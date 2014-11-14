(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech Republic's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Czech Republic's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following factors: The Czech Republic is undergoing a domestic-driven economic recovery. We forecast real GDP to grow 2.5% in 2014, and an average of 2.8% in 2015-2016. Strong underlying fundamentals including a stable inflationary environment and low private sector indebtedness, coupled with increasing employment will help support Czech growth. However, risks to the recovery persist. The Czech Republic is a highly open economy, well-integrated into the EU supply chain, which leaves it vulnerable to external shocks, illustrated by its weaker growth profile relative to the 'A' median, both in terms of five-year average and GDP volatility. Government plans to ease fiscal policy and accommodate a stronger economic recovery, mean we expect a slight deterioration in the headline fiscal deficit in 2014-2016. Nonetheless, a strong fiscal starting position supports the sovereign's rating. We forecast a fiscal deficit of 1.6% of GDP and public debt ratio of 44.8% of GDP for 2014. Both ratios compare favourably against the 'A' rated medians of 2.0% and 48.9% of GDP, respectively. Meanwhile, the government plans to partially run down existing cash balances to stabilise public debt levels. The Czech Republic benefits from sound external finances. The country is a net external creditor to an estimated 11.7% of GDP (2014), which is on par with the 'A' median creditor position of 11.9% of GDP. The Czech Republic also has a low current account deficit, projected at 0.6% of GDP for 2014, and comfortably financed by non-debt creating flows. A stable banking sector, sound macro-prudential environment and low level of private sector indebtedness also support the Czech Republic's ratings. The economy's banks are well capitalised with adequate liquidity. A high degree of foreign ownership reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities migrating to the sovereign balance sheet in a crisis. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, trigger negative rating action include: -A severe negative growth shock that damages the country's economic and fiscal stability. -A material rise in the public debt ratio, for example brought about by substantial fiscal loosening. The main factors that could, trigger positive rating action include: -Higher trend growth over the medium term driving income convergence towards the EU average, for instance, as a result of improvements in the business environment that stimulate investment activity. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes general government gross debt to gradually decline over the long term, consistent with the government's medium term strategy laid out in its Convergence Programme. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. 