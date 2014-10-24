(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crown Agent Bank Ltd's (CABK) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'/ 'F2', respectively. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR CABK's Long-term IDR is based on its VR and reflects the bank's strong liquidity and the low credit risk profile of its assets. These, in turn, result from its liability-led balance sheet, whereby funds it holds on behalf of institutional depositors are either placed short-term with, or invested in, short-term instruments of highly rated financial institutions. Fitch has noted a slight weakening of the bank's liquidity profile since the beginning of 2014, following a move to extend the maturity profile of its interbank placements by increasing its exposure to the three to 12 month bucket. While this is intended to improve spreads, Fitch would be concerned if the mismatch widened significantly further because of the very high concentrations (by name) of its liabilities. The bank's 20 largest depositors accounted for around three-quarters of total customer deposits at 1H14. The exit of a number of these deposits at the same time could cause the bank some stress. Nonetheless, apart from a large recent withdrawal (accounting for 23% of its assets), deposits have been relatively stable, particularly in respect of aid money. Overall liquidity remains strong, with a core liquidity buffer consisting of Bank of England Reserves and highly liquid securities amounting to GBP290m, or 47% of total deposits, at end-1H14. Some concentration also exists in the bank's asset base and while remaining high, it has been reducing, with the largest placement held with third parties being limited, since January 2014, to 100% of its capital base. The risk of these concentrations is mitigated by the low credit risk of these counterparts (minimum short-term rating of 'F1'). CABK offers a small amount of on-balance sheet lending facilities but these are small, typically to government and public sector bodies and generally backed by collateral. The bank has some off-balance sheet exposure generated by its trade finance business, but this is modest and, again, generally backed by collateral or guarantees. The bank is also exposed to settlement risk arising from its FX transactions, although potential losses are small due to adequate controls and fairly conservative limits. Total equity is small in absolute terms, which, when considered together with its concentrations, would normally place the bank's ratings well below investment grade. However, the ratings are supported by the low risk nature of its assets and strong liquidity profile. Capital generation is low and while management has intensified efforts to improve revenues, Fitch expects capital generation to remain modest in the short to medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR Potential upside to the ratings is limited, given CABK's small size and concentrations, low earnings and profitability and relatively undiversified business model. On the other hand, Fitch would downgrade the bank's ratings if it noted a weakening of the bank's liquidity profile, for example through the widening of the mismatch between assets and liabilities, or through a significant reduction in core liquid assets, or if its liabilities showed an increased concentration. Furthermore, ratings would be downgraded if Fitch noted an increase in the bank's risk appetite, for example through higher credit risk generated by its trade finance business, or on its interbank investments or if operational risk increased through a non-controlled diversification of its business. Additional downward pressure to the ratings could come in the form of material reputational damage to CABK's franchise, which could arise if the bank or any of the Crown Agents Group of companies is found to be weak on regulatory compliance or conduct. While this is not Fitch's base case, given the Stable Outlook on its IDR, the agency notes that given the concentrations in the bank's assets and liabilities and the small absolute size of its equity base, a downgrade of its Long-term IDR could be of several notches. 