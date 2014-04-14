(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Credit Suisse AG
and UBS AG's Swiss covered bonds programmes at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March 2014 to programmes issued
by Swiss banks.
As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has
assigned Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) uplift to each programme, where applicable.
The Swiss FINMA
Banking Insolvency Ordinance allows for the conversion of debt
capital into
equity capital but excludes secured claims to the extent that
they are secured.
Fitch has been able to confirm with the regulator that covered
bonds issued by
Swiss institutions, independent of the issuer's structure (i.e.
including those
under the Special Purpose Vehicle template), are exempt from
this
convertibility.
The rating actions also take into account the Stable Outlooks on
Credit Suisse
AG & UBS AG's IDRs (see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Global
Trading and
Universal Banks Following Peer Review" dated 26 March 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Credit Suisse AG's mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA'/Stable is
based on the bank's IDR of 'A'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR
uplift of 2, an
unchanged D-Cap of 3 (moderate high discontinuity risk) and the
asset percentage
(AP) taken into account by the agency providing more protection
than the
breakeven AP.
The affirmation of UBS AG's mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA'/Stable is based on
the bank's IDR of 'A'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of 2,
an unchanged
D-Cap of 3 (moderate high discontinuity risk) and the AP taken
into account by
the agency providing more protection than the breakeven AP.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement regarding the degree
of protection in
the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to
prevent the source
of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion regarding
the relative ease
and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation,
the importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
the buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of Credit Suisse AG
and UBS AG,
which benefit from Global Systemically Important Bank status.
Switzerland is deemed by Fitch not to be a covered bonds
intensive jurisdiction
and thus is not contributing to the IDR uplift for Swiss
contractual covered
bonds rated by Fitch.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected
in the IDR
uplift assigned to both Credit Suisse AG and UBS AG. This is
based on Fitch's
estimate of long-term non-retail placed senior unsecured debt
exceeding 5% of
total adjusted assets on the latest available financial
information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of Credit Suisse AG's mortgage covered bonds
would be
vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
the IDR is
downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii)
the D-Cap is
lowered by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii)
the AP that
Fitch considers in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
85.0%.
The 'AAA' rating of UBS AG's mortgage covered bonds would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by three or
more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the D-Cap is lowered by
three categories
to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers
in its analysis
increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 86.0%.
