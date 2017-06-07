(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the following
ratings for Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW, Corning):
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolver 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn Corning's ratings for commercial reasons.
Fitch reserves the
right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating
at any time for
any reason it deems sufficient.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's 'BBB+' Long-Term IDR reflects:
Technology & Market Leadership: Fitch believes Corning's
significant cumulative
investments in research, development and engineering (RD&E) and
capital spending
have resulted in technology and share leadership across large
and growing
markets, including liquid crystal display (LCD) glass, optical
fiber for
telecommunications, and ceramic filters for automotive
applications.
More Aggressive Capital Returns: Fitch expects continued
aggressive capital
returns, consistent with Corning's strategic framework and
decision to adjust
financial policies to be more in-line with a 'BBB+' rating.
Fitch assumes the
company will use its FCF primarily for share repurchases and
acquisitions, to a
lesser extent, potentially resulting in higher total leverage
since the majority
of Corning's cash flow is offshore.
Significant Investment Requirements: Fitch expects the company's
investment-intensity will remain significant to support growth
initiatives.
Although Corning's focus leverages three key technologies (glass
science,
optical physics and ceramic science), RD&E and capex should
continue
representing 7%-8% and mid-teens as a percentage of revenue,
respectively. The
company has significant opportunities for long-term growth for
Gorilla Glass
from higher automotive penetration (beyond displays to
windshields and doors)
and continues engineering manufacturing processes to offset
annual price
declines in LCD glass.
Solid Pre-Dividend FCF Profile: Fitch expects Corning's
pre-dividend FCF profile
will remain solid over the longer-term, supporting still
meaningful capital
spending despite Corning's ongoing expectations for reducing
capital intensity.
While capex will remain significant, capital requirements for
fiber and filters
manufacturing are lower than that for LCD glass markets
potentially bolstering
FCF further over time. In addition, the company is rebuilding
its LCD tanks,
which will result in elevated near-term capex. However, capital
intensity for
the LCD business continues to decline, given spending is on
additional capacity,
efficiency and maintenance, rather than retooling for ever
larger production
sizes.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Corning's ratings reflect its technology and market leadership
supported by
meaningful barriers to entry offset to a degree by its shift to
more aggressive
shareholder capital returns. More highly rated peers have more
conservative
financial policies, greater diversification and are less exposed
to adverse
sectoral trends and cyclicality.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Organic sales growth in the low single-digits augmented by
acquisitions
focused in growth segments;
--Operating EBITDA margins of approximately 32% declining to 30%
with continued
diversification to non-display businesses;
--Acquisition spending of $1 billion in aggregate and $1.3
billion to $1.5
billion in annual capex over the rating horizon;
--Approximately $2 billion in aggregate common dividends and
$6.5 billion in
aggregate share repurchases;
--Annual FCF of $600 million rising to $900 million over the
ratings horizon and
incremental aggregate debt issuance of approximately $4 billion
to fund
post-dividend shareholder capital return and acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawals.
LIQUIDITY
As of March 31, 2017, Corning's liquidity was adequate supported
by $4.8 billion
in cash ($3.2 billion held abroad), an undrawn $2 billion
revolving credit
facility expiring in September 2019 (the facility includes a
maximum 50% debt to
total capital financial covenant; at March 21, 2017 debt to
total capital was
approximately 18%), which also supports the company's $2 billion
commercial
paper program (the company did not have outstanding commercial
paper at March
31, 2017), as well as Fitch's expectation for FCF of $600
million to $900
million annually. Total debt as of March 31st, 2017 was $5.066
billion
(including the unrated $1.15 billion of convertible preferred
stock after
applying 50% equity credit to $2.3 billion convertible preferred
stock.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Corning Incorporated
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolver 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kevin McNeil
Director
+1-646-582-4768
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch did not make
financial
statement adjustments that depart materially from those
contained in the
published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or
obligor.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
