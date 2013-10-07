PARIS, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Department of
Guadeloupe's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at
'AA-' and its
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guadeloupe's ratings reflect low direct debt and strong debt
coverage ratios
which are further supported by a strong cash position. The
ratings also take
into account persistent pressure on social spending in light of
its weak
socio-economic profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that the
department will contain deterioration of its operating margin
and limit debt
growth in line with its peers, notably due to its strong
positive cash balance.
Compared with its peers, Guadeloupe posted a low debt at
EUR109.2m in 2012 with
an average maturity of six years and 10 months and a debt
payback ratio of 2.6
years. When Guadeloupe's cash balance is taken into account, its
net direct risk
is reduced to EUR14m. Over the medium term, the department plans
to draw down on
its reserves with the aim to keep its debt payback ratio below
four years.
Without taking into account the possibility of a draw-down on
its reserves,
Fitch estimates that debt payback could reach a maximum of five
years in 2016,
which will be negative for the ratings.
Even if Guadeloupe suffers of its remoteness and insularity, the
department
benefits from a special status of 'outermost region', which
allows it to receive
special grants. Due to Guadeloupe's focus on social welfare, a
large part of its
spending is correlated with the economic cycle. Its
lower-than-average
socio-economic profile means higher social expenditure than
other departments,
limiting Guadeloupe's operating expenditure flexibility. In
Q212, despite a
slight stabilisation, unemployment (22.9%) for Guadeloupe
remained higher than
the national average (10%).
In 2012, budgetary performance was affected by the consolidation
of the
departmental insertion agency (ADI) into Guadeloupe's accounts.
The result was
the payment by the department of EUR17.8m of exceptional
expenditure and the
integration of the net positive result (EUR57.8m) of ADI in
department's
account. Fitch considers that the consolidation should allow for
some efficiency
gains and a consistent policy on its territory over the medium
term.
At end-2012, Guadeloupe's operating margin declined to 7.9 % and
its operating
balance to EUR48.9m, from 10.8 % and EUR66.7m, excluding
exceptional
expenditure. Fitch expects operating performance to weaken to
about 5% by 2016,
due to sluggish revenue and high operating expenditure. Fitch
considers that
flexibility in operating expenditure is underpinned by the
possible diminishing
of current transfers made allowing it to concentrate on its core
competencies.
Capital expenditures increased by reached EUR121m in 2012. With
planned annual
investments of an average of EUR103m, self-financing would
decline to about 76%
in 2016 from an average of 107.5% over 2008-2012. Fitch believes
the department
has headroom to scale down capex, particularly in subsidies,
which represent
about 20% of annual capital expenditure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of the department's debt payback ratio to above
five years or a
decline of the operating margin below 5% would trigger a
negative rating action.
An improvement or stabilisation of the current margin for
several consecutive
years as well as sustaining strong debt coverage ratios through
prudent capital
spending would by rating- positive.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
-Tax rates will remain stable, with slight variations to the tax
base
-The French State's transfers will slightly decline in nominal
terms
-Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with a maximum of
1.8 % per year
increase on average over 2012-2016
-Capital expenditure would average around EUR100m per year over
the medium term
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
