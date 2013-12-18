(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Depfa ACS
Bank's (Depfa, BBB+/Negative/F2) asset-covered securities (ACS)
at 'A' with a
Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on Depfa's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high
risk) and the
level of overcollateralisation (OC) between the covered bonds
and the cover
pool. Since Depfa is in a run-down mode, Fitch only takes into
account the
publicly committed level of OC of 5%. This level allows for a
two-notch recovery
uplift above Depfa's IDR of 'BBB+'.
The Negative Outlook on the bonds reflects that on Depfa's IDR.
As of end-September 2013 Depfa's outstanding covered bonds
amounting to
EUR20.6bn were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR23bn. The
cover pool
comprised 616 assets which Fitch aggregated to 138 ultimate
guarantors. The pool
is internationally diversified with concentrations in Germany
(29%), the US
(23%) and Spain (12%) and is highly concentrated with the top 20
guarantors
accounting for more than 85% of the total portfolio. The largest
exposures are
Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+, 29% of the pool), the US (AAA/Rating
Watch
Negative/F1+, 15%) and Spain (BBB/Stable/F2, 9%). Considerable
exposure to
public sector entities located in countries with ratings below
'A' remains the
main source of risk.
In analysing the portfolio Fitch has calculated a rating loss
rate of 12.2% in
an 'A' stress scenario.
There are only minor interest rate mismatches and limited
maturity mismatches
between the assets and the covered bonds, but some currency
mismatches,
particularly an open asset position (US assets exceeding US
liabilities)
equivalent to EUR0.9bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) Depfa's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or
below; (ii) the
OC Fitch gives credit to drops below Fitch's 5% breakeven OC for
the bonds'
rating.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the ACS rating will be affected,
among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding ACS, which
can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot
be assumed to
remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Oliver Issl
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+69 768076 131
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Public
Sector Liquidity and Spread Assumption Addendum ' dated 1
February 2013, 'Asset
Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated 20
January 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Spread Assumption
Addendum
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.