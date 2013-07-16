(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Depfa Bank
plc's (Depfa)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative
Outlook, Support
Rating at '2' and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of Depfa's IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
reflects Fitch's view that support for Depfa from the Federal
Republic of
Germany (AAA/Stable) via the Bundesanstalt fuer
Finanzmarkstabilisierung (FMSA)
which administers the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund
(SoFFin) would
be highly likely while the bank continues to be wholly-owned by,
and form a
significant proportion of, the ultimately state-owned Hypo Real
Estate Holding
AG (HRE Holding; A-/Stable).
Fitch believes that the existing albeit weakening operational
and economic links
between Depfa and its sister bank Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
(PBB; A-/Stable),
and FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM; AAA/Stable) would also yield
some incentive for
the FMSA to support Depfa. FMS WM is a state-sponsored run-off
institution that
acquired a nominal EUR173bn of non-performing and non-strategic
assets and all
SoFFin-guaranteed bonds from HRE Group (to which Depfa belongs)
in October 2010.
The co-operation between these entities will weaken from October
2013 in line
with EU requirements. In particular, the service level agreement
under which
Depfa services FMS-WM will expire at end-September 2013.
However, there will
still be a link between Depfa and FMS-WM in the form of asset
guarantees. FMS-WM
has provided guarantees to Depfa for assets earmarked for
transfer to FMS-WM but
which remain on Depfa's balance sheet for reasons such as legal,
contractual or
tax restrictions. The volume of such guarantees is likely to
weaken in the
medium term due to asset maturities and counterparty
negotiations.
However, the continued indirect state ownership of Depfa (via
HRE Holding) is
the main driver of Fitch's view of the high likelihood of
support. This
viewpoint is underpinned by the potential reputational damage to
SoFFin, FMSA
and ultimately Germany, as well as the likely impact on HRE
Holding, of allowing
Depfa to fail.
Depfa's Negative Outlook is driven by its medium-term goal of
privatisation,
which could trigger a multi-notch downgrade of Depfa's IDRs
depending on any new
owner's ability and propensity to support the bank. The Outlook
also reflects
the agency's view that Depfa will eventually become fully
separated from PBB and
FMS-WM.
Depfa's VR was withdrawn on 26 August 2011 as it is in run-off
mode and its
on-going viability is dependent on continued external support.
The agreement
with the European Commission prohibits Depfa from originating
any new banking
business while it is state-owned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Depfa's IDR is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
Germany's propensity
to support banks and Pfandbrief issuers in particular, or to its
view of
Germany's ability to support its banks, as signalled by
Germany's sovereign
rating. The state aid agreement with the European Commission
requires the
re-privatisation of Depfa by end-2014, and downward rating
pressure would likely
arise from selling the bank to a lower-rated bank or a financial
investor.
In addition, a significant reduction in Depfa's balance sheet
relative to that
of HRE Holding would reduce the negative impact on the
German-based HRE Holding
entities of not providing support to Depfa, which would likely
cause Fitch to
revise down its viewpoint regarding Germany's propensity to
support Depfa.
However, this would be a more long-term scenario.
Given Depfa's domicile in the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Stable),
the bank's
ratings also reflect the broad sovereign and associated banking
sector risks in
Ireland, not all of which are within the German owner's power to
neutralise.
Therefore Depfa's IDR is also sensitive to the Irish sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Depfa's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt rating has been affirmed
at 'B+'. Depfa's
subordinated debt rating is based on expected support from the
group if ever
needed and reflects Fitch's view of the combined strength of the
group's
financial fundamentals.
The agency also affirmed Depfa's hybrid Tier 1 securities at 'C'
to reflect the
uncertain timing of these issues being serviced again. The
European Commission
agreement does not permit distribution on profit-related capital
instruments
(other than SoFFin-related ones) - which are not mandatory for
legal reasons -
prior to the earlier of re-privatisation and 31 December 2015.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
DEPFA ACS Bank (DEPFA ACS) and Hypo Public Finance Bank puc
(HPFB) are 100%
subsidiaries of Depfa in Ireland. Fitch has aligned the ratings
of the
subsidiaries with the parent due to their integration into
Depfa, as well as the
reputational risk to the ultimate supporter of allowing a DEPFA
subsidiary to
fail. DEPFA ACS benefits from a declaration of backing from its
parent,
expressing Depfa's commitment to fulfil DEPFA ACS's contractual
obligations in
case of need. HPFB is a public unlimited liability company
wholly owned by
Depfa. It has not conducted any new business since its merger
with Depfa in 2008
and most of its remaining assets have been transferred to FMS
WM. Fitch
understands that Depfa intends to voluntarily liquidate HPFB at
some point.
The rating actions are as follows:
Depfa Bank plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+' / 'F2'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated notes (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'B+'
DEPFA ACS Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Hypo Public Finance Bank puc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Depfa Funding II LP: Hybrid Capital Instruments affirmed at 'C'
Depfa Funding III LP: Hybrid Capital Instruments affirmed at 'C'
Depfa Funding IV LP: Hybrid Capital Instruments affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated
12 December
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
