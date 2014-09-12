(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French
Department of La
Manche's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'AA-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect La Manche's stable and sound budgetary
performance and its
moderate debt. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that,
despite expected
weakening, the department would be able and willing to maintain
a sound
financial profile and moderate debt.
Despite a slight decline in 2013, the operating margin remained
sound at 14.4%
of operating revenue. Fitch expects the department's operating
margin to further
weaken to 13% in 2017, due to expected cuts in state transfers
and rising
operating expenditure, particularly in social spending. Over the
medium term,
management's aim is to achieve a minimum operating balance of
EUR60m, compared
with EUR67.5m at end-2013.
About 70% of operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes
and state
transfers, and operating expenditure is driven by rigid items
such as staff
costs, mandatory transfers and state-defined social spending.
Possible shrinkage
in departmental current transfers would provide some, albeit
limited, operating
spending flexibility, allowing La Manche to concentrate on its
core competencies
At end-2013, Manche's self-financing capacity (SFC) weakened to
about 90% of
capital expenditure from 98% in 2012, as capital expenditure
stabilised and the
current balance deteriorated. Despite our forecast of a lower
current balance,
Fitch expects SFC to remain stable until 2017 on a gradual
scaling-down of
capital expenditure, to EUR75m per year on average.
Direct debt was moderate in 2013, with an average maturity of
seven years. Debt
is prudently managed, as 74% is fixed-rate. The department aims
to keep its debt
payback ratio below six years through to 2017. Fitch estimates
that the debt
payback ratio would reach a maximum of seven years compared with
six years at
end-2013, which would, nevertheless, remain compatible with both
its current
ratings and average debt maturity.
Although the structure of the local economy is less sensitive to
national
economic fluctuations than that of other departments, it does
not generate high
added value. The population's wealth is below the national
average, while the
wealth of the elderly population is slightly above it. In 1Q14,
the unemployment
rate (8.2%) was lower than the national average (10.2%). This
should result in
below-average social spending for the department.
Although the amount of guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms
(EUR272.6m),
Fitch considers risk related to the guaranteed debt as low as
the guarantees are
mostly to low-risk regulated social housing entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control
its operating
expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to its SFC,
which will result
in a debt payback ratio above 10 years.
An improvement of the current margin for several consecutive
years, leading to
sound debt coverage ratios, combined with controlled capital
expenditure, could
lead to an upgrade.
