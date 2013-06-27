(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corealcredit Bank AG's (CCB,'BBB-'/Stable/'F3') mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA-'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on CCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate Risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 13%. In the agency's cash flow analysis, overcollateralisation (OC) of 13% allows the cover pool to withstand 'A' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AA-'.

As of 30 April 2013, CCB's EUR2.47bn outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR2.83bn, resulting in nominal OC of 14.6%. In its analysis, Fitch only took the publicly committed minimum OC level of 13% into account given the issuer's 'F3' Short-term rating.

The Fitch breakeven 'AA-' OC is mainly driven by the credit risk of the cover assets. Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a 'AA-' scenario of 12.9% compared to 11.2% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 59.8% and 78.5% respectively. The increase in Fitch's loss expectation is mainly driven by CCB's reclassification of a proportion of some borrowers from non-SPVs to SPV during the past year. Fitch uses different approaches to determine loss figures on non-SPV and SPV borrowers. The increased credit loss could be compensated through a decrease in market risk resulting from a further decrease in the CHF position on the asset side and as well as from a number of smaller issuances issued in the past few years reducing the maturity mismatches.

Fitch determined that around 43% (up from 18% at last year's analysis) of the cover assets relates to special-purpose company (SPC) borrowers and 49% (down from 65%) to non-SPC borrowers. The remainder of the cover pool relates to highly rated substitute assets. The cover pool is concentrated, with the top 20 group exposures representing about 38% of the total loan balance.

Almost all assets (98.1%) and all Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. There is only a currency mismatch in CHF arising from a small and continuously diminishing position on the asset side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 61% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 39% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets including estimated losses relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 3 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 13%.