(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank
AS's (Danske,
A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds secured by the bank's cover
pool C at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Danske's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and unchanged uplifts as follows: IDR uplift of two
notches;
payment continuity uplift (PCU) of five notches and recovery
uplift of one
notch. Also, the 25.9% over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch
gives credit to
and which is the lowest nominal OC of the last 12 months,
provides more
protection than the revised 17.0% 'AAA' breakeven OC for the
programme. The
latter supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of
default basis and a
one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA'. The Stable Outlook on the
covered bonds'
rating reflects that on Danske and a three-notch buffer against
an issuer
downgrade, due to the different uplift factors above the bank's
IDR.
The reduction in Fitch 'AAA' breakeven OC for this programme, to
17.0% from
23.5%, is driven by a lower credit loss component, of 15.1% in
the 'AA+' stress
scenario tested for timely payment. This is mainly driven by the
diminished
industry correlation that Fitch now applied in its asset model
to reflect that
most borrowers included in the cover pool are individuals whose
total income is
only partially derived from the rented properties backing the
loans.
In assessing the cover pool's probability of default, Fitch has
assumed a
three-year longer maturity for the interest-only loans (26.1%)
As at 31 March
2017, Danske's cover pool C consisted of 70.8% Swedish and 29.2%
Norwegian
commercial real estate mortgages compared with 68.4% and 31.6%,
respectively, in
March 2016. Fitch calculated a 'AAA' weighted average (WA)
default rate and
'AAA' WA recovery rate of 27.0% and 37.8%, respectively.
The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 0.6%
due to positive excess spread on the underlying assets versus
the covered bonds
in Fitch's worst case high prepayment scenario. The asset
disposal loss
increases the breakeven OC by 0.8%, reflecting low maturity
mismatches. The
weighted average life (WAL) of the assets modelled by Fitch is
3.6 years while
the WAL of the covered bonds is 2.7 years.
The programme's two-notch IDR uplift reflects that covered bonds
in Denmark are
exempt from bail-in, Fitch's assessment that the risk of
under-collateralisation
at the point of resolution is sufficiently low, and that a
resolution of Danske,
should it happen, would not result in the direct enforcement of
the recourse
against the cover pool.
Fitch's PCU for Danske's C programme is five notches, rather
than the standard
six for mortgage covered bonds with a 12-month principal
maturity extension and
three-month protection for interest payment. This is due to the
lack of formal
provisions to find a refinancing solution without delay in the
event of a
maturity extension.
The recovery uplift for this programme is capped at one notch
due to the
presence of significant pre-swap FX mismatches between cover
assets and
liabilities. The FX covered bonds are fully hedged until
maturity (including the
extension period). However, upon a covered bonds' default,
recoveries from SEK-
and NOK-denominated assets, which have a longer WAL than the
covered bonds,
could expose holders of non SEK- and non NOK-denominated bonds
to FX risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of Danske Bank AS's cover pool C mortgage
covered bonds would
be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
Danske's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded by four
notches to 'BBB-'
or below; or (ii) the payment continuity uplift was reduced to
one notch or
less; or (iii) the level of overcollateralisation (OC) Fitch
gives credit to in
its analysis fell below the 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme
of 17.0%. If
the actual OC was reduced to the legal minimum of 0%, the
covered bonds would be
downgraded to 'AA', three notches above the bank's IDR.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Gallina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1251
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anne-France Chane
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
