(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Credomatic
International Corporation's (CIC) long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
and Support Rating at '2', while the Support Rating Floor of
'NF' was withdrawn.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of CIC's ratings
follows at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CIC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the high probability of
support it would
receive from its parent, Banco de Bogota (rated 'BBB/F2'),
should it be
required. Furthermore, Fitch has withdrawn CIC's Support Rating
floor of 'NF',
since Fitch considers that institutional support is the most
likely source of
support should this be required, rather than support from the
sovereign. Banco
de Bogota's ability to support CIC is reflected in its IDR, and,
in the agency's
opinion, the financial support to CIC would be timely and
sufficient. CIC is
considered a 'core' subsidiary of its parent, based on its
meaningful size, its
important contribution to consolidated net income, and its key
role in the
group's regional strategy.
The Stable Outlook reflects that in the opinion of the agency,
CIC's IDR will
likely remain unchanged over the foreseeable future, while Banco
de Bogota keeps
its risk profile.
CIC is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and
groups
BAC/Credomatic's credit card businesses and commercial banking
operations in
each Central American country with the exception of Panama.
BAC/Credomatic is
one of the largest financial groups in Central America. As of
December 2013, CIC
has USD12.2 billion in assets and is a leader in the credit card
business, while
having a dominant market share in the acquiring and issuing
businesses.
CIC represents a significant part of Banco de Bogota's
consolidated assets
(23.3% as of December 2013) and net income (37.0%). This
reflects the
fundamental importance of its performance to its parent's
results, and its key
contribution to the achievement of the group's strategy.
CIC exhibits a solid financial performance. The entity's bank
subsidiaries are
consistently among the most profitable banks in each country,
driven by a
well-developed revenue structure that balances interest income
and fees and
commissions, good operating efficiency, and low loan impairment
charges.
BAC/Credomatic's activities are robustly funded on a standalone
basis by country
and legal entities. The group has developed an adequate customer
deposits base
that is complemented by an ample ability to obtain funding from
various sources.
CIC's capitalization declined after the acquisition of Grupo
Financiero
Reformador in December 2013. Total assets grew 34.51% which
exceeded the
entity's internal capital generation rates. Nevertheless, Fitch
estimates that
the entity's profitability, reasonable dividend payments, and
expected moderate
asset growth will drive a recovery of entity's capital ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in CIC's IDR and Support Rating would reflect changes in
Banco de
Bogota's ability and/or propensity to provide support, in case
of need. The IDRs
would move in line with Banco de Bogota's rating.
Fitch has affirmed the following CIC ratings:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
In addition:
--Support rating floor of 'NF' was withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan 31, 2014)
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug 10, 2012)
2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic (Dec
16, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.