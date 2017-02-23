(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.'s (Credito Real) Long- and Short-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' /'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation and Stable Outlook consider Credito Real's strong competitive positioning in several of its business lines, the gradual diversification of its business model, its robust and sustained profitability metrics supported by high-yield products and volume growth, as well as its peer-superior asset quality and adequate funding flexibility. The ratings are constrained by the company's low participation in the Mexican financial system, increased leverage as a result of its most recent acquisitions, risks inherent to its rapid growth strategy, and operational, political and reputational risks related to its payroll business. Ratings are also limited by Credito Real's above-average risk appetite, reflected in its inorganic growth strategy. Credito Real's participation in the Mexican financial system is low; however, it continues to be the market leader in the public payroll loans segment in Mexico and maintains adequate brand recognition and competitive positioning in most of its business lines. At approximately 63% of its portfolio, payroll loans still represent its core offering; however, the company has diversified gradually toward other types of consumer lending, such as used car loans and personal loans in Mexico, the U.S. and Central America through acquisitions. Credito Real's particular business model attributes, such as the sharing of income and risk with its distributors, together with its concentration in federal government entities in its payroll portfolio, has resulted in asset quality ratios that compare favourably to those of its peers. Fitch expects that asset quality ratios remain fairly stable during 2017, as the company is still heavily concentrated in payroll loans, which tend to exhibit a steady performance throughout the economic cycle. Furthermore, the company will be more restrictive with SME and used car loans in Mexico, which are relatively more sensitive to deterioration in the operating environment. Non-Performing Loans represented 2.5% of gross loans as of the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16), a level which Fitch considers adequate for Credito Real's segments. The impaired loan ratio adjusted by gross charge-offs of the last nine months was 5.4%, above the 4.3% registered at the close of 2015. Fitch calculates an impaired loan ratio adjusted for the amounts owed by distributors. This adjusted ratio stood at 4.9% as of 3Q16 (2015: 4.8%) and at 7.7% if charge-offs are considered (2015: 6.6%). Loan loss reserve coverage continues to be adequate; it stood at 142.2% as of 3Q16. The concentration of its payroll portfolio per employer/agreement decreased to 0.6x its equity as of 3Q16, compared to 1.2x in 2015; this concentration risk is mitigated by the fact that the main agreements are held with federal government entities. Credito Real's sound profitability ratios continue to represent one of its main strengths. The company's net interest margin (NIM; net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets) proved to be resilient during 2016 despite the increases in Mexico's reference interest rates; it stood at 19.5% as of 3Q16 compared to 18.4% in 2015. This moderate improvement was mainly driven by the contribution of Instacredit's wider margins. However, NIM is below that of its closes peers as a result of the company's income-sharing model with its distributors and the company faces the challenge of sustaining NIMs amid the possibility of more interest rate hikes in Mexico. Its operating return over assets (ROA) decreased to 7% as of September 2016, compared to 8% in 2015. This was mainly caused by increased operating costs as a result of the consolidation of recent acquired businesses, which have higher operating costs compared to Credito Real's original businesses that rely on third-parties for loan distribution. Additionally, the company experienced a negative carry derived from unused funds from the issuance of the senior notes due 2023; this resulted in an additional interest expense of MXN66 million during 3Q16. Credito Real's leverage, measured as debt to tangible equity, has exhibited an increasing trend over the past few years as a result of the acquisition of businesses that generate goodwill. However, Fitch believes they are still adequate for its rating level. Credito Real plans to maintain a debt to equity ratio below 4x. As of September 2016, this ratio was 2.8x, while its debt to tangible equity ratio increased to 5x from 4.3x in 2016, and stands at 5.3x after adding back debt issuance costs that are netted from the balance sheet debt. Its high balance sheet growth which exceeds capital generation also affected leverage. Credito Real's funding mix is concentrated in wholesale funding; nevertheless, it has a diverse base of funding sources that include local and international commercial banks, local development banks, as well as local and international unsecured bond issuances; this compares favorably with other rated non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). Approximately 86% of Credito Real's funding is unsecured, which adds flexibility to its funding mix. Additionally, its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Central America have access to their own funding sources, except for Don Carro, one of its used car loans subsidiaries in the U.S. Credito Real successfully refinanced 38% of its debt during 2016 and was able to extend its maturity; as a result, it has a relatively more comfortable amortization schedule. Credito Real's positive maturity gaps which benefit from a loan portfolio with an average tenor of 1.6 years, financed with debt with average maturity of 3.9 years, mitigate refinancing and liquidity risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Ratings could be downgraded if Credito Real's leverage ratio (debt to tangible equity) increases consistently above 7x as a result of pressure from goodwill of potential acquisitions, organic growth or deterioration of financial performance. A weakening of asset quality metrics that result in relevant pressure of its operating ROA, increased unhedged exposure to foreign currency debt and a deterioration of its liquidity position could also adversely affect ratings. Fitch could upgrade Credito Real's ratings in the medium term if the company is able to diversify its loan portfolio and maintain strong financial performance. This would be reflected in an operating ROA consistently above 8% and internal capital generation that is sufficient to maintain its debt to tangible equity ratio consistently below 5x with loan loss reserves covering at least 100% of impaired loans. At the same time, Credito Real must maintain adequate asset and liability management as reflected in positive liquidity gaps. Fitch affirmed the following ratings: Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R. --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-term senior unsecured notes due 2023 at 'BB+'. --National long-term rating at 'A+(mex)'; --National short-term rating 'F1(mex)'; --National long-term rating for senior unsecured local notes at 'A+(mex)'; --National short-term rating for short term debt program at 'F1(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alba Maria Zavala, CFA Associate Director +52 81 83 99 9137 Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L. Mexico Secondary Analyst Monica Ibarra Director +52 81 83 99 9150 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +52 81 83 99 9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Pre-paid expenses were reclassified as other intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital. Results from investments in associates were reclassified as operating. The extraordinary gain that resulted from the unwind of derivatives was classified as non-recurring. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019456 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001