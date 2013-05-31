(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed CPC Corporation, Taiwan's (CPC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', with a Stable Outlook. All of CPC's other existing ratings are simultaneously affirmed at their respective current level. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Closely Linked to Sovereign: the ratings of CPC are equalised to Taiwan's sovereign rating (Long-Term FC IDR: A+/Stable; Long-Term LC IDR: AA-/Stable), underpinned by its very close linkage with the issuer's sovereign parent. Although there has been no explicit guarantee from the sovereign, the operational ties and strategic ties are strong.

Fully Controlled Policy Vehicle: In Fitch's opinion, the Taiwanese government uses CPC as one of its essential public service vehicles. CPC has a public service obligation to provide adequate natural gas, petrochemical products, and refined oil products to the Taiwanese economy. In addition, from mid-2011 to early-2012, CPC functions as a policy tool of the government in keeping oil product prices below market prices to combat inflation.

Privatization Remote: Privatization of CPC is difficult unless the government has found another platform to perform oil and gas related public services and to influence prices of refined oil products. Obtaining consent from CPC's labour union is another hurdle of privatization.

Financial Fundamentals Weak: CPC's standalone credit worthiness is materially constrained by its policy tool status. The issuer has negative EBITDA in both 2011 (TWD -24.5bn) and 2012 (TWD -17.8bn). Such operating losses are largely caused by the refined oil product price controls by the government, rendering CPC unable to pass on the rising cost to end-users. Nonetheless, the situation has improved as the government has removed the price controls in June 2012.

Fitch expects the company's cash generation capacity to revert to a level prior to the price controls.

Material Capex Program: Another constraint to CPC's standalone credit profile is its significant capex plan. CPC plans to expand its refining, petrochemical, and other mid-stream related facilities, Fitch expects its average capex in the next three years (2013 - 2015) to exceed that of the last three years. This would put CPC's credit metrics under pressure.

Dominating Player in Taiwan: CPC's standalone credit profile is supported by its market position. The issuer is the only integrated oil and gas company in Taiwan, although its upstream operation is insignificant. CPC's market share in refined oil products is about 80%,and the company is the only natural gas importer in Taiwan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Negative rating actions on Taiwan

-Significant weakening of linkages between the issuer and the sovereign

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action, such as a revision of Outlook to Stable, include

-Positive rating actions on Taiwan

Ratings of CPC:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'.

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'