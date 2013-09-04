LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling for Denmark at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
- The track record of macro-financial stability reflected in low
and stable
inflation, current account surpluses and the stable banking
sector.
- Public finances are in line with the 'AAA' median indicators
with the EU
definition of general government gross debt at 45.8% of GDP in
2012. The Danish
government's track record of fiscal discipline strengthens the
credibility of
its fiscal strategy. Fitch expects the general government
deficit to fall to 2%
of GDP this year, albeit partly due to temporary revenues
equivalent to around
1% of GDP.
- Danish households' high level of indebtedness is a rating
weakness (loans
stood at 2x disposable income in 2012). Despite the sector's
strong overall net
asset position, this leverage combined with asset price falls
has led to large
swings in private consumption relative to most 'AAA' peers.
House prices have
dropped nearly 20% from their peak but appear to have bottomed
out.
- Although lacking a strong reserve currency status, the recent
eurozone crisis
demonstrated market confidence in Denmark's public finances and
DKK assets, with
large safe haven capital flows allowing the government to borrow
at record low
interest rates. A long average maturity of government debt and
significant cash
buffers reduce sovereign refinancing and interest rate risk.
- Contingent risks arising from the banking sector have
benefited from measures
to improve bank supervision and the bank resolution framework
since the crisis.
The Fitch Banking System Indicator of 'a' indicates a banking
system of high
fundamental credit quality. The Macro-Prudential Indicator,
which reflects the
build-up of systemic risk, was recently revised down to '1' (low
risk).
- The economy has strong external finances with low net external
debt, low net
sovereign external debt, and a positive international investment
position. At
5.7% of GDP in 2012, the current account surplus is also
significantly higher
than the 'AAA' median, reflecting Denmark's position as a strong
export-oriented
economy.
- The rating remains supported by the relatively wealthy, high
value-added and
diverse economy. The severity of the 2009 recession and weak
recovery led to a
significant rise in unemployment, although structural
unemployment is estimated
to be moderate.
- Denmark has strong and transparent institutions, which
contribute to a stable
political and economic environment, outperforming the 'AAA'
rated medians in
five out of six World Bank governance indicators. It also ranks
very highly in
the Ease of Doing Business index.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- Protracted stagnation of the economy (for example due to
household
deleveraging and a further downturn in the housing market)
accompanied by
deteriorating public finances and worsening asset quality would
be negative for
the rating. Fitch considers the macroeconomic risks to be
broadly balanced.
- Erosion of the political consensus on fiscal strategy and
long-standing
commitment to fiscal discipline in Denmark.
- A material worsening of the global economic outlook and/or
intensification of
the eurozone crisis. As a small open economy with extensive
trade and financial
linkages to the rest of the world and the eurozone, this would
affect Denmark's
economic recovery and potentially place pressure on public
finances and the
financial sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
- Fitch's forecasts for the general government balance and debt
level are based
on the assumption that the government remains committed to its
current fiscal
strategy.
- Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
policy makers. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low. Trade
and financial linkages with the currency bloc are strong.
- Fitch assumes domestic demand for Danish mortgage covered
bonds continues to
be strong given the necessity for predominantly domestic
financial institutions,
insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid,
high quality,
securities in domestic currency.
- The DKK currency peg to the euro remains in place.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
