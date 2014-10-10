(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Depfa ACS Bank's (Depfa, BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR19.7bn-equivalent of outstanding asset-covered securities (ACS) at 'A' with a Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on Depfa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk), and the level of overcollateralisation (OC) between the covered bonds and the cover pool. Since Depfa is in a run-down mode, Fitch only takes into account the publicly committed level of OC of 5%, which is also equal to the 'A' breakeven OC. This level allows for a two-notch recovery uplift above Depfa's IDR of 'BBB+'. The Negative Outlook on the bonds reflects that on Depfa's IDR. As of end-June 2014, the cover pool comprised 580 assets with a current balance of EUR21.6bn, which Fitch aggregated to 138 ultimate guarantors. The pool is internationally diversified with concentrations in Germany (25%), the US (22%) and Spain (12%). The modelled obligor concentration is particularly high with the top 20 guarantors accounting for more than 84% of the total portfolio. The largest guarantor exposures are to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) at 25% of the pool, followed by the US (AAA/Stable/F1+) at 14% and Spain (BBB+/Stable/F2) at 9%. Exposure to public sector entities located in countries with ratings below 'A' remains the main source of risk. The 'A' breakeven OC for the programme is driven by the credit loss on the pool of 15% in an 'A' rating scenario. There are only minor interest rate mismatches and limited maturity mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds, but some currency mismatches, particularly an open asset position (US assets exceeding US liabilities) equivalent to EUR1.4bn, making the OC sensitive to a deprecation of the US dollar. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Depfa's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the OC Fitch gives credit to drops below Fitch's 'A' breakeven OC of 5%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the ACS rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding ACS, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly be available in a credit update at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM Associate Director +49 69 768 076 131 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Iva Detelinova Analyst +44 20 3530 1663 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities, dated 30 January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.