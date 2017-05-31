(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du
Nord's (CN) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1',
Support Rating at
'1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with the parent
Societe Generale's
(SG, A/Stable/a), reflecting Fitch's view that CN is a core
subsidiary of SG. We
see an extremely high probability that CN would receive support
from SG, if
required, as reflected in the Support Rating of '1'.
As a core subsidiary CN is integral to SG's domestic retail
banking strategy and
strongly integrated within SG. CN is a significant contributor
to SG's French
retail banking operations as it generated around 30% of this
division's pre-tax
profit in 2016. CN's limited size compared with SG's (around 5%
of SG's total
assets at end-2016) should make any required support from SG
manageable.
VR
CN's VR reflects the bank's adequate franchise in France, a
stable business
model, which is weighted towards traditional commercial banking,
an acceptable
risk appetite and resilient profitability. CN's weak asset
quality is a rating
constraint.
CN's asset quality compares unfavourably by international
standards and with
other French banks. Its impaired loans/gross loans ratio is high
at around 7% at
end-2016. This is partly explained by a higher exposure to SMEs
and
professionals, which are more vulnerable to a weak economic
environment,
compared with peers. However, a large part of the loan portfolio
is in the form
of better performing housing loans. French banks also generally
do not write off
impaired loans before they are fully resolved as opposed to some
jurisdictions
with a swifter write-off policy.
CN has a small national franchise with around a 2% market share
in deposits and
lending, albeit stronger in some regions. CN's focus on retail
and commercial
banking supports earnings stability. Its net interest margin
compares well with
peers' given a larger share of high-risk but high-return loans
to SMEs and
professionals.
As with its domestic and European peers, CN's profitability is
suffering from a
low-interest-rate environment. CN has launched different
cost-cutting
initiatives and is developing fee-based businesses such as
insurance, leasing or
private banking, which should help maintain stable and adequate
profitability.
CN's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was 12.4% at end-2016. The
bank's fully
loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was lower at 10.8%, but
above the 8%
Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) requirement
expected for 2019.
The difference between FCC and fully loaded CET 1 ratios is
largely explained by
the deduction of expected dividend payments from the regulatory
capital ratio.
CN's regulatory leverage ratio stood at 3% at end-2016, the
minimum level
expected under European regulation.
CN's capitalisation improved in 2016, mainly due to a lower
payout ratio to SG
than previous years, but remains only acceptable in our view
given the bank's
risk profile and capital tied to unreserved impaired loans (55%
of the bank's
FCC at end-2016).
In our assessment of capitalisation and leverage, we take into
account ordinary
capital support that can flow from CN's parent if needed, but
also factor in the
high dividend historically paid to SG.
CN is not dependent on SG for funding and is mostly funded by
deposits, which
accounted for nearly 70% of its total funding (excluding
derivatives) at
end-2016. CN's loans/deposits ratio is just above 100%, below
the level of most
domestic peers. Liquidity management is prudent and the bank
maintains a
comfortable liquidity buffer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
SG's IDRs. The Stable Outlook on CN's Long-Term IDR mirrors that
on SG's.
Unless CN's integration with or strategic importance to SG
diminishes, CN's IDRs
and senior debt ratings will continue to be equalised with SG's.
CN's Support
Rating would be downgraded if Fitch changes its assessment of
SG's propensity or
capacity to provide timely support to CN.
VR
CN's VR would benefit from a stronger domestic retail franchise
and from
improved asset quality, including reduced capital encumbrance to
unreserved
impaired loans. A marked deterioration in asset quality or
capital ratios would
put pressure on the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
