(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Depfa Bank plc's (Depfa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook, Support Rating at '2' and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of Depfa's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflects Fitch's view that support for Depfa from the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) via the Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzmarkstabilisierung (FMSA) which administers the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) would be highly likely while the bank continues to be wholly-owned by, and form a significant proportion of, the ultimately state-owned Hypo Real Estate Holding AG (HRE Holding; A-/Stable). Fitch believes that the existing albeit weakening operational and economic links between Depfa and its sister bank Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB; A-/Stable), and FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM; AAA/Stable) would also yield some incentive for the FMSA to support Depfa. FMS WM is a state-sponsored run-off institution that acquired a nominal EUR173bn of non-performing and non-strategic assets and all SoFFin-guaranteed bonds from HRE Group (to which Depfa belongs) in October 2010. The co-operation between these entities will weaken from October 2013 in line with EU requirements. In particular, the service level agreement under which Depfa services FMS-WM will expire at end-September 2013. However, there will still be a link between Depfa and FMS-WM in the form of asset guarantees. FMS-WM has provided guarantees to Depfa for assets earmarked for transfer to FMS-WM but which remain on Depfa's balance sheet for reasons such as legal, contractual or tax restrictions. The volume of such guarantees is likely to weaken in the medium term due to asset maturities and counterparty negotiations. However, the continued indirect state ownership of Depfa (via HRE Holding) is the main driver of Fitch's view of the high likelihood of support. This viewpoint is underpinned by the potential reputational damage to SoFFin, FMSA and ultimately Germany, as well as the likely impact on HRE Holding, of allowing Depfa to fail. Depfa's Negative Outlook is driven by its medium-term goal of privatisation, which could trigger a multi-notch downgrade of Depfa's IDRs depending on any new owner's ability and propensity to support the bank. The Outlook also reflects the agency's view that Depfa will eventually become fully separated from PBB and FMS-WM. Depfa's VR was withdrawn on 26 August 2011 as it is in run-off mode and its on-going viability is dependent on continued external support. The agreement with the European Commission prohibits Depfa from originating any new banking business while it is state-owned. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Depfa's IDR is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of Germany's propensity to support banks and Pfandbrief issuers in particular, or to its view of Germany's ability to support its banks, as signalled by Germany's sovereign rating. The state aid agreement with the European Commission requires the re-privatisation of Depfa by end-2014, and downward rating pressure would likely arise from selling the bank to a lower-rated bank or a financial investor. In addition, a significant reduction in Depfa's balance sheet relative to that of HRE Holding would reduce the negative impact on the German-based HRE Holding entities of not providing support to Depfa, which would likely cause Fitch to revise down its viewpoint regarding Germany's propensity to support Depfa. However, this would be a more long-term scenario. Given Depfa's domicile in the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Stable), the bank's ratings also reflect the broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in Ireland, not all of which are within the German owner's power to neutralise. Therefore Depfa's IDR is also sensitive to the Irish sovereign rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Depfa's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt rating has been affirmed at 'B+'. Depfa's subordinated debt rating is based on expected support from the group if ever needed and reflects Fitch's view of the combined strength of the group's financial fundamentals. The agency also affirmed Depfa's hybrid Tier 1 securities at 'C' to reflect the uncertain timing of these issues being serviced again. The European Commission agreement does not permit distribution on profit-related capital instruments (other than SoFFin-related ones) - which are not mandatory for legal reasons - prior to the earlier of re-privatisation and 31 December 2015. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS DEPFA ACS Bank (DEPFA ACS) and Hypo Public Finance Bank puc (HPFB) are 100% subsidiaries of Depfa in Ireland. Fitch has aligned the ratings of the subsidiaries with the parent due to their integration into Depfa, as well as the reputational risk to the ultimate supporter of allowing a DEPFA subsidiary to fail. DEPFA ACS benefits from a declaration of backing from its parent, expressing Depfa's commitment to fulfil DEPFA ACS's contractual obligations in case of need. HPFB is a public unlimited liability company wholly owned by Depfa. It has not conducted any new business since its merger with Depfa in 2008 and most of its remaining assets have been transferred to FMS WM. Fitch understands that Depfa intends to voluntarily liquidate HPFB at some point. The rating actions are as follows: Depfa Bank plc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+' / 'F2' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated notes (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'B+' DEPFA ACS Bank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Hypo Public Finance Bank puc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Depfa Funding II LP: Hybrid Capital Instruments affirmed at 'C' Depfa Funding III LP: Hybrid Capital Instruments affirmed at 'C' Depfa Funding IV LP: Hybrid Capital Instruments affirmed at 'C' Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Krista Davies Analyst +44 20 3530 1579 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 