LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cyprus's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The
Outlooks are
Positive. The issue ratings on Cyprus's senior unsecured bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB-' and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs and issues at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The economic recovery, now in its third year following the 2013
banking crisis
and ensuing bail-out programme, is supportive of the ongoing
financial sector,
fiscal, and economic adjustment. GDP grew by 2.8% in 2016, up
from 1.7% in 2015,
and led by strong domestic demand across sectors. Tourism
enjoyed record growth,
with a near 20% increase in arrivals. Fitch projects GDP growth
of 2.7% in 2017
and 2.5% in 2018, aided by the labour market recovery and a
strong pipeline of
investments.
A number of factors continue to weigh heavily on Cyprus's credit
profile. The
banking sector's exceptionally weak asset quality poses a
significant downside
risk to the recovery. Very high gross general government debt
(GGGD), at 107.8%
of GDP in 2016 relative to the 'BB' median of 46%, and net
external debt (NXD)
at over 150% of GDP (estimate as of 3Q16) relative to the 'BB'
median of 18%,
limit the private and public sectors' abilities to finance
economic activity and
deal with external or domestic shocks, and imply that there may
be the prospect
of further economic rebalancing over the medium term.
The banking sector is benefiting from improved macro conditions,
as evidenced by
higher liquidity, with deposits up 6% in February versus a year
earlier. The
Bank of Cyprus, placed into resolution in 2013 and recapitalised
partly through
a bail-in of depositors, fully repaid its remaining ECB
emergency liquidity
assistance balance in January. Overall sector deleveraging is
ongoing, with
assets down to 3.8x GDP in 2016 from almost 6x in 2009.
The ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs) to total loans was
46.2% at
end-2016, still the highest of Fitch-rated sovereigns, and up
from 45.3% a year
earlier. Measuring the stock of NPEs (excluding the shrinking
loan book) shows a
EUR3 billion or 11% decline from 2015. A narrower measurement of
NPEs (90-day
past due) shows a decline in the ratio, to 33.9% in 2016 from
35.8% a year
earlier. Unreserved problem loans, represented by gross NPEs
minus system-wide
provisions also improved, albeit from an extremely elevated
level, to EUR14
billion from EUR16 billion (79% of GDP from 93% a year earlier).
Banks' efforts to manage their loan books have accelerated since
the new
foreclosure framework was introduced in 2015, as reflected in a
higher number of
restructurings. Early feedback on the restructuring process has
been uneven
across banks; with the overall current re-default rate estimate
of 28%
indicating some initial progress towards resolution of NPEs.
However, this
remains tentative and highly reliant on a macroeconomic and
property market
recovery. The property sector is illiquid, but indicators point
to a
stabilisation in prices and pickup in activity (sales contracts
up 38% and
building permits up 18% in 2016 versus 2015).
The budget recorded a surplus of 0.4% of GDP in 2016 compared
with a deficit of
0.1% a year earlier (excluding the bank recap). GGGD-to-GDP
ended the year at
107.8%, reflecting the accumulation of cash reserves. Fitch
expects the cyclical
recovery to support small fiscal surpluses of 0.1% of GDP in
2017 and 0.4% in
2018, leading to a decline in GGGD-to-GDP to around 100% by
2018. Risks to the
fiscal outlook are tilted to the downside, as presidential
elections and the
expiry of wage settlements in 2018 could lead to fiscal
relaxation. The
financing outlook is comfortable, with cash buffers covering
needs until 1Q18.
The current account deficit widened to 5.3% of GDP in 2016, from
2.9% a year
earlier. The result is distorted by the inclusion of special
purpose entity
flows (NPEs, mainly non-resident shipping industry), and
authorities estimate
that excluding these entities, the current account would have
recorded a deficit
of around 0.5% of GDP, narrowing from 1.5% in 2015. For 2017 and
2018, Fitch
projects the deficit (including NPEs) to remain elevated at
around 5% of GDP,
reflecting growth of consumption-led imports and a modest
recovery in oil
prices.
Estimated at over 150% of GDP as of 3Q16, NXD reflects the
highly indebted
private and public sectors. Also, the NXD figure was revised up
substantially
following the shift of external statistics compilation to the
BPM6 framework in
June 2014, owing to the inclusion of capital-intensive
ship-owners as Cypriot
economic units irrespective of the location of their activities.
Negotiations for a deal between Greek and Turkish Cypriots to
reunify the island
have resumed in April following a two month halt. The likelihood
of success,
terms and economics of a potential Cyprus reunification remain
uncertain. A
reunification would benefit both sides in the long term by
boosting the economy,
but would entail short-term costs and uncertainties.
Focus on reaching an agreement, the economic recovery, and exit
from bailout
programme could have reduced the urgency and diverted political
capital away
from structural reform implementation, where progress has been
slow; and in some
areas has stalled, including the privatisation of the telecom
operator and the
public administration wage reform package. Presidential
elections could further
delay progress in politically sensitive areas.
Cyprus's rating is supported by a high level of GDP per capita,
a skilled labour
force, and strong governance indicators relative to 'BB' peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns a score equivalent to a rating
of 'BBB+' on the
Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because of Cyprus's experience of
financial crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of five notches reflects
the following:
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high government
debt levels. The
SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government
debt/GDP and
does not fully capture the higher risk at higher debt levels.
- External Finances: -2 notches, to reflect Cyprus's
vulnerability to external
shocks as a small open economy, its high net external debt
relative to peers
(not captured in the model), and the fact that benefits of euro
reserve currency
(included in the model) as part of the eurozone were not fully
passed on to
Cyprus as evident in its loss of market access during the
crisis.
- Structural Features: -2 notches, to reflect the risks posed by
the large and
weak banking sector on public finances (as a potential
contingent liability),
the economic recovery, and macro stability.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
- Marked improvement in overall asset quality of the banking
sector
- Further track record of economic recovery and reduction in
private sector
indebtedness
- Decline in the government debt to GDP ratio
- Narrowing of the current account deficit and reduction in
external
indebtedness
- A sustained track record of capital market access at
affordable rates
The Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Failure to improve asset quality in the banking sector
- Deterioration of budget balances or materialisation of
contingent liabilities
resulting in a stalling in the decline in government debt to GDP
- A return to recession
- A loss of capital market access.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 2.1%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 2%, an average effective
interest rate
of 3.3% and GDP deflator inflation of 1.7%. On the basis of
these assumptions,
the debt-to-GDP ratio would have peaked at almost 108% in 2016,
and will edge
down to around 85% by 2025.
Gross debt-reducing operations such as future privatisations are
not considered
in Fitch's debt dynamics. Our projections also do not include
the impact on
growth of potential future gas reserves off the southern shores
of Cyprus, the
benefits from which are several years into the future, although
now less
speculative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
