(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crown
Agent Bank Ltd's
(CABK) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'/ 'F2',
respectively. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb+', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'No Floor'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR
CABK's Long-term IDR is based on its VR and reflects the bank's
strong liquidity
and the low credit risk profile of its assets. These, in turn,
result from its
liability-led balance sheet, whereby funds it holds on behalf of
institutional
depositors are either placed short-term with, or invested in,
short-term
instruments of highly rated financial institutions.
Fitch has noted a slight weakening of the bank's liquidity
profile since the
beginning of 2014, following a move to extend the maturity
profile of its
interbank placements by increasing its exposure to the three to
12 month bucket.
While this is intended to improve spreads, Fitch would be
concerned if the
mismatch widened significantly further because of the very high
concentrations
(by name) of its liabilities. The bank's 20 largest depositors
accounted for
around three-quarters of total customer deposits at 1H14. The
exit of a number
of these deposits at the same time could cause the bank some
stress.
Nonetheless, apart from a large recent withdrawal (accounting
for 23% of its
assets), deposits have been relatively stable, particularly in
respect of aid
money.
Overall liquidity remains strong, with a core liquidity buffer
consisting of
Bank of England Reserves and highly liquid securities amounting
to GBP290m, or
47% of total deposits, at end-1H14.
Some concentration also exists in the bank's asset base and
while remaining
high, it has been reducing, with the largest placement held with
third parties
being limited, since January 2014, to 100% of its capital base.
The risk of
these concentrations is mitigated by the low credit risk of
these counterparts
(minimum short-term rating of 'F1').
CABK offers a small amount of on-balance sheet lending
facilities but these are
small, typically to government and public sector bodies and
generally backed by
collateral. The bank has some off-balance sheet exposure
generated by its trade
finance business, but this is modest and, again, generally
backed by collateral
or guarantees. The bank is also exposed to settlement risk
arising from its FX
transactions, although potential losses are small due to
adequate controls and
fairly conservative limits.
Total equity is small in absolute terms, which, when considered
together with
its concentrations, would normally place the bank's ratings well
below
investment grade. However, the ratings are supported by the low
risk nature of
its assets and strong liquidity profile. Capital generation is
low and while
management has intensified efforts to improve revenues, Fitch
expects capital
generation to remain modest in the short to medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
Potential upside to the ratings is limited, given CABK's small
size and
concentrations, low earnings and profitability and relatively
undiversified
business model. On the other hand, Fitch would downgrade the
bank's ratings if
it noted a weakening of the bank's liquidity profile, for
example through the
widening of the mismatch between assets and liabilities, or
through a
significant reduction in core liquid assets, or if its
liabilities showed an
increased concentration. Furthermore, ratings would be
downgraded if Fitch
noted an increase in the bank's risk appetite, for example
through higher credit
risk generated by its trade finance business, or on its
interbank investments or
if operational risk increased through a non-controlled
diversification of its
business. Additional downward pressure to the ratings could
come in the form of
material reputational damage to CABK's franchise, which could
arise if the bank
or any of the Crown Agents Group of companies is found to be
weak on regulatory
compliance or conduct.
While this is not Fitch's base case, given the Stable Outlook on
its IDR, the
agency notes that given the concentrations in the bank's assets
and liabilities
and the small absolute size of its equity base, a downgrade of
its Long-term IDR
could be of several notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
CABK's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support from the UK government, although
possible, cannot be
relied upon. CABK's SR and SRF are unlikely to change as it is
not considered a
systemically important bank in the UK.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.