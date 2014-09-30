(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Dai-ichi Life's improved capital adequacy, its recent successful international expansion, its steady growth in the more profitable domestic third (health) sector, and its well-established brand as the second-largest life insurer in Japan. Efforts to accumulate core capital have helped improve Dai-ichi Life's consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) to 756.9% at end-March 2014 from 702.4% at end-March 2013. Dai-ichi Life has been expanding its international business since 2011, mainly driven by its successful integration of Australia-based TAL Group, whose core business is life insurance. The company now generates 5% to 10% of its consolidated adjusted earnings from outside Japan (mainly from Australia), which is considerably more than other Japanese life insurers. In addition, Fitch expects Dai-ichi Life's acquisition of US-based Protective Life Corporation (IFS of its primary life insurance subsidiaries such as Protective Life Insurance Company: A/Rating Watch Positive) will strengthen its credit profile. The agency estimates that about 15% of the company's consolidated net premium will come from outside Japan after this acquisition is completed. However, Dai-ichi Life's rating is currently capped by the Japanese sovereign's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on the company's ratings is in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. This is because Dai-ichi Life has a high level of government debt holdings (39% of its consolidated invested assets at 31 March 2014) that the company's international diversification is not big enough to offset. Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) annual in-force premiums from the third sector rose 3.4% in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2014 (FYE14) after increasing 1.5% in the preceding fiscal year. The pace is moderately faster than its peers. Fitch estimates the third sector business contributed nearly half of its consolidated insurance underwriting profit in FYE14. Its consolidated underwriting profit is expected to continue to expand steadily, supported by the stable growth in third sector and the growing international businesses. Dai-ichi Life is strengthening its enterprise risk management by narrowing the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities and reducing its domestic equity holdings. Dai-ichi Life (consolidated basis) has a market share of 15% in the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force at end-March 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating is constrained by the sovereign rating. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are also likely to be lowered. Downgrade rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's consolidated SMR declines below 600%, its consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2014), or Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) core profit margin declines to below 10% (13.9% in FYE14), for a prolonged period. 