(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cote d'Ivoire's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlooks are Positive. The issue ratings on Cote d'Ivoire's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the Country Ceiling of Cote d'Ivoire and the Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest Africaine (UEMOA) at 'BBB-'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cote d'Ivoire's 'B' IDRs and Positive Outlook are supported by the recent track record of high GDP growth in a context of political normalisation and structural reforms. Significant debt relief in 2012 has markedly improved the sovereign's debt profile and the budget deficit has been kept under control since then. The ratings are constrained by a history of political instability and defaults on government debt service. Structural indicators (e.g. GDP per capita, governance), are weaker than peers, reflecting the impact of years of conflict. Cote d'Ivoire's 'B' IDRs and Positive Outlook also reflect the following key rating drivers: GDP growth has remained strong, at an estimated 8.5% in 2014 after 9.2% in 2013, supported by continuing political and macro stability, high investment and reforms. Fitch expects this trend to continue with growth at 8.5% in 2015 before moderating slightly to 7.5% by 2017 as the initial boost from post-crisis investment gradually fades. The private sector will benefit from upgraded infrastructure, a significant improvement in the business environment and regional integration. The key risk to the outlook is deterioration in the political environment. Fitch's baseline scenario is for current President Ouattara to be re-elected in the October 2015 presidential election as he will be credited with a strong economic recovery and a return to political stability. However, given the recent political history and despite the marked improvement since 2011, there are risks of deterioration in the security situation. A potential lack of participation by the FPI, the main opposition party, in the political process or a split of the ruling coalition could contribute to tensions. Fitch expects a widening of the budget deficit in 2015, at 3.4% of GDP, from 2.3% in 2014, mostly reflecting higher capital expenditure (to 7.4% of GDP in 2015 from 6.2% in 2014) as the authorities continue with the National Development Plan, and some increase in current expenditure in the context of the election year. After reaching 43% of GDP in 2014, Fitch expects central government debt to start declining in 2015, driven by a moderate primary deficit (1.1% of GDP in 2014, 1.9% in 2015 and 2016) and high GDP growth. Part of the external debt (7% of GDP) is owed to France under the Contrat de Desendettement et Developpement (C2D) mechanism. The proceeds of the debt repayments will be transferred back to Cote d'Ivoire in the form of grants to finance investment projects. Excluding C2D, government debt was 36% of GDP at end-2014. Cote d'Ivoire is an oil producer (25,000 barrels per day in 2013, an estimated 19,000 in 2014) but overall is a small net oil importer. The impact of the slide in the oil price on the current account will therefore be slightly positive (even though oil accounted for 20% of current account receipts in 2014). The impact of the lower oil price on the budget should be marginally negative. Direct tax on oil and gas (excluding tax on consumption) accounted for 6% of budget receipts in 2014, equivalent to 1.1% of GDP. Fitch expects tax on oil and gas to reduce to 0.6% of GDP in 2015. Franc zone membership has ensured a supportive macro environment, including a stable currency and low inflation (1.0% in November 2014 from 0.6% in October). The arrangement is backed by high foreign reserves pooled at the regional central bank (the BCEAO) and the French guarantee on currency convertibility. It rules out the risk of a balance of payments crisis. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are: -Smooth 2015 presidential election and continued political stability thereafter. -Continued high GDP growth trajectory against a backdrop of macro stability. -Improvement in public finance management that leads to stronger tax receipts, falling current spending as a percentage of revenues and stronger solvency indicators. -Continued structural reform and prudent macroeconomic policy including moderate budget deficit. The current Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to a downgrade. However, the following factors could lead to negative rating action: -Deterioration in the political and security environment, notably surrounding the 2015 presidential election. -Marked deterioration in the twin deficits. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Cote d'Ivoire will continue structural reforms supported by its close collaboration with the international community, including the International Monetary Fund. Fitch assumes the gradual increase in global GDP growth (to 3.1% in 2016 from 2.6% in 2014) will support demand for commodities produced by Cote d'Ivoire (including cocoa, oil, rubber, gold and coffee). Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will keep supporting macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA franc against the euro will remain unchanged. 