(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech
Republic's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'
and 'AA-'
respectively. The issue ratings on Czech Republic's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds were also affirmed at 'A+' and 'AA-'
respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
has been affirmed
at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
-The Czech Republic has a sound macroeconomic policy framework,
underpinned by
EU membership. Despite two consecutive years of recession
(2012-2013),
underlying fundamentals of the economy remain intact. Public and
private
indebtedness is low. Private sector debt stands at 72% of GDP,
well below the
EU28 average of 157%. Meanwhile, a fairly flexible labour market
has helped to
prevent rises in unemployment through the recession.
-Fitch projects the Czech Republic to grow 1.9% in 2014 and 2.5%
in 2015, a
sharp improvement compared with a contraction of 0.9% in 2013.
The Czech
economic recovery will be aided by an improved eurozone outlook,
accommodative
domestic monetary policy (targeting a weaker CZK), and a renewed
public
investment drive in 2014-15.
-Strong government finances support the ratings. The sovereign's
headline fiscal
deficit and gross debt, at 1.5% of GDP and at 46% of GDP at
end-2013, are both
below the respective 'A' medians of 2.2% and 52.3% respectively.
The 2013
deficit outturn represents a significant outperformance against
the government's
target of 2.9% for that year.
-The formation of a government in January 2014 (after early
elections in October
2013) has reduced uncertainty around fiscal policy. For
2014-2015, in light of
government plans for a more accommodative fiscal stance to
support economic
growth, a slight deterioration in the headline fiscal deficit is
expected. Fitch
expects the deficit to stay within the Maastricht 3% threshold,
reaching 1.8% in
2014 and 2.3% in 2015.
-The country's external finances are sound. The economy is a net
creditor to the
tune of 10.8% of GDP, although this is weaker than the medians
of its 'A'
(16.9%) and 'AA' (20%) peers. However, its external debt and
interest service
ratios are comparably better. The Czech Republic has a small
current account
deficit (CAD). For 2014 and 2015, Fitch projects that higher
trade surpluses and
inflows of EU funds will help narrow the CAD further to 0.8% and
0.4% of GDP
respectively.
-The banking system poses low risk to the sovereign. Fitch's
latest
Macroprudential Risk Monitor scores the system 'bbb/1',
reflecting the banks'
adequate stand-alone strength and a low risk of systemic stress.
Czech banks
have strong capital adequacy ratios (average of 17.2% at
end-2013) and ample
liquidity (deposits-to-loans at 132% at end-2013), in turn
highlighting low
dependence on parent-bank financing. Non-performing loans have
stabilised at
around 5.9% of total loans.
-The Czech Republic is deeply embedded in the intra-EU supply
chain. Eighty per
cent of Czech exports are directed to the EU, of which one-third
goes to
Germany. Such a high degree of openness leaves the Czech
Republic highly exposed
to external shocks and the volatility of business cycles of its
main trading
partners.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger a negative
rating action include:
-A severe negative growth shock that damages the country's
economic and fiscal
stability
-Fiscal slippage leading to a material rise in the public debt
ratio
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger a positive
rating action include:
-Higher trend growth over the medium term, for instance as a
result of
improvements in the business environment that stimulate
investment activity
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Czech Republic will maintain fiscal
policy broadly
consistent with its medium-term fiscal framework laid out in its
2014
Convergence Programme.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Czech foreign
subsidiary banks would be forthcoming from their parent banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.