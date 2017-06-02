(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Mutuel-CIC Home Loan
SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat
(OFH) at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's
parent,Banque
Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The
OFH rating is
based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged
payment continuity
uplift (PCU) of four notches and an unchanged recovery uplift of
two notches.
The rating further relies on an asset percentage (AP) of 74.9%
used for the
purpose of the programme's asset cover test (ACT), which
provides more
protection than Fitch's revised 90.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, which
is sufficient to
achieve a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' floor rating
for the OFH. The
Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects the significant buffer
against a downgrade of
BFCM's IDR, which is currently on Stable Outlook.
IDR Uplift
The programme is eligible for an IDR uplift given exemption from
bail-in in a
resolution scenario of the secured loans, Fitch's assessment
that the resolution
of BFCM will not result in the direct enforcement of recourse
against the cover
pool and the low risk of under-collateralisation at the point of
resolution (see
Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk of
Undercollateralisation of Covered
Bonds - Excel file). Fitch has assigned CM-CIC HL SFH's OFH a
two-notch IDR
uplift, as its reference IDR is based on a mutual support
scheme.
Payment Continuity Uplift
Fitch has maintained the PCU of four notches, based on the
liquidity protection
of nine months of principal payments provided by the
pre-maturity reserve for a
programme secured by French residential loans, and three-month
liquidity
protection available for senior expenses and interest payments.
Recovery Uplift
The programme benefits from a two-notch recovery uplift, as the
AP which Fitch
relies upon in its analysis can cover credit losses in an 'AAA'
rating scenario.
Breakeven AP for the Rating
The 'AAA' breakeven AP for the OFH rating has increased to 90.5%
from 89.5%,
which is mainly driven by an improvement in the credit loss of
the cover pool to
10.6% from 11.6%. The improvement in the credit loss is due to a
higher
proportion of loans guaranteed by Credit Logement in the cover
pool (28%
compared with 26% in last year), which benefit from a lower
weighted average
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and a higher weighted average
recovery rate (WARR).
The 90.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a 11.0% breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC). It is driven by the credit loss as
the OFH rating
is based on the combination of a 'AA' rating floor and a
two-notch uplift for
recoveries given default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of CM-CIC HL SFH's OFH would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel's (BFCM)
Long-Term IDR is downgraded by five notches to 'BBB-' or below;
(ii) the relied
upon asset percentage (AP) increases above the 'AAA' breakeven
AP of 90.5%
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dejan Glavas
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Raul Domingo
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 70
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008, Paris
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria Addendum: France - Residential Mortgage Assumptions
(pub. 08 Dec 2016)
here
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 23 May
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001