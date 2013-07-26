(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) has
affirmed Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank's (CACIB)
unsubordinated
and unsecured bonds of THB3.1bn due in 2015 at 'AAA(tha)'.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating of the bonds is based on CACIB's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'A'/'Stable'. Despite the recent
downgrade of
CACIB's LTFC IDR on 17 July 2013, (see "Fitch Downgrades Major
French Banks'
Related Entities" on www.fitchratings.com), its LTFC IDR remains
higher than
Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) of
'A-'/'Stable' and is hence
still aligned with 'AAA(tha)', the highest rating on Thailand's
National rating
scale.
CACIB's IDRs are based on an extremely high probability of
support from its
parent, Credit Agricole (CA; A/Stable) and, ultimately, from the
French state,
if needed. The IDRs of CACIB are equalised with those of CA as
Fitch views CACIB
as a core subsidiary given its strategic importance to and
integration with the
parent.
Rating Sensitivities
CACIB's 'AAA(tha)' issue rating could be downgraded if its LTFC
IDR falls below
Thailand's LTLC IDR. However, this is unlikely to occur in the
near term given
CACIB's current Stable Outlook.
CACIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of CA. The
bank has small
international private banking operations. It is strongly
positioned in Europe
and has a selective approach in the US and a historical presence
in Asia and the
Middle East.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Piymas Chaihetphon, CFA
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
