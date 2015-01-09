(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cote
d'Ivoire's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'.
The Outlooks are
Positive. The issue ratings on Cote d'Ivoire's senior unsecured
foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Country Ceiling of Cote d'Ivoire and the Union Economique et
Monetaire Ouest
Africaine (UEMOA) at 'BBB-'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR
has been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cote d'Ivoire's 'B' IDRs and Positive Outlook are supported by
the recent track
record of high GDP growth in a context of political
normalisation and structural
reforms. Significant debt relief in 2012 has markedly improved
the sovereign's
debt profile and the budget deficit has been kept under control
since then. The
ratings are constrained by a history of political instability
and defaults on
government debt service. Structural indicators (e.g. GDP per
capita,
governance), are weaker than peers, reflecting the impact of
years of conflict.
Cote d'Ivoire's 'B' IDRs and Positive Outlook also reflect the
following key
rating drivers:
GDP growth has remained strong, at an estimated 8.5% in 2014
after 9.2% in 2013,
supported by continuing political and macro stability, high
investment and
reforms. Fitch expects this trend to continue with growth at
8.5% in 2015 before
moderating slightly to 7.5% by 2017 as the initial boost from
post-crisis
investment gradually fades. The private sector will benefit from
upgraded
infrastructure, a significant improvement in the business
environment and
regional integration. The key risk to the outlook is
deterioration in the
political environment.
Fitch's baseline scenario is for current President Ouattara to
be re-elected in
the October 2015 presidential election as he will be credited
with a strong
economic recovery and a return to political stability. However,
given the recent
political history and despite the marked improvement since 2011,
there are risks
of deterioration in the security situation. A potential lack of
participation by
the FPI, the main opposition party, in the political process or
a split of the
ruling coalition could contribute to tensions.
Fitch expects a widening of the budget deficit in 2015, at 3.4%
of GDP, from
2.3% in 2014, mostly reflecting higher capital expenditure (to
7.4% of GDP in
2015 from 6.2% in 2014) as the authorities continue with the
National
Development Plan, and some increase in current expenditure in
the context of the
election year.
After reaching 43% of GDP in 2014, Fitch expects central
government debt to
start declining in 2015, driven by a moderate primary deficit
(1.1% of GDP in
2014, 1.9% in 2015 and 2016) and high GDP growth. Part of the
external debt (7%
of GDP) is owed to France under the Contrat de Desendettement et
Developpement
(C2D) mechanism. The proceeds of the debt repayments will be
transferred back to
Cote d'Ivoire in the form of grants to finance investment
projects. Excluding
C2D, government debt was 36% of GDP at end-2014.
Cote d'Ivoire is an oil producer (25,000 barrels per day in
2013, an estimated
19,000 in 2014) but overall is a small net oil importer. The
impact of the slide
in the oil price on the current account will therefore be
slightly positive
(even though oil accounted for 20% of current account receipts
in 2014). The
impact of the lower oil price on the budget should be marginally
negative.
Direct tax on oil and gas (excluding tax on consumption)
accounted for 6% of
budget receipts in 2014, equivalent to 1.1% of GDP. Fitch
expects tax on oil and
gas to reduce to 0.6% of GDP in 2015.
Franc zone membership has ensured a supportive macro
environment, including a
stable currency and low inflation (1.0% in November 2014 from
0.6% in October).
The arrangement is backed by high foreign reserves pooled at the
regional
central bank (the BCEAO) and the French guarantee on currency
convertibility. It
rules out the risk of a balance of payments crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
-Smooth 2015 presidential election and continued political
stability thereafter.
-Continued high GDP growth trajectory against a backdrop of
macro stability.
-Improvement in public finance management that leads to stronger
tax receipts,
falling current spending as a percentage of revenues and
stronger solvency
indicators.
-Continued structural reform and prudent macroeconomic policy
including moderate
budget deficit.
The current Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
a downgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to negative rating
action:
-Deterioration in the political and security environment,
notably surrounding
the 2015 presidential election.
-Marked deterioration in the twin deficits.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Cote d'Ivoire will continue structural
reforms supported by
its close collaboration with the international community,
including the
International Monetary Fund.
Fitch assumes the gradual increase in global GDP growth (to 3.1%
in 2016 from
2.6% in 2014) will support demand for commodities produced by
Cote d'Ivoire
(including cocoa, oil, rubber, gold and coffee).
Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will keep
supporting
macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA franc
against the euro
will remain unchanged.
