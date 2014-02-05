(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cullen/Frost Bankers,
Inc.'s (CFR) ratings at 'A'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable.
The Stable Outlook incorporates assumptions that CFR will
continue to report
consistent solid performance, irrespective of the operating
environment.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch affirmed Cullen/Frost ratings reflecting the company's
solid and
consistent earnings performance, strong funding and capital
profiles, and
nominal credit costs through the cycle. CFR has demonstrated
consistent earnings
through the cycle, and although reported earnings are below
pre-crisis levels,
they remain above peer averages. As is typical for CFR,
liquidity remains very
strong. With a loan-to-deposit ratio below 50%, the company has
ample low cost
funding to support loan growth. Fitch expects that this ratio
will increase when
the economy improves and CFR takes advantage of more attractive
lending
opportunities, but that it will always remain below industry
averages. Capital
remains appropriate in light of CFR's risk profile, and net
charge-offs continue
to remain low.
Fitch continues to highlight CFR's portfolio of state and
municipal bond
securities, which represents approximately 17% of assets. Most
of these
securities are guaranteed by the Texas Permanent School Fund
(TPSF), which is
rated 'AAA' by Fitch. While these bonds have historically
performed well, CFR
does have a concentration with one guarantor, albeit highly
rated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch views an upgrade from CFR's current ratings as unlikely as
CFR is one of
the highest rated mid-tier regional banks. Conversely, a
downgrade could occur
if there is material deterioration in asset quality, earnings or
capital, though
given CFR's consistency and track record through the most recent
crisis, this is
also viewed as unlikely.
CFR's ratings are also supported by its long-tenured stable
management team. The
company's ratings could be vulnerable if there were significant
changes in
executive management that could ultimately lead to changes in
the bank's
consistent and conservative strategy, a key underpinning to the
ratings.
Fitch views a downgrade or nonperformance of the TPSF as remote,
but one that
would have meaningful consequences for CFR. Lastly, a material
downturn in the
energy industry could pressure CFR's ratings given its exposure
to oil and gas
lending. CFR has conservative underwriting policies and
practices in place which
help to mitigate any losses associated with a large oil price
correction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CFR's subordinated debt and preferred stock are rated one and
five notches below
CFR's VR, respectively. The notching reflects loss severity and
an assessment of
increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CFR's subordinated debt and preferred stock ratings are
sensitive to changes in
CFR's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Frost Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of CFR. Frost Bank's
ratings are aligned
with CFR reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is
core to the
franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Frost Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to CFR's VR or any
changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CFR's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
CFR's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed CFR's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp (CYN),
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC),
First Horizon
National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI),
First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First
Merit (FMER),
Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC),
People's United
Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp (TCB),
UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF), Webster Financial Corp (WBS),
Wintrust (WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred Stock at 'BB+'
--Subordinated Notes at 'A-';
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
Frost National Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Long-Term Deposit at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposit at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II
--Trust Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
