(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cajas Rurales
Unidas' (CRU, BB/Stable/B) mortgage covered bonds (Cedulas
Hipotecarias or CH)
at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, following the new issuance of
EUR750m CH.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Outstanding CHs after the new issuance will increase to
EUR7.10bn (from
EUR6.35bn) which will be secured over the bank's total mortgage
book of about
EUR18.35bn as of November 2013 resulting in total
overcollateralisation (OC) of
159%.
In the absence of a contractual minimum level of OC, the agency
applies a 30% OC
haircut on the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months (159%)
to derive a
relied upon level of OC of 111% that compares with 146% prior to
the new
issuance.
The affirmation reflects that the relied upon OC of 111% is
greater than the
revised break-even OC of 69% commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating
scenario. In our
opinion, this 69% OC would provide for outstanding recoveries in
excess of 91%
to CH investors under a 'BBB+' stress following the default of
the issuer.
The affirmation is also based on CRU's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), an
unchanged Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
discontinuity risk), and our
assessment of recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of CRU's IDRs would result in a corresponding
downgrade of the CH
programme.
Moreover, the rating is vulnerable to downgrade if the
programme's relied upon
OC drops below the break-even OC ratio of 69%. If OC fell to the
legal minimum
(25%), negative rating migration of two notches would
potentially apply.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Carlos Masip
Director
+34 91 702 57 73
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A
28004 Madrid
Secondary Analyst
Antonio Casado
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Committee Chair
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 91 702 57 74
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
