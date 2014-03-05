(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Caisse de
Refinancement de l'Habitat's (CRH) EUR52bn covered bonds at
'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The affirmation follows the revision of the breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC)
for the 'AAA' rating to 27.5% from 26%. This compares with the
32% level of OC
which Fitch relies on, equal to the lowest nominal OC observed
over the past 12
months for the programme's main shareholder banks.
Fitch calculated a 'AAA' level of breakeven OC for each of the
shareholder banks
individually, as there is no cross-collateralisation between the
cover pools of
the different banks. The breakeven OC was previously calculated
on an aggregate
basis. The levels for each shareholder bank range from 17% to
27.5%. The highest
level was for a bank with worse quality assets and higher
maturity mismatches
than its peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Fitch's credit view of the programme's
main debtor of
recourse, CRH, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high)
and the level of
OC which Fitch relies on (32%).
The D-Cap remains unchanged, driven by the 'moderate high' risk
assessment of
CRH's liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool-specific
alternative
management components.
The Outlook on the bonds is Stable, reflecting the Stable
Outlook on both the
underlying shareholder banks and the French residential assets
The moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and
systemic risk
component reflects, in particular, the joint and several
commitment of the
shareholders to provide a liquidity line of up to 5% of CRH's
outstanding bonds
and the regulator's ability to ask for contributions above 5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CRH's rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) Fitch's view of CRH's creditworthiness, based on the IDRs of
all its main
shareholders, is lowered by one or more notches; (ii) the
current D-Cap of 3
(moderate high) is revised down to 2 (high) or lower; (iii) the
OC Fitch gives
credit to drops below the 'AAA' breakeven level of 27.5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
Fitch France S.A.S.
+33 1 4429 9147
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 4429 9140
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
