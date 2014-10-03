(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Department of Bouches du Rhone's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Its EUR500m senior unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'AA'. Bouche-du-Rhone's ratings reflect its low debt compared with peers and its sound budgetary performance. The Stable Outlook reflects that, despite expected moderate weakening of its operating performance, Fitch is confident of the department's ability and willingness to maintain a sound financial profile and moderate debt levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS Direct debt was low in 2013 at EUR369.4m, and the debt payback ratio was sound at 1.2 years, compared with an average maturity of eight years and 11 months. In 2014, the department issued EUR30m of bonds under its EMTN programme, diversifying its debt profile. The department aims to keep the debt payback ratio below seven years through to 2017 and to achieve a minimum current balance of EUR200m. Although we estimate that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of nine years on weaker operating performance, putting the ratings under pressure, we believe the department will manage to achieve its medium-term financial objectives, underpinned by its track record of reliable financial forecasting. Despite a slight decline, the current margin remained sound at 13.9% in 2013. Fitch expects the current margin to drop to 7% in 2017, due to expected cuts in state transfers and rising operating expenditure, particularly in social spending. Fitch expects the department's investments to continue rising and to peak at EUR586.5m in 2016, leading to a further decline in its self-financing capacity (SFC) 49.4%. SFC decreased to 74.5% at end 2013 compared with 90.5 % in 2012, due to a decline of current balance and an increase of capital expenditure. About 70% of operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers and state-defined social spending. Possible shrinkage in departmental current transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating spending flexibility, allowing Bouche-du-Rhone to concentrate on its core competencies. The department has a weaker-than-average socio-economic profile. In 1Q14, the unemployment rate (11.8%) was fairly stable but higher than the national average (10.4%), which implies higher social expenditure than other departments. The department's high level of debt guarantees (EUR1bn at end-2013) is 92% related to social housing institutions, which are strictly monitored and regulated by the state. Fitch considers the main dependent public sector entities as low-risk (fire services and social housing institutions). RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could result from Bouches du Rhone's inability to control its operating expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to its SFC, which could weaken the debt payback ratio towards 10 years. A positive rating action could result from a strengthening of the operating margin towards 20% and an improvement in the socio-economic profile. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. 