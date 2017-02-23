(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Credito Real S.A.B. de
C.V. Sofom, E.R.'s (Credito Real) Long- and Short-Term Local-
and
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' /'B'.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation and Stable Outlook consider Credito Real's
strong competitive
positioning in several of its business lines, the gradual
diversification of its
business model, its robust and sustained profitability metrics
supported by
high-yield products and volume growth, as well as its
peer-superior asset
quality and adequate funding flexibility.
The ratings are constrained by the company's low participation
in the Mexican
financial system, increased leverage as a result of its most
recent
acquisitions, risks inherent to its rapid growth strategy, and
operational,
political and reputational risks related to its payroll
business. Ratings are
also limited by Credito Real's above-average risk appetite,
reflected in its
inorganic growth strategy.
Credito Real's participation in the Mexican financial system is
low; however, it
continues to be the market leader in the public payroll loans
segment in Mexico
and maintains adequate brand recognition and competitive
positioning in most of
its business lines.
At approximately 63% of its portfolio, payroll loans still
represent its core
offering; however, the company has diversified gradually toward
other types of
consumer lending, such as used car loans and personal loans in
Mexico, the U.S.
and Central America through acquisitions.
Credito Real's particular business model attributes, such as the
sharing of
income and risk with its distributors, together with its
concentration in
federal government entities in its payroll portfolio, has
resulted in asset
quality ratios that compare favourably to those of its peers.
Fitch expects that
asset quality ratios remain fairly stable during 2017, as the
company is still
heavily concentrated in payroll loans, which tend to exhibit a
steady
performance throughout the economic cycle. Furthermore, the
company will be more
restrictive with SME and used car loans in Mexico, which are
relatively more
sensitive to deterioration in the operating environment.
Non-Performing Loans represented 2.5% of gross loans as of the
third quarter of
2016 (3Q16), a level which Fitch considers adequate for Credito
Real's segments.
The impaired loan ratio adjusted by gross charge-offs of the
last nine months
was 5.4%, above the 4.3% registered at the close of 2015. Fitch
calculates an
impaired loan ratio adjusted for the amounts owed by
distributors. This adjusted
ratio stood at 4.9% as of 3Q16 (2015: 4.8%) and at 7.7% if
charge-offs are
considered (2015: 6.6%). Loan loss reserve coverage continues to
be adequate; it
stood at 142.2% as of 3Q16.
The concentration of its payroll portfolio per
employer/agreement decreased to
0.6x its equity as of 3Q16, compared to 1.2x in 2015; this
concentration risk is
mitigated by the fact that the main agreements are held with
federal government
entities.
Credito Real's sound profitability ratios continue to represent
one of its main
strengths. The company's net interest margin (NIM; net interest
income as a
percentage of average earning assets) proved to be resilient
during 2016 despite
the increases in Mexico's reference interest rates; it stood at
19.5% as of 3Q16
compared to 18.4% in 2015. This moderate improvement was mainly
driven by the
contribution of Instacredit's wider margins. However, NIM is
below that of its
closes peers as a result of the company's income-sharing model
with its
distributors and the company faces the challenge of sustaining
NIMs amid the
possibility of more interest rate hikes in Mexico.
Its operating return over assets (ROA) decreased to 7% as of
September 2016,
compared to 8% in 2015. This was mainly caused by increased
operating costs as a
result of the consolidation of recent acquired businesses, which
have higher
operating costs compared to Credito Real's original businesses
that rely on
third-parties for loan distribution. Additionally, the company
experienced a
negative carry derived from unused funds from the issuance of
the senior notes
due 2023; this resulted in an additional interest expense of
MXN66 million
during 3Q16.
Credito Real's leverage, measured as debt to tangible equity,
has exhibited an
increasing trend over the past few years as a result of the
acquisition of
businesses that generate goodwill. However, Fitch believes they
are still
adequate for its rating level. Credito Real plans to maintain a
debt to equity
ratio below 4x. As of September 2016, this ratio was 2.8x, while
its debt to
tangible equity ratio increased to 5x from 4.3x in 2016, and
stands at 5.3x
after adding back debt issuance costs that are netted from the
balance sheet
debt. Its high balance sheet growth which exceeds capital
generation also
affected leverage.
Credito Real's funding mix is concentrated in wholesale funding;
nevertheless,
it has a diverse base of funding sources that include local and
international
commercial banks, local development banks, as well as local and
international
unsecured bond issuances; this compares favorably with other
rated non-bank
financial institutions (NBFIs). Approximately 86% of Credito
Real's funding is
unsecured, which adds flexibility to its funding mix.
Additionally, its
subsidiaries in the U.S. and Central America have access to
their own funding
sources, except for Don Carro, one of its used car loans
subsidiaries in the
U.S.
Credito Real successfully refinanced 38% of its debt during 2016
and was able to
extend its maturity; as a result, it has a relatively more
comfortable
amortization schedule. Credito Real's positive maturity gaps
which benefit from
a loan portfolio with an average tenor of 1.6 years, financed
with debt with
average maturity of 3.9 years, mitigate refinancing and
liquidity risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Ratings could be downgraded if Credito Real's leverage ratio
(debt to tangible
equity) increases consistently above 7x as a result of pressure
from goodwill of
potential acquisitions, organic growth or deterioration of
financial
performance. A weakening of asset quality metrics that result in
relevant
pressure of its operating ROA, increased unhedged exposure to
foreign currency
debt and a deterioration of its liquidity position could also
adversely affect
ratings.
Fitch could upgrade Credito Real's ratings in the medium term if
the company is
able to diversify its loan portfolio and maintain strong
financial performance.
This would be reflected in an operating ROA consistently above
8% and internal
capital generation that is sufficient to maintain its debt to
tangible equity
ratio consistently below 5x with loan loss reserves covering at
least 100% of
impaired loans. At the same time, Credito Real must maintain
adequate asset and
liability management as reflected in positive liquidity gaps.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings:
Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured notes due 2023 at 'BB+'.
--National long-term rating at 'A+(mex)';
--National short-term rating 'F1(mex)';
--National long-term rating for senior unsecured local notes at
'A+(mex)';
--National short-term rating for short term debt program at
'F1(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 81 83 99 9137
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612,
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 83 99 9150
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 83 99 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Pre-paid expenses
were reclassified
as other intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital.
Results from
investments in associates were reclassified as operating. The
extraordinary gain
that resulted from the unwind of derivatives was classified as
non-recurring.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019456
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
here. IN
