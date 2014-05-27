(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's (A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds backed by cover pool C at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The rating actions follow an annual review of the programme. As of 30 April 2014, Danske Bank Category C had EUR3.04bn of covered bonds outstanding. KEY RATING DRIVERS Danske Bank Category C covered bonds' rating is based on Danske Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an IDR uplift of 2, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and an over-collateralisation (OC) of 31.1% that Fitch gives credit to, which offers more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 27.0%. Key rating drivers have remained largely unchanged over the past 12 months. The 'AAA' breakeven OC has been lowered to 27.0% from 28.0%. This is mainly due to smaller expected losses on the assets, which were revised to 21.9% from 24.3%, following updated information received from the issuer showing reduced borrower industry concentration, and due to shorter weighted average life (WAL) of the cover assets. The cover pool WAL has declined to 8.7 years from 12.4 years, due to the issuer replacing longer maturing loans with shorter ones. However, Fitch has adjusted the maturity of loans with a remaining life of one and two years, as the borrowers are likely to seek to refinance these loans at maturity rather than repay them in full. The WAL assumed in the analysis is 11 years. The joint drivers of the D-Cap of 3 continue to reflect what Fitch assesses as moderate high in liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (pool) risk and privileged derivatives risk. The cover pool is composed of commercial mortgages secured by properties in Sweden with a majority of loans granted to small and medium-sized borrowers. The cover pool is well seasoned (four years) and has a current LTV of 56%. Of the mortgage loans, 32.4% are secured by retail properties, 28.3% by rental housing, 19.4% industrial properties, 14.8% agriculture and the remaining 5.2% cooperative housing. The top 10 largest borrower exposures amount to 13.9% of the cover pool balance. The 'AAA' break-even OC of 27.0% is driven by large maturity mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds and by the expected loss on the assets. Fitch calculated a weighted average (WA) probability of default of 55.8%, a WA recovery rate of 60.83% and WA expected loss of 21.9% in the 'AAA' rating scenario for the cover pool. The WAL of the bonds is two years while the WAL of the assets is assumed to be 11 years. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating of Danske Bank's Category C covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's IDR is downgraded by three notches to 'BBB'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity risk); or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account falls below the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 27.0%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Ieva Snejkova, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1276 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Iva Detelinova Analyst +44 20 3530 1663 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, 'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds', dated 22 May 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 