(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Suisse AG's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and its
Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
Credit Suisse's
Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support
Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the ratings of Credit
Suisse's
holding company, Credit Suisse Group AG, and subsidiaries as
well as all debt
ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory
risks present in
the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as
capitalisation and liquidity
remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most
economies, which
should contribute to a more balanced economic environment, which
however is
likely to remain challenging in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse's VR and IDRs take into account its securities
businesses
accounting for a large part of the group's operations. The high
proportion of
securities businesses, which Fitch considers more volatile than
commercial
banking, is balanced by the group's solid franchise in global
wealth management
and its domestic Swiss corporate and retail banking operations.
The VR and IDRs also reflect strong risk controls and sound
underwriting
standards, which mitigate high exposure to market and credit
risk in investment
and corporate banking activities. They further reflect the
group's well-defined
strategy to concentrate on core businesses in investment banking
and global
wealth management as well as its track record in executing
strategy.
The VR and IDRs are also based on Credit Suisse's improved
capitalisation, as
capital ratios based on risk-weighted assets (RWA) have improved
and compare
well within the peer group. Leverage ratios have also improved,
although they
remain somewhat weaker than its US peers. Credit Suisse has
issued a sizeable
amount of hybrid capital instruments, of which CHF8.9bn were
included in Fitch
eligible capital at end-2013.
Fitch considers earnings and profitability adequate as the
agency expects the
bank to reach its cost reduction targets, which together with a
run-down of
non-strategic assets should further help performance. Funding
and liquidity
benefit from a large customer deposit base. Credit Suisse has
reduced its
wholesale funding needs as it has reduced its balance sheet, but
its repo and
securities lending activities remain large, albeit declining.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank
will continue to
successfully execute its strategy and that leverage ratios will
improve further
as the bank has to meet regulatory requirements and maintain
capitalisation in
line with its global peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects Credit Suisse to continue to concentrate on its
core business
segments. The bank's refocusing has resulted in a more balanced
distribution of
RWA between the businesses. Nevertheless, investment banking,
where about 57% of
RWA were allocated at end-2013, remains the group's main risk
centre. Credit
Suisse's business model will continue to rely on securities
businesses, which
means that an upgrade of the VR is unlikely.
Fitch considers the bank's risk controls sound, underpinning
Credit Suisse's VR,
and its track record in managing risks in its business units is
strong. A
material increase in risk appetite, which could be indicated by
rising market
risk exposure or a significant increase in exposure to credit
risk in its
leveraged finance and securitised products businesses could
result in pressure
on the bank's VR.
Fitch expects the bank's domestic loan book to prove resilient
in a downturn as
underwriting standards have remained sound. However, a sharp
deterioration in
the Swiss loan book's asset quality, which could be caused by a
sharper than
expected correction in the real estate market, could put
pressure on its VR.
Credit Suisse's VR is based on Fitch's expectations that the
bank will continue
to meet its performance targets given its track record to date,
and that
earnings volatility will remain moderate. Failure to meet
performance targets
through the cycle, which could be caused by higher-than-expected
costs related
to the run-down of non-strategic assets, would put the VR under
pressure.
Ratings would also come under pressure if earnings in the
investment bank, where
fixed income businesses are now concentrated on credit, proved
highly volatile
in a difficult market environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are based on
Fitch's view that the
probability of support from the Swiss authorities for Credit
Suisse, if
required, remains extremely high due to the bank's systemic
importance. This
expectation primarily reflects Switzerland's (AAA/Stable)
extremely high ability
to support its large banks and our view that sovereign support
will remain
extremely likely until Switzerland's recovery and resolution
legislation
approaches completion.
Specific to Credit Suisse, our view of support likelihood is
based mostly on its
systemic importance in Switzerland as the country's
second-largest bank, its
global interconnectedness given its size and operations in
wealth management and
investment banking, significant deposit market share and its
position as a key
provider of financial services to the Swiss economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to
legislative and regulatory
developments in Switzerland. Fitch considers the bank resolution
agenda in
Switzerland to be well-advanced compared with most other
developed countries. We
expect legislators and regulators to make progress in removing
the remaining
practical impediments to a swift resolution of one of the big
banking groups in
the near term such as the tax treatment of bail-in debt issued
out of Swiss
entities, the resolution framework for holding companies and
changes to Credit
Suisse's and UBS's legal entity structures. International
cooperation between
the national authorities will be important to ensure that the
resolution of one
of these complex global banking groups through a single-point-of
entry approach
is feasible.
Once we believe that the legal and practical framework is
sufficiently robust to
allow for a smooth resolution we expect to downgrade Credit
Suisse's SR to '5'
and revise its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is
likely to be some
point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
The revision of the bank's SRF will not affect Credit Suisse's
Long- and
Short-term IDRs of 'A' and 'F1', respectively, as these are
based on Credit
Suisse's VR of 'a'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, Credit
Suisse Group AG and by various issuing vehicles are all notched
down from the
VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to
any change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group
AG. The
securities' ratings are also sensitive to any change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers'
VRs. This might
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Credit Suisse Group AG's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of
Credit Suisse
and reflect its role as the bank holding company and the modest
double leverage
at end-2013 at holding company level.
Credit Suisse Group's legal entity structure is evolving, and
the group
announced that it plans to issue bail-in debt from the holding
company in
future. Fitch believes that the creation of this additional
buffer for the
operating banks' senior creditors could affect the relative
positions of
creditors of the holding company and of the operating bank.
Fitch could also notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below
Credit Suisse's
ratings if double leverage at Credit Suisse Group AG increased
above 120%.
Credit Suisse Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
support from the
Swiss authorities for the holding company is possible, but
cannot be relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance on a
standalone basis. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding
company's Long-term IDR
is driven purely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive
to the same
drivers as Credit Suisse's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Credit Suisse International is a UK-based wholly-owned
subsidiary of Credit
Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is the
group's main
US-based broker-dealer. Their IDRs are equalised with Credit
Suisse's and
reflect support from their parent, as Fitch views them as core
to the group's
strategy in its investment banking business.
Credit Suisse International is incorporated as an unlimited
liability company,
which underpins Fitch's view that there is an extremely high
probability that it
would receive support from its parent if needed.
In 2007, CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and Credit
Suisse Group AG)
issued full, unconditional and several guarantees for the firm's
outstanding SEC
registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion demonstrate
the role of the
subsidiary and the extremely high probability that the firm
would be supported
if needed. Fitch believes that the group's US operations are
core to the group's
strategy, and that CSUSA would continue to receive support from
its parent if
needed.
As Credit Suisse International's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised
with Credit
Suisse's, they are primarily sensitive to changes in the
parent's IDR. The
subsidiaries' IDRs are also sensitive to changes in the parent's
propensity to
provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0112553291): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including debt issuance and CP programme
ratings):
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Perpetual subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 Contingent Notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 Buffer Capital Perpetual Notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 Contingent Notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.