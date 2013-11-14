PARIS, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Val d'Oise's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA-', and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating of Val d'Oise's EUR1bn EMTN programme at 'AA-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of Val d'Oise reflect its resilient operating performance, high debt, solid economy, and strong management. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectations that the department's operating performance and debt metrics should remain consistent with the current ratings. Fitch expects the operating margin to remain sound at 10.7% of operating revenue in 2013, up from 10% in 2012. This is due to higher-than-expected fiscal revenue, mainly owing to resilient property transfer duties and strong growth of direct taxes. Operating expenditure growth should remain moderate at 1.1%, based on the department's efficient financial and administrative management. The government announced in July 2013 that it would transfer new revenue (based on property tax and real estate duties) to departments to compensate for the costs of social spending. We believe this should be credit-positive for Val d'Oise but have not yet factored it in our projections. This is because the 2014 budget bill is still subject to a vote by the Parliament, while details on the transfer amount and distribution criteria are still unclear. Excluding the effect of the compensation fund, we expect a stable operating margin over the medium term. Revenue growth would be spurred by a dynamic tax base and real estate recovery from 2014. The regional equalisation fund should partly offset cuts in state transfers. Val d'Oise's cost-cutting plan should allow it to mitigate the impact of higher social spending and to contain expenditure growth. The capital expenditure self-financing rate, after debt repayment, is likely to decrease to 27.2% in 2013 from 32.3% in 2012, because of lower capital revenue and higher capital expenditure (EUR136.8m in 2013, up from EUR124.7m in 2012). Excluding the effect of the announced extra revenue, Fitch believes the self-financing rate could weaken to 23.2% on average until 2016. We expect debt to stabilise at 101% of current revenue until 2016, assuming average capital expenditure of EUR130m a year. Debt should remain stable in 2013 at EUR965m, or 100.8% of current revenue, which is high compared with peers. Its debt has low interest rate risk exposure, due to prudent financial management. The debt payback ratio may approach 15 years in 2016, from 12.2 years in 2013, as rising interest rates and declining operating margin should lead to a weaker current balance. However we believe the compensation, if approved, would allow for a rapid improvement of the department's debt metrics. Its high level of debt guarantees (EUR520m at end-2012) was mostly related (92.6%) to social housing institutions, which are strictly monitored and regulated by the State. Fitch considers Val d'Oise's main public-sector entities to be low-risk (fire services and social housing institutions). Val d'Oise benefits from its location within Ile-de-France (AA+/Stable/F1+), one of the wealthiest European regions. Its economic prospects are supported by dynamic industries and large land reserves in the greater Paris urban area. RATING SENSITIVITIES A weakening in the current margin to below 7% over three consecutive years and a debt payback ratio consistently above 15 years could lead to a rating downgrade. A current margin consistently above 15%, together with debt stock below 75% of current revenue could lead to a rating upgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions: -State transfers cuts in 2014 and 2015 -Tax rates will remain stable -End of real estate market slump in 2014 -Neutral financial impact of the upcoming devolution reform -Capital expenditure not to exceed EUR130m per year on average Contact: Primary Analyst David Lopes Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 45 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 