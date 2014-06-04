(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's
(Danske,
A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds secured by Cover Pool D at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook. The rating action follows an annual review of
the programme. As
of 31 May 2014, Danske Category D had DKK 35.5bn of covered
bonds outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Danske Category D covered bonds' rating is based on Danske's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a two-notch IDR uplift, a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 3 (moderate high risk), and the overcollateralisation (OC)
between the cover
pool and the covered bonds. The agency takes into account the
lowest observed
nominal OC of the past 12 months (19.8%) in its analysis, as
Danske's Short-term
IDR is above 'F3'.This compares with the 'AAA' breakeven OC of
12.0% for the
programme.
The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of
the liquidity
gap & systemic risk, which is the weakest of the D-Cap
components. Fitch gives
only partial credit to the 12 months extendible maturity on the
bonds, as this
feature can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset
sale. This could
reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed
environment. The agency
also took into account the issuer's commitment to include liquid
assets in the
cover pool upon a downgrade below 'A'. This would cover interest
payments and
senior expenses due over the succeeding three months.
As of end-March 2014, the cover pool amounted to DKK42.6bn and
consisted of
loans secured on residential properties in Denmark. The interest
payable on the
loan is calculated on the net balance of the loan and deposits
that the
borrowers hold with Danske Bank. Set-off rights for the
borrowers in the cover
pool are excluded by virtue of the covered bonds law. Borrowers
have also signed
a waiver of set-off. The pool's quality has improved slightly,
leading to a
lower 'AAA' breakeven OC of 12%, from 13% last year.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool
is 14.9 years,
compared with the WAL of 5.2 years for the covered bonds. The
assets are
floating rate, DKK-denominated, whereas the bonds have been
issued in EUR, CHF,
DKK and NOK at a fixed rate or variable rate. Interest rate and
currency risks
are hedged via swaps with Danske Bank.
RATING SENSITVITIES
Danske D's covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by more than two
notches to 'BBB' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by more than two categories; or
(iii) the OC Fitch
gives credit to in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
12.0%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among other
factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
The new legislation on maturity extension for Danish covered
bonds was passed in
March 2014 and will apply to Category D covered bonds issued
after 1 January
2015. For the current outstanding Category D covered bonds, the
amendment of the
law is not applicable and thus has no impact on the rating.
