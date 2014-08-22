(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Denmark's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AAA' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Denmark's 'AAA' IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
Denmark is a wealthy, high value-added and diverse economy. Its
track record of
macro-financial stability is reflected by low and stable
inflation, current
account surpluses and a stable banking sector, despite severe
stresses in the
2009 recession and bursting of the house price bubble in 2008.
Danish public finances are consistent with the 'AAA' median with
a forecasted
budget deficit of 1.3% of GDP and EU debt of 44.1% of GDP in
2014. In June 2014,
Denmark's Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) was abrogated by the
European
Commission. Despite being admitted into the EDP in 2010,
Denmark's budget
deficit exceeded the EU's 3% of GDP threshold only in 2012 as a
result of a
one-off repayment of early retirement pension contributions.
The fiscal framework is characterised by compliance to the
Danish budget law and
EU fiscal compact and stability and growth pact. Denmark employs
expenditure
ceilings at central and local government levels, and adheres to
the medium-term
objective of structural deficit limits of 0.5% of GDP. Strong
political support
for the government's target to close the budget deficit by 2020
strengthens
Denmark's long-standing commitment to fiscal discipline.
Denmark's external finances are strong compared with 'AAA'
peers, with a
persistent current account surplus that has widened
significantly since 2010
(2014: 6.9% of GDP). This has resulted in a large positive
international
investment position (2014: 31.3% of GDP). Fitch forecasts the
current account
surplus to narrow marginally to 6.6% of GDP in 2016 as private
consumption
increases.
Real GDP grew a sluggish 0.4% in 2013, but is expected to
accelerate to 1.5% in
2014, driven by stronger private consumption and the recovery of
private
investments. Strong confidence and large corporate savings
support this growth
dynamic, while more robust growth in the eurozone would also
provide greater
uplift to Denmark's highly open economy. The unemployment rate
is expected to
remain high at 6.5% at end-2014, but is expected to fall
gradually as employment
continues to grow with the economy.
As a small open economy with a currency peg to the euro, price
developments in
Denmark are closely linked to that of its eurozone neighbours.
Fitch forecasts
Denmark's HICP annual average inflation rate at 0.6% for 2014,
driven mainly by
weak import and energy prices. This increases the risk of
inflation dipping into
negative territory, although Fitch expects Denmark and the
eurozone to avoid
long-lasting deflation.
Danish households are the most indebted amongst Fitch-rated
sovereigns with debt
of 131% of GDP at end-2013. A significant positive net financial
asset position
mitigates some of the risk; however, the illiquid nature of
these assets
(primarily large pension savings) could pose problems for debt
servicing in a
severe shock scenario (e.g. further house price correction or a
sharp rise in
interest rates). Deleveraging by the highly indebted households
has been
constraining private consumption growth and continues to pose
downside risk to
Fitch's growth forecasts.
Large Danish banks have generally remained resilient in terms of
asset quality,
capitalisation and liquidity, with profitability improving due
to lower loan
impairment charges. This is reflected by Fitch's Banking System
Indicator of 'a'
for Danish banks. Stress tests conducted by the Danmarks
Nationalbank (DNB) in
1H14 under the new CRD IV/CRR capital adequacy rules show the
capital ratios of
Denmark's five systemically important banks to be resilient to
the most severe
stress scenario, while some non-systemically important banks
will require
additional capital in such a scenario. Fitch's Macro-Prudential
Indicator is
currently at '1', reflecting our view of low build-up of
systemic risk in the
economy.
The ratings are further underpinned by Denmark's strong and
transparent
institutions which contribute to a stable political and economic
environment,
outperforming the 'AAA' median in five out of six World Bank
governance
indicators. It also ranks very highly on the Ease of Doing
Business Index.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, reflecting Fitch's assessment that the
downside risks to
the sovereign's 'AAA' rating are not material. However, the
following risk
factors could, individually or collectively, result in a
negative rating action:
-Further slow growth, possibly as a result of persistent
deleveraging by
households/corporations or renewed pressure in the housing
market, impacting on
public finances and the financial sector
-Continued demand for Danish mortgage bonds by Danish financial
institutions,
insurance companies and pension funds, is key to financial
stability in Denmark.
Fitch's baseline is that domestic demand for these instruments
would persist due
to their need for liquid, high-quality krone securities; a
significant rise in
reliance on international investors for these bonds would
increase the
vulnerability of the financial system in a crisis
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
There is currently strong and broad political consensus for
fiscal discipline in
Denmark. Fitch assumes that fiscal policy by the incumbent or
incoming
government following the 2015 general elections will remain
committed to its
current medium-term fiscal strategy of closing the general
government deficit by
2020.
Fitch assumes that the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key economic
imbalances within
the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes Denmark and
the eurozone will
avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan
from the 1990s.
It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Fitch assumes that the Danish krone peg to the euro under the
ERM2 remains in
place.
