(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
du Nord's (CN)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Negative
Outlook, Short-term
IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Support Rating
(SR) at '1'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs, SR and senior debt ratings are driven by Fitch's view
that CN is a
core subsidiary of its 100% shareholder, Societe Generale (SG,
A/Negative/F1)
and as such are aligned with SG's. SG's IDRs are based on
potential support
available from the French state in case of need. In Fitch's
view, this support
would flow through to CN, given its role as an important
contributor to SG's
French retail and commercial banking network.
Fitch's view of CN's status as a SG core subsidiary is
underpinned by its (and
its eight regional commercial banking subsidiaries') integral
role in SG's
domestic retail banking strategy, its full ownership by SG, its
strong
integration within SG, and its contribution to SG's retail
banking profitability
(around 25% of operating profit).
Its management is strongly integrated within SG, which oversees
CN's credit,
market and liquidity risk policies. CN is of limited size
relative to SG (5.5%
of risk weighted assets at end-2013), which makes financial
support from SG
easier to provide, even if SG itself faces financial stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in
SG's IDRs. Unless
its integration with or strategic importance to SG diminishes,
CN's IDRs will
continue to be equalised with SG's. As such, the Negative
Outlook on CN's
Long-term IDR mirrors that of SG. In turn, the Negative Outlook
on SG's
Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability
of support from
the French state, if needed, is likely to decline during the
next one to two
years, as further progress is made in enabling effective
resolution frameworks.
The agency expects to downgrade SG's SR to '5' and revise down
the Support
Rating Floor to 'No Floor'. The revision of SG's SRF to 'No
Floor' would mean
that SG's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level
of its VR, which
- as it currently stands - would mean a one-notch downgrade to
'A-'. Therefore,
the revision of SG's SRF would result in a downgrade of CN's
Long-term IDR to
'A-' from 'A'. The timing at this stage is likely to be in late
2014 or in 1H15.
CN's SR of '1' is unlikely to be changed if SG's IDR is
downgraded to the level
of its VR. The SR would be downgraded if Fitch changes its
assessment of SG's
propensity or capacity to provide timely support to CN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CN's VR reflect its robust regional franchise, acceptable risk
appetite, ability
to deliver recurring profitability even in a challenging
operating environment,
and strong funding and liquidity profile. Nevertheless, asset
quality is a key
constraint on the VR. Compared with peers, CN has a larger share
of higher-risk
SMEs and professionals, which translates into a higher
proportion of impaired
loans (6.8% at end-2013). In addition, impaired loans are
moderately covered
(55% coverage at end-2013) and result in a high 39% unreserved
loans/equity
ratio, which also compares unfavourably with other French retail
banks. Finally,
the loan book is significantly exposed to borrower concentration
with the top 20
loans representing a significant 125% of Fitch core capital at
end-2013. CN's VR
also factors in its only acceptable capital ratios.
CN is a small French retail bank with a solid franchise in some
regions.
Nationally, it has a limited franchise with around a 2% market
share in both
deposits and lending.
CN's ability to maintain comfortable margins and control
operating costs should
enable it to maintain satisfactory profitability. However, Fitch
expects CN's
profitability to remain under pressure in 2014 due to decreased
lending
activity, higher impairment charges - given subdued economic
prospects in France
- and slightly higher operating costs driven by the
implementation of a common
IT system with SG.
CN has a strong funding profile and has made significant
progress since 2011 in
reducing its dependence on wholesale markets. CN benefits from a
solid retail
funding base. At end-2013, customer deposits accounted for
around two-thirds of
CN's funding (excluding equity). CN is not dependent on SG for
financing. It has
a comfortable buffer against potential liquidity pressures
(EUR5bn of liquid
assets at end-2013), which covers more than one year of
short-term market
funding.
Fitch views CN's Fitch core capital ratio (10.9% at end-2013) as
only acceptable
given the bank's level of unreserved impaired loans and the
significant loan
concentration. However, CN benefits from potential support from
its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
CN's VR would benefit from stronger asset quality evidenced by a
lower portion
of impaired loans and a higher coverage, which would overall
translate into a
lower net credit risk exposure relative to equity. Conversely, a
marked
deterioration in capital ratios or in asset quality, as well as
a negative
outcome from the asset quality review on SG by the EU as part of
a region-wide
exercise - evidencing insufficient provisioning - would put
pressure on the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A', Short-term affirmed
at 'F1'
Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.