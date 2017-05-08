(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry
Building Society's
(CBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A'/'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is Stable.
Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to CBS as
part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs
are issuer
ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative
vulnerability to default
under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK
Building
Societies. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDRs, DCR, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's
conservative
risk appetite, driven by its focus on low-risk, low
loan-to-value (LTV) prime
residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans. They also
reflect the society's
limited franchise and concentration of its business on the UK
housing market.
CBS's strategy is focussed on achieving stable and consistent
profitability
through a high growth, low-margin, low-cost and ultimately low
impairment
charges business model. The society's low risk appetite has
resulted in
consistently strong asset quality through the economic cycle. We
do not believe
the society's small portfolio of legacy commercial and
specialist residential
loans is a material risk to asset quality. While reserve
coverage of impaired
loans is low by sector standards, we believe this is offset by
the low average
LTV of its loan book. Consequently, write-offs have been minimal
to date.
CBS has maintained its profitability despite low interest rates
and its
undiversified income sources. We expect competitive pressures in
the mortgage
market to continue in 2017 which, coupled with limited scope to
reduce funding
costs, is likely to result in a decline in the society's net
interest margin. In
light of this trend, the society's continuing ability to control
costs, e.g.
through a limited branch network, will remain key to sustaining
sound
profitability.
CBS's capitalisation is sound because of the low-risk nature of
its loan book
and sound internal capital generation. The society reported a
common equity Tier
one (CET1) ratio of 32.2% at end-2016, calculated on an internal
ratings-based
approach. The society's CET1 ratio benefits from the low risk
weights of its
loan book, but CBS's sound capitalisation is also demonstrated
by its 4.1%
regulatory leverage ratio at end-2016.
Liquidity is strong. Liquidity buffers consist of cash at the
Bank of England
and UK government bonds. CBS also benefits from access to
contingent liquidity
from the Bank of England. The society is mainly deposit-funded,
but it also has
good access to wholesale funding, with covered bonds, senior
unsecured and
subordinated debt outstanding. The society has also accessed
funding through the
government's Funding for Lending Scheme and intends to use Term
Funding Scheme.
CBS's Long-Term IDR is not rated above its VR despite
significant layers of
subordinated debt, mostly in the form of AT1 instruments. This
is because, in
Fitch's opinion, the Long-Term IDR would not achieve a higher
level than the
current 'A' if CBS's junior debt buffer was in the form of Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) rather than debt. This is primarily because of the
society's business
model that is concentrated on mortgage lending.
We have assigned a DCR to CBS because it is a counterparty to
Fitch-rated
transactions. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR
because under UK
legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
CBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable given UK legislation and regulations that provide a
framework that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses
after a failure and
because of the society's low systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CBS's AT1 securities are rated five notches below its VR: two
notches for loss
severity to reflect the conversion into core capital deferred
shares (CCDS) on
breach of a 7% CRD IV CET1 ratio, and three notches for
non-performance risk,
reflecting the instruments' fully discretionary interest
payments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, DCRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive
to structural
deterioration in profitability, through tighter margins and
higher loan
impairment charges, as well as weaker asset quality. This could
be caused by a
material weakening of the operating environment in the UK if the
economic
environment deteriorates substantially following the UK's
decision to leave the
EU.
The VR and IDRs are also sensitive to an increase in the
society's risk
appetite, which could give rise to higher LICs, or through an
increase in its
cost base, either of which could lead to a material weakening in
operating
profitability.
The society's ratings could also come under pressure if higher
regulatory
capital requirements, which could include a potential capital
floor on BTL
risk-weighting based on the revised standardized approach, put
pressure on its
low-risk business model. A weakening of the prospects for BTL
lending could also
put CBS's ratings under pressure given the society's exposure to
this segment.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage
lending and the
savings market, as less diversified than that of its more highly
rated UK peers.
The Long-Term IDR could be affirmed after a downgrade of the VR
if the
qualifying junior debt buffer is sufficiently high to warrant an
uplift at that
rating level.
The DCR is sensitive to changes in CBS's Long-Term IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any changes to the SR and the SRF given
the low systemic
importance of the building society as well as the legislation in
place that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for
resolving CBS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The AT1 rating is primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which it is
notched. The rating is also sensitive to a change in its
notching, which could
arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of its
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the VR. The rating is also
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assessment of the instrument's loss severity,
which could
reflect a change in the expected treatment of liability classes
during a
resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme and notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Additional Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'BB+'
