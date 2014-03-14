PARIS, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Department of
La Manche's
Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'AA-' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
La Manche's ratings reflect its sound budgetary performance, in
line with 2012's
levels, and its moderate debt. The Stable Outlook reflects that
despite expected
moderate weakening in both its performance and debt metrics,
these ratios would
remain compatible with the current ratings, due to financial
leeway, notably in
capital expenditure.
La Manche's current margin remained comfortable in 2013 at 15.7
%, based on
higher-than- expected revenue and operating expenditure
restraint. Fitch expects
the department's operating performance to weaken, with the
operating margin
dropping to about 13% in 2016 due to sluggish revenue and rising
operating
expenditure, particularly in social spending. Over the medium
term, management's
aim is to improve the match between operating revenue and
operating expenditure,
with a minimum operating balance of EUR60m.
La Manche's budget shows limited flexibility, as operating
revenue is mostly
based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating
expenditure is
driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers
and state-defined
social spending. However, there is some budgetary flexibility
stemming from
Manche's direct tax leeway - even if department is committed to
leaving tax
rates unchanged - and from possible shrinkage in current
departmental transfers,
allowing La Manche to concentrate on its core competencies.
At end-2013, La Manche's self-financing capacity (SFC; current
balance plus
capital revenue) remained stable at about 98% of capital
expenditure. With an
average annual capital expenditure of EUR83m, Fitch expects SFC
to decline to
about 83% in 2016. Fitch believes La Manche has some leeway in
capex as about
20% is still in arbitration.
Direct debt was moderate in 2013 at EUR332.6m with an average
maturity of seven
years and a debt payback ratio of 5.4 years. Debt is actively
and securely
managed as 74% is fixed-rate. The department aims to keep the
debt payback ratio
below six years through to 2016. However, Fitch estimates that
the debt payback
ratio could reach a maximum of nine years in 2016, which will
put the rating
under pressure.
Although the structure of the local economy is less sensitive to
national
economic fluctuations than other regions, it does not generate
high added-value.
The population's wealth is below the national average while the
wealth of the
elderly population is slightly above it. In 3Q13, the
unemployment rate (9.1%)
was lower than the national average (10.4%). This should result
below-average
social spending for the department compared with others.
Although the amount of guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms
(EUR266m),
Fitch considers risk related to guaranteed debt as low as they
are mostly for
the benefit of low-risk regulated social housing entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control
its operating
expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its SFC, which
will result in
a debt payback ratio above 10 years.
An improvement or stabilisation of the current margin for
several consecutive
years, leading to solid debt coverage ratios, combined with
controlled capital
expenditure, could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
