(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based Danske
Bank's (Danske) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A',
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR has
been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's view that
the downside
risk from Ireland has been reduced to an easily manageable level
in the context
of the Danske group and views Danske as able to withstand a
further moderate
deterioration in Denmark, which Fitch considers possible but
does not expect in
its base case.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Danske's strong Danish and Nordic franchise, solid
capitalisation and relatively
diversified earnings drive the ratings. The ratings also factor
in still
challenging economic conditions in Denmark and high loan
impairment charges
(LICs), particularly for Danske's Irish activities, moderate
cost efficiency,
and wholesale funding reliance, although the latter is mitigated
by a large and
liquid domestic funding market.
Fitch expects performance to improve slightly in 2013, largely
driven by lower
LICs, but for higher lending margins to face headwinds from
continued depressed
deposit margins. LICs still took up just under half of
pre-impairment operating
profits in Q113, albeit lower than the over 60% seen since 2008.
Fitch expects
LICs in Danske's Danish operations will remain elevated in 2013,
but the
non-core operations in Ireland should report lower LICs,
particularly towards
the end of the year. Management is focusing on boosting
profitability via margin
increases and containing costs, although new business volume
remains sluggish.
The Irish real estate crisis made a notable dent in Danske's
loan portfolio, and
most of the exposures are now classified as non-core and
substantial impairment
charges have been taken. As the dominant Danish bank, Danske has
also been
affected by the Danish recession and housing market downturn.
Although return to
some economic growth remains fragile, Fitch does not expect the
economic
situation to take a substantial downturn. Fitch expects
non-performing loans to
flatten out in 2013, driven by a stabilising Danish property
market and only
limited volume of unimpaired exposures remaining in the non-core
business.
Danske has significant wholesale funding reliance, like most
Nordic peers. Its
non-deposit taking subsidiary Realkredit Danmark (A/Stable/F1)
largely funds the
group's mortgage business, almost exclusively through Danish
mortgage bonds.
Danske has maintained access to domestic and international
funding markets, in
particular for its mortgage bonds, although it would be affected
by a prolonged
dislocation. Fitch believes that Danske will retain a
significant liquidity
portfolio to mitigate this risk.
Danske's capital adequacy ratios compare well with international
peers, but lag
behind some of its more highly rated Nordic ones. Solid
capitalisation mitigates
the still weak profitability and asset quality challenges.
Leverage is
relatively high, with a tangible common equity/tangible assets
ratio of around
3.4% at end-March 2013 (improving to 4.3% if adjusting tangible
total assets for
insurance liabilities and derivative assets).
The Stable Outlook reflects Danske's stabilising asset quality
position,
particularly in Ireland, and the now more limited downside risk
from those
exposures. Fitch expects that the consequent reduced need for
LICs will feed
through into improved profitability, which combined with
Danske's focus on
building capital, should enable the bank to withstand moderate
shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Danske's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around its ability to access wholesale funding
markets, and the
stabilising asset quality and earnings expectations. An upgrade
is unlikely
given the already high ratings. The ratings could be downgraded
if Danske was
unable to competitively access wholesale funding markets, if its
Danish business
faced a significant deterioration in asset quality materially
affecting its
capitalisation or if already subdued earnings saw further
deterioration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Danske's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that support would
be forthcoming
from the Danish authorities if required. This is driven by
Danske's importance
within the Danish financial sector, with around one-third of
deposits at
end-March 2013.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of
the Danish
authorities to provide timely support to the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Danske are
all notched down
from Danske's VR. The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
The three notches from the VR for subordinated debt reflect two
notches for
non-performance risk and one notch for loss severity. Given that
there is no
distinction between upper and lower Tier 2 instruments, all
subordinated debt is
notched by three.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Danske's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect Danske's VR.
Any impact on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by Danske
will be
communicated separately.
The rating actions are as follows:
Danske Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Danske Corporation
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
