the local
market, the entity
participates of 4.8% and 0.8% of consumer loans and housing
loans from banks,
compensation funds and savings and credit cooperatives under the
supervision of
the SBIF.
Fitch has affirmed Coopeuch's ratings as follows:
National Ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA-(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured notes rating at 'AA-(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)'.
International Ratings:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support floor at 'No Floor'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0553
One State St. Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
56-2-499-3307
Tertiary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-3317
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12 2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.