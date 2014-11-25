(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Suisse AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable
Outlook and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed Credit
Suisse's Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'A'.
The agency has also affirmed the ratings of Credit Suisse's
holding company
(Credit Suisse Group AG) and subsidiaries, as well as all debt
ratings. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone
strength as reflected
in its VR. The VR reflects the bank's sizeable and potentially
more volatile
securities businesses as well as more stable earnings from its
solid global
wealth and asset management franchises and from its strong
domestic corporate
and retail banking business.
The VR and IDRs also take into account Credit Suisse's adequate
core
capitalisation as well as significant additional loss-absorbing
buffers
available to senior counterparties in the form of CHF17.6bn
(equating to 6% of
end-3Q14 risk-weighted assets, RWA) Basel III-compliant high-
and low-trigger
buffer capital notes. While current leverage ratios are at the
lower end of its
GTUB peer group, its revised end-2015 leverage ratio target
(which implies a
Basel Tier 1 leverage of around 4%) is in line with its peer
group.
The VR and IDRs further reflect our view that Credit Suisse's
strategy to exit
non-core businesses in its investment bank was well executed and
that its
overall risk controls and underwriting standards remain sound.
While both
litigation expense and litigation exposure have been reduced
following the
settlement with the U.S. authorities over the latter's
investigation into tax
evasion and avoidance in 2Q14, we expect litigation costs to
remain elevated,
similar to its peers, in the short- to medium-term, highlighting
Credit Suisse's
continued exposure to litigation and conduct risks.
Credit Suisse has not yet reached its profitability targets but
a combination of
further progress towards its cost-cutting target, notably in its
private banking
businesses, and a reduced drag from its non-strategic units
should help the bank
achieve its targets. However, revenue generation will, in our
view, continue to
be challenging, both in wealth management and most investment
banking
businesses.
The Stable Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR reflects our
expectation
that the bank will achieve its financial targets, including its
revised leverage
ratio target, that earnings volatility in its investment bank
will remain
moderate and that any incremental litigation- or conduct-related
charges will
not represent a significant setback to its capital and leverage
ratio build-up.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
We expect Credit Suisse to continue allocating additional
capital and resources
to its less volatile wealth management and Swiss businesses,
progressing towards
a 50:50 RWA split between its investment bank and its
non-investment banking
activities (60:40 at end-3Q14 excluding corporate centre).
However, Credit
Suisse will likely remain among the GTUBs more reliant on
securities businesses,
which means that an upgrade of its VR is unlikely.
Credit Suisse has a strong track record in managing risks in its
business units
and we consider a material increase in the bank's risk appetite
unlikely in the
short- to medium-term given its RWA and leverage exposure
targets. Within its
repositioned investment bank, Credit Suisse increasingly relies
on its strong
leveraged loans and securitised products business. A material
increase in risk
appetite in these businesses, including loosening underwriting
standards, could
result in downward pressure on the bank's VR.
Despite a concentration on fixed income sales and trading
(accounting for 45% of
IB revenue in 9M14) we expect Credit Suisse's investment bank to
be sufficiently
diversified to generate adequate returns in most operating
environments. Should
earnings or risk volatility in Credit Suisse's investment bank
be higher than
expected by us, this would be negative for the bank's VR.
We consider Credit Suisse's domestic loan book, which is the
bank's largest
credit risk concentration, to be of sound quality and do not
expect it to have a
significant influence on the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's expectation that
there remains
an extremely high probability that Switzerland (AAA/Stable)
would support Credit
Suisse, if required, until the mechanism for resolving a large
global
systemically important bank (G-SIB) becomes operational. This
expectation
primarily reflects Switzerland's extremely high ability to
support its large
banks.
Specific to Credit Suisse, our view of support likelihood is
based mostly on its
systemic importance in Switzerland as the country's
second-largest bank, its
global interconnectedness given its size and operations in
wealth management and
investment banking, significant deposit market share and its
position as a key
provider of financial services to the Swiss economy.
However, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are
reaching a point
where a resolution of a G-SIB can be achieved without excessive
disruption to
financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will
incur losses
ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise.
Fitch considers the
bank resolution agenda in Switzerland to be well-advanced
compared with most
other developed countries and once finalised we expect the
Financial Stability
Board's (FSB) November 2014 proposals for total loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC)
to be implemented swiftly in Switzerland given the Swiss
authorities' continued
focus on revising the country's "too big to fail" legislative
framework. In a
move signalling further progress in making the bank
"resolvable", Credit Suisse
has announced the establishment of a separate legal entity for
its Swiss
businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to
legislative and regulatory
developments in Switzerland. Once resolution tools and
mechanisms are put in
place, they will become an overriding factor in our
support-driven ratings, and
we expect to downgrade Credit Suisse's SR to '5' and revise its
SRF to 'No
Floor' during the first half of 2015. The revision of the bank's
SRF will not
affect Credit Suisse's Long- and Short-term IDRs of 'A' and
'F1', respectively,
as these are based on its VR of 'a'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, Credit
Suisse Group AG and by various issuing vehicles are all notched
down from the
VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG.
The securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This might
reflect a change
in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Credit Suisse Group AG's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of
Credit Suisse
and reflect its role as the bank holding company and modest
double leverage at
end-2013 at holding company level (around 105% according to our
calculation,
well within our usual notching threshold of 120%).
Based on current FSB proposals, Credit Suisse will, in our view,
have to issue
significant amounts of TLAC debt. Since management has announced
that all TLAC
debt will be issued out of the holding company in line with a
single-point-of-entry approach, the gradual build-up of this
additional buffer
for the operating banks' senior creditors could affect the
relative positions of
creditors of the holding company and of the operating bank.
Credit Suisse Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
support from the
Swiss authorities for the holding company is possible, but
cannot be relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance on a
standalone basis. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding
company's Long-term IDR
is driven solely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive
to the same
drivers as Credit Suisse's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Credit Suisse International (CSI) is a UK-based wholly-owned
subsidiary of
Credit Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is
the group's main
US-based broker-dealer. Their IDRs are equalised with Credit
Suisse's and
reflect support from their parent, as Fitch views them as core
to the group's
strategy in its investment banking business and integrated into
the group's
securities operations.
The IDRs of Credit Suisse New York branch are at the same level
as those of
Credit Suisse as the branch is part of the same legal entity
without any country
risk restrictionsand also because no country risk considerations
apply..
CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which
underpins Fitch's
view that there is an extremely high probability that it would
receive support
from its parent, if needed.
In 2007, CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and Credit
Suisse Group AG)
issued full, unconditional and several guarantees for the
company's outstanding
SEC-registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion
demonstrates the
important role of the subsidiary and the extremely high
probability that it
would be supported, if needed.
As CSI's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's,
they are primarily
sensitive to changes in the parent's IDR. The subsidiaries' IDRs
are also
sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
currently does not expect. In addition, while we expect Credit
Suisse's legal
entity structure to evolve in the short- to medium-term, we do
not expect Credit
Suisse's propensity to support its main subsidiaries to change
as a result.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0112553291 and JPY30.bn issue): affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including debt issuance and CP programme
ratings):
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Perpetual subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 buffer capital perpetual notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
