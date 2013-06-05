(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Bas-Rhin's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the department's sound budgetary performance and a debt level in line with its peers. The ratings also take into account the department's strong socio-economic profile. The Negative Outlook reflects the prospect of a continuing fragile macroeconomic environment, which could be reflected in a weaker financial performance.

In the medium term, Fitch expects the department's operating performance to weaken, with the operating margin dropping to about 10% in 2016 due to a combination of sluggish revenue (with cuts expected in state transfers) and rising operating expenditure, notably in terms of social spending. Despite a slight decrease, the operating margin remained comfortable in 2012 at 16.6 % (2011: 17.4%), with an operating balance of EUR156m.

Fitch forecasts higher debt in the medium term with the self-financing rate weakening to 78% in 2016 due to a lower current balance and despite a forecast slow-down in capital expenditure to about EUR150m in 2016. Although the department's aim is to keep the debt payback ratio below nine years, the increase in the stock of debt would cause it to rise to close to 78% (2012: 68%) of current revenue and weaken the debt payback ratio to about 10 years by 2016.

Direct debt was a moderate EUR633m in 2012 with a maturity of six years and two months and a debt payback ratio of 4.5 years. In 2012, management diversified its borrowing base through recourse to EUR20m of Schuldschein. To broaden access to the capital markets, management is considering establishing and issuing by means of a EUR750m European medium-term note programme.

Fitch considers the department's flexibility in operating revenue and capital expenditure underpins the ratings. Although Bas-Rhin has increased its tax rate in 2013, it remains below the national average. Fitch believes the department has some leeway to scale down capex as some investment relates to new projects, which represent about 35% of annual capital expenditure.

The project to merge the department of Bas Rhin with the department of Haut Rhin and the region of Alsace has been abandoned. Even if the future status of the department is now clearer, Fitch considers that this project could have introduced economies of scale in terms of administration costs and improving economic policy.

Located in Alsace on the German border, and ranking fifth among the French regions in terms of GDP, Bas-Rhin (over 1.1 million inhabitants in 2011) benefits from Germany's dynamic economy. Its favourable socioeconomic profile gives it an unemployment rate (8.8% at end 2012) below the metropolitan average (10.2%). Fitch considers these features contribute to the resilience of the local economy.

Liquidity is underpinned by the good predictability of cash flows and by diverse credit lines. In the medium term, Bas-Rhin's liquidity management policy could include the issuance of French commercial paper.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade could result from Bas-Rhin's inability to control its operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing capacity, which will result in a debt payback ratio above 10 years.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:

- Tax rates will remain stable, and there will be a slight dynamism of the tax base

- The state's transfers will decline in nominal terms

- Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with growth to a maximum of 2.5 % per year in average over 2013-2016

- Capital expenditure will decrease to about EUR150m per year in 2016