PARIS/LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CPR
Croissance
Reactiveâ€™s â€˜Strongâ€™ Fund Quality Rating. The fund is a
flexible multi-asset
global fund, managed by CPR Asset Management (CPR AM), a wholly
owned subsidiary
of Amundi Asset Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Launched in 1997, CPR Croissance Reactive is a French-domiciled
â€œFonds Commun de
Placementâ€� with EUR272m of assets as of end-December 2013. The
fund aims to
outperform a composite benchmark of 50% MSCI World Euro and 50%
JPM GBI World
Hedged with a 15% maximum volatility. Equity exposure can vary
between 20% and
80%. The fund is mainly invested in ETFs (Exchange Traded
Funds).
Investment Process
The investment process is well defined and executed, based on a
balanced
model-driven and discretionary approach. The asset allocation is
model-driven,
with a tactical judgmental overlay.
The proprietary multi-scenario model has been in place since
1998. It uses
discretionary scenario-based asset performance forecasts agreed
at committees
and selected correlations matrices as inputs. The modelâ€™s
output is a portfolio,
optimised for given risk budget and constraints.
Resources
The fund benefits from solid resources. The fundâ€™s core
portfolio management
team of four has average experience of 14 years. The
quantitative research team
has seven analysts, including one fully dedicated to the asset
allocation model
and the head of the team who originally developed the model. In
Fitchâ€™s view,
the model-driven process and consensual decision making process
results in a
limited key person dependency.
Other support functions include a team of four CPR AM investment
risk managers
and Amundi shared resources for operations and trading. The fund
also benefits
from Amundiâ€™s IT platform.
Track Record
The fund has achieved the best Lipper Leader score over three,
five and ten
years, in the â€œMixed Asset/ EUR Balanced Globalâ€� Lipper
category. Its
performance is first quintile over three and five years,
achieved with
volatility levels that are consistent with the categoryâ€™s
average. The fund
typically outperforms in bear or volatile markets but may not
fully capture
market upside in rapid trend reversals. The fundâ€™s superior
track record allows
it to achieve a â€™Strongâ€™ Fund Quality Rating.
Asset Manager
Created in 1989, CPR AM focuses on quantitative strategies. CPR
AM is now a
wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi AM. At end-September 2013 CPR
AM had EUR25.8bn
assets under management (AUM), including EUR5bn in multi-assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance resulting from a model
error or
inadequacy, as measured by drawdown or underperformance relative
to benchmark
and peers. Fitch sees limited potential for an upgrade at this
stage due to the
fundâ€™s already high rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairman
Aymeric Poizot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
