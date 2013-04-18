(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat's (CRH) bonds at 'AAA'/Stable. CRH's bonds are all fixed-rate with hard bullet maturities, and total EUR55.8bn.

Fitch applies its covered bonds rating criteria to the bonds issued by CRH. This is despite the fact that, unlike traditional covered bonds, CRH's bonds represent secured exposures to several banks. Similar to other covered bond investors, however, CRH debt holders have a second recourse against a pool of residential loans in the event of a default of one of the borrowing banks.

As part of its discontinuity risk assessment for CRH's bonds, Fitch has revised the systemic alternative management risk component of its Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) from Moderate to Low. This recognises the fact that CRH would be present to manage the consequence of a hypothetical shareholder default, and that the remaining, solvent shareholders could act as servicers for the underlying residential loans should the need arise. Nevertheless, the D-Cap of 3 (moderate high) remains unchanged, driven notably by an unchanged assessment for the programme liquidity gap and systemic risk component.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The 'AAA' rating of CRH's bonds results from the issuer's creditworthiness, which reflects the credit quality of its main shareholders, and from an unchanged D-Cap of 3 (moderate high discontinuity risk). It is further based on the lowest nominal over-collateralisation (OC) for the individual borrowing banks observed over the past 12 months for the period ending 31 March 2013, which is 32.5%. This provides a substantial cushion compared with the Fitch-calculated breakeven OC of 26% for the 'AAA' rating.

The Outlook on the bond ratings is Stable, reflecting the fact that a one-notch downgrade of CRH's main shareholders would not cause a downgrade of CRH's bonds, all else being equal.

Unlike other covered bond programmes where an alternative manager would need to be appointed upon a default of the entity benefiting from the funding, Fitch gives credit to the fact that CRH would, at least initially, remain in place and be able to take decisions without delays regarding how to use the collateral securing its exposure to a defaulted borrowing bank. Furthermore, Fitch deems it would be in the interest of the other non-defaulting borrowing banks to facilitate the ongoing servicing of the underlying loans. As a result, Fitch has brought its assessment of the systemic alternative management component of CRH's D-Cap to Low. This is on a par level with the corresponding assessment for Fitch rated French covered bond programmes issued under the Societe de Credit Foncier and Societe de Financement a l'Habitat frameworks.

CRH's assets consist of promissory notes (billets de mobilisation, or BDMs) which exactly match CRH's bonds in terms of maturity, currency and interest rates. However, in a rating scenario above that of CRH's main shareholders, Fitch assumes the default of at least one of the borrowing entities, which would expose CRH to mismatches between the amortising pledged cover assets and hard bullet bonds. The moderate high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component takes into account the joint and several commitments of all shareholders to between them provide liquidity advances up to an amount of 5% of the balance of bonds outstanding under the programme. This 5% commitment, which is not dynamically adjusted to actual liquidity needs, could prove insufficient to achieve a timely payment upon the hypothetical default of a larger shareholder in upcoming years. In addition, shareholders must pre-fund their BDM repayment five days ahead of a maturity date. This provides little time within which to raise liquidity should one shareholder default under their BDM payment. In Fitch's view, this protection does not compare favourably to measures seen in other covered bond programmes set up on behalf of a single borrowing bank, such as a 12 months pre-maturity test or a 12 months bonds maturity extension. However, Fitch's liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for CRH takes into account the importance of CRH's bonds as funding instrument for French banks, and that shareholders may provide liquidity above 5% of outstanding CRH bonds if needed.

The other components of CRH's D-Cap, namely the cover pool specific alternative management, asset segregation and privileged derivatives remain unchanged at Moderate high, Low and Very low respectively.

As there is no cross-collateralisation between cover pools of other shareholders upon a default of one particular shareholder under its BDMs, Fitch tests OC on an individual shareholder basis. However, the 0.02% exposure to the smallest contributor is disregarded, given that CRH's equity far exceeds their individual exposure. CRH requires each shareholder to supply at least 25% OC, and may increase this percentage depending on the characteristics of the loans they pledge. Shareholders may either supply more collateral or also be asked by CRH to repurchase outstanding bonds, allowing them to reduce their BDMs and bring OC back in compliance. In Fitch's view, the principle of OC adjusting to perceived risks is comparable to the dynamic OC applicable in other covered bond programmes with pre-set asset percentage formulas. In practice, individual OC per shareholder varies from 33.1% to 59.6% as of end-March 2013, disregarding the smallest contributor. The Fitch breakeven OC in line with CRH's bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

CRH is a French regulated credit institution set up in 1985, the sole purpose of which is to refinance residential loans originated by its shareholders. CRH's assets consist exclusively of BDMs issued by its shareholders. At Q412, CRH's capital was held by 12 French financial institutions. The five largest are: Credit Agricole /Le Credit Lyonnais (36.9%, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), Credit Mutuel Group (33.0%, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'), Societe Generale /Credit du Nord (13.8%, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), BNP Paribas (10.0%, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') and Groupe BPCE (5.7%, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'). CRH's capital is determined and re-allocated annually in proportion to the funding each institution receives.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Fitch's view on CRH's creditworthiness, based on the IDRs of all its main shareholders, worsened by two or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap was decreased to 1 (high risk) or 0 (full discontinuity); (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis decreased below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 26.0%.