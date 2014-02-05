(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s (CFR) ratings at 'A'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The Stable Outlook incorporates assumptions that CFR will continue to report consistent solid performance, irrespective of the operating environment. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch affirmed Cullen/Frost ratings reflecting the company's solid and consistent earnings performance, strong funding and capital profiles, and nominal credit costs through the cycle. CFR has demonstrated consistent earnings through the cycle, and although reported earnings are below pre-crisis levels, they remain above peer averages. As is typical for CFR, liquidity remains very strong. With a loan-to-deposit ratio below 50%, the company has ample low cost funding to support loan growth. Fitch expects that this ratio will increase when the economy improves and CFR takes advantage of more attractive lending opportunities, but that it will always remain below industry averages. Capital remains appropriate in light of CFR's risk profile, and net charge-offs continue to remain low. Fitch continues to highlight CFR's portfolio of state and municipal bond securities, which represents approximately 17% of assets. Most of these securities are guaranteed by the Texas Permanent School Fund (TPSF), which is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. While these bonds have historically performed well, CFR does have a concentration with one guarantor, albeit highly rated. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch views an upgrade from CFR's current ratings as unlikely as CFR is one of the highest rated mid-tier regional banks. Conversely, a downgrade could occur if there is material deterioration in asset quality, earnings or capital, though given CFR's consistency and track record through the most recent crisis, this is also viewed as unlikely. CFR's ratings are also supported by its long-tenured stable management team. The company's ratings could be vulnerable if there were significant changes in executive management that could ultimately lead to changes in the bank's consistent and conservative strategy, a key underpinning to the ratings. Fitch views a downgrade or nonperformance of the TPSF as remote, but one that would have meaningful consequences for CFR. Lastly, a material downturn in the energy industry could pressure CFR's ratings given its exposure to oil and gas lending. CFR has conservative underwriting policies and practices in place which help to mitigate any losses associated with a large oil price correction. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES CFR's subordinated debt and preferred stock are rated one and five notches below CFR's VR, respectively. The notching reflects loss severity and an assessment of increment non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES CFR's subordinated debt and preferred stock ratings are sensitive to changes in CFR's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS Frost Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of CFR. Frost Bank's ratings are aligned with CFR reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES Frost Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to CFR's VR or any changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary and holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CFR's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CFR's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. Fitch reviewed CFR's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional bank review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National Bancorp (CYN), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Merit (FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC), People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF Financial Corp (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF), Webster Financial Corp (WBS), Wintrust (WTFC). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'A'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a'; --Preferred Stock at 'BB+' --Subordinated Notes at 'A-'; --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Frost National Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'A'; --Long-Term Deposit at 'A+'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-Term Deposit at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a'; --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II --Trust Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bain Rumohr Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013) --U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013) --U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) (June 18, 2013) --U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? 