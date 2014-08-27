(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of three
Singapore banks, DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp (OCBC) and
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), and the bank holding company
of DBS, DBS
Group Holdings (DBSH). The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) for the four
entities have been affirmed at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook, and
the Viability
Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'aa-'.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Singapore
banking groups and
include the resolution of the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
OCBC. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating review does not encompass the overseas subsidiaries
of the Singapore
banks, other than Wing Hang Bank (WHB) and Banco Wing Hang.
Fitch's ratings
actions on the latter two banks are discussed in a separate
press release.
The RWN on OCBC's IDRs has been resolved following its
successful acquisition of
a 97.52% stake in Wing Hang Bank (WHB), and the announcement of
its funding
plans for the transaction, which include a rights issue of about
SGD3.3bn and
two issues of Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes amounting to
USD2bn
(approximately SGD2.5bn) issued earlier in April and June this
year. WHB is
likely to become OCBC's fully owned subsidiary after the latter
completes the
compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares within the next
two to three
months. WHB will be renamed OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited from 1
October 2014 in
Hong Kong and Macau. WHB China will be renamed and merged at a
later stage,
pending regulatory approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs and IDRs
Following the acquisition and rights issue, Fitch estimates that
OCBC's Fitch
core capital ratio and fully-implemented core equity Tier 1
capital adequacy
ratio will fall to about 10% on a pro-forma basis (local peers:
12%-13% for both
ratios currently). Fitch expects OCBC to manage its capital
levels actively and
rebuild its capital buffers over time. Earnings are likely to be
the main source
of capital generation for OCBC, supplemented by the continued
use of a scrip
dividend scheme and the potential sale of non-core assets.
Post-acquisition, OCBC's loan exposure to mainland China will
rise by only 1pp
to about 12% of total loans. The bank's total loan exposure to
Greater China
will increase to around 25% of total loans from 15%, mostly from
WHB's Hong Kong
loan portfolio, which has proven to be relatively low risk in
nature. Overall,
WHB's asset quality appears reasonably healthy.
The WHB acquisition will also give OCBC better access to
deposits in
international currencies, such as the Chinese yuan and US
dollar, and the
domestic currency, the Hong Kong dollar. It will also help OCBC
improve its
ability to capture increased trade and investment flows between
OCBC's four core
markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China.
The affirmation of the IDRs and VRs of the four entities
reflects Fitch's view
that their strong credit profiles will continue to place them
within the range
of other highly rated peers globally. Their key rating strengths
are their
stable funding profiles, which are underpinned by significant
domestic
franchises, a robust regulatory environment and healthy
capitalisation buffers
(taking into account OCBC's plans to rebuild its capitalisation
levels). Balance
sheets and earnings have been resilient through economic cycles,
owing to the
entities' prudent risk management and diversified loan
portfolios. These
positives are balanced against potential risks from rapid growth
in household
credit and property prices over the past few years, and the
banks' rising
exposures to less-developed and potentially more volatile
markets in the region.
DBS is DBSH's sole operating entity. The ratings on DBSH are
equalised with
those of DBS due to the close integration between the two
entities, their common
branding, board and management, and a common jurisdiction and
regulator. The
ratings also reflect DBSH's simple balance sheet structure and
Fitch's
expectation that double leverage should remain low in the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -VRs and IDRs
There is limited upside to the ratings of the Singapore banks,
as they are
already among the highest-rated banks in Fitch's universe.
A prolonged economic downturn resulting in greater asset quality
and capital
impairment risks would be negative for the banks' ratings.
Economic growth
around the region continues to slow amid a gradual tightening of
global
liquidity and a moderate rise in interest rates, and rising
private-sector
leverage in recent years may render the banks more vulnerable in
the future.
However, Fitch does not expect the banks to come under severe
stress as the
Singapore government has been willing to cushion downside risks
in times of
severe weakness and rein in excessive risk-taking in times of
higher growth in
the past. Fitch estimates that the banks will have sufficient
earnings to absorb
a cyclical rise in credit costs and avoid capital impairment
under most
scenarios.
Higher risk appetites would be negative for the banks' credit
profiles. Examples
of this include sustained rapid loan growth, increased appetite
for large
acquisitions, disproportionate exposure to certain economic
sectors such as
property or building and construction, and geographic
concentration.
Regional expansion is likely to continue. The banks have been
disciplined in
their regional growth thus far, although VRs could be pressured
over time with
rising exposures to higher-growth but also higher-risk markets
such as China,
India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN). The
effect of this on bank ratings would depend on the geographical
mix, the
strength of the banks' respective balance sheets and the
development of these
economies over time, as well as any build-up of concentration
risks.
Downward rating actions could also result if the banks do not
retain stable
funding structures and sufficient liquidity in key offshore
currencies, as well
as capital buffers that are commensurate with risks as they
expand regionally.
However, Fitch expects the banks to maintain sufficiently
conservative funding,
liquidity and capital profiles in the medium term, particularly
in light of more
comprehensive regulatory requirements under the Basel III
framework.
Negative rating triggers for OCBC could include heightened risk
appetite, rapid
expansion and higher concentration in mainland China, which may
lead to a
greater deterioration in asset quality. The ratings could also
be downgraded if
capitalisation does not improve from existing levels to be in
line with peers'
over the medium term as is expected.
DBSH's IDR and VR may come under pressure if Fitch assesses that
the rationale
for equalising its ratings with DBS, as mentioned above, has
weakened. This may
occur if the holding company's balance sheet complexity or
double leverage
increases materially.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRFs)
The SRs and SRFs for the three Singapore banks reflect Fitch's
view that the
state is extremely likely to provide extraordinary support to
the banks, if
necessary. This is due to their high systemic importance, with
around 60% of the
Singapore-dollar deposit base, and the sovereign's strong
financial ability to
provide support, based on its 'AAA' ratings.
DBSH's SR and SRF reflect our view that sovereign support for
the holding
company may be forthcoming, but cannot be relied upon. This is
due to the low
systemic importance of DBSH, being a non-operating bank holding
company.
A change in the government's ability or propensity to provide
timely support
would be negative for the three banks' SRs and SRFs. This may be
triggered by
global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit
government support
available to banks.
International developments regarding the enforcement of bank
holding company
structural subordination during the resolution process may
further limit the SR
and SRF for DBSH. On the other hand, ratings upside could arise
on evidence that
DBSH may benefit from some degree of extraordinary state
support, possibly
resulting from a perceived increase in DBSH's importance within
its banking
group, or through more explicit banking laws, although Fitch
believes that the
latter is unlikely to occur in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on senior notes and commercial paper programmes are
the same as the
banks' and DBSH's respective Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs. This
is because
these instruments constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of
the entities, and rank equally with all their other unsecured
and unsubordinated
obligations. A change in the IDRs would affect these issue
ratings.
Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 and Basel III Tier 2
subordinated notes are
rated one notch below the entities' 'aa-' VRs to reflect their
subordination
status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption
features.
The ratings on Basel II Upper Tier 2 notes are three notches
below the banks'
VRs, while the ratings on Basel II preference shares and Basel
III Tier 1
securities are five notches below the banks' VRs. These ratings
reflect the
subordination and going-concern loss-absorption features of the
securities and
they are sensitive to changes in the VRs.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
DBS
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'
- Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'
DBSH
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '5'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'
- Basel III Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
OCBC
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; Removed from
RWN
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; Removed from RWN
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'; Removed from RWN
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'; Removed from RWN
- Commercial paper programmes affirmed at 'F1+'; Removed from
RWN
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+';
Removed from RWN
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'; Removed from RWN
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'; Removed
from RWN
UOB
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel II subordinated Upper Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A-'
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014; "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities",
dated 31 January 2014; and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated
10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
