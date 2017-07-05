(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Immobilier et Hotelier
(CIH) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR),
respectively at 'BB+'
and 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed CIH's Viability Rating (VR) at
'bb-', National
Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings, respectively of 'AA-(mar)' and
'F1+(mar)' and
Support Rating at '3'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The IDRs and National Ratings are driven by potential support
from CIH's
majority shareholder, Caisse de Depot et Gestion (CDG). The VR,
which measures
the bank's standalone financial strength, indicates CIH's
vulnerability to
adverse changes in business or economic conditions but also the
bank's moderate
financial strength.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating reflect
potential support
from CDG, which controls 65.9% of the bank. CDG, a public sector
establishment,
is Morocco's leading institutional investor and a driver for
development and
change in the country's financial sector and capital markets.
CDG is represented
on CIH's board and key committees and is closely involved with
the bank's
strategic decisions and oversight.
According to Moroccan law, public sector entities are not
allowed to fail or be
liquidated. In our view, the Moroccan state's propensity to
support CDG in case
of need is very high, as is CDG's propensity to support CIH if
required.
However, the overall probability of support for CIH from CDG is
moderate and
this is reflected in the bank's Support Rating. The Stable
Outlook reflects that
on Morocco's sovereign ratings.
VR
The VR reflects CIH's moderate franchise and concentrations in
both real estate
development and the retail mortgage market. It also factors in
some weaknesses
in asset quality, asset and liability maturity mismatches, which
expose the bank
to high interest rate risk, and expansion plans that will likely
result in an
erosion of capital adequacy ratios. The bank's experienced
management team,
sound knowledge of Morocco's real estate markets and good
execution skills,
combined with the bank's acceptable risk controls, are positive
factors for the
VR.
CIH's share of banking sector assets is below 5%. However, its
share of retail
mortgages and real estate development loans is nearly 10%,
reflecting the bank's
origins as a specialist financier of Morocco's key tourism and
real estate
sectors. CIH plans to reduce its dependence on the real estate
sector, but, in
our view, this will take time. Impaired loans represent around
7% of CIH's gross
loans, in line with the average for the sector's domestic,
entirely
Moroccan-based, loan portfolios. Stable deposits provide 50% of
funding and the
bank's access to domestic capital markets is good. Performance
indicators are in
line with the sector average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating are
sensitive to a change
in our assumptions around CDG's propensity and ability to
support CIH. This
would most likely be triggered by a change in Morocco's
sovereign rating. This
is unlikely to happen in the near term, as indicated by the
Stable Outlook on
Morocco's rating.
VR
CIH shares other Moroccan banks' certain weaknesses, which
constrain their VRs
at somewhat low levels. We do not expect to see significant
revenue
diversification at CIH in the near term, nor do we expect to see
a material
reduction in concentration risk, impaired loans, or structural
interest rate
risk. Upside for CIH's VR is therefore currently limited. As the
bank further
builds up its presence in the consumer finance segment, expands
its corporate
lending business and continues to grow, this could lead to a
modest upgrade of
the VR over time, provided capital ratios are maintained.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicolas Charreyron
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
