(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby
Healthcare PLC's (DHC)
GBP446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The affirmation reflects DHC's stable operational performance to
date. DHC
benefits from a strong pass-through of concession risks to a
group of
experienced contractors, as well as an excellent working
relationship with the
concession grantor, Derby Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the
grantor).
DHC is a project company holding a 40-year contract with the
grantor to
redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Royal Derby
Hospital in Derby,
UK, as part of the UK government's public private partnership
(PPP) programme.
The project has been operational since March 2009 when
construction was
completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings are based on the following factors, among
others:
Revenue Risk: Stronger
As an availability-based project, revenue is derived from a
unitary charge that
is based on a well-defined performance regime and subject to
deductions for
adverse performance across the services provided (hard
facilities management
(FM), soft FM and sterile services). The project continues to
see limited
deductions. The unitary charge features some inflation-linkage
and is structured
to provide an element of natural hedging of DHC's cost base.
Operation Risk: Midrange
The involvement of seasoned project parties such as Innisfree
(the sole sponsor)
and Skanska (hard FM provider) is considered positive for the
transaction. DHC
is run by an experienced management team outsourced from a
specialist PPP
project operator currently responsible for 21 UK hospitals
(Health Care Projects
Ltd). Both ISS (soft FM provider) and Synergy (sterile services
provider) have
seen a considerable reduction in performance deductions
following the
implementation of revised performance regimes.
Fitch continues to regard the strong working relationship
between DHC and the
grantor as supportive of the rating. This is evident in a range
of measures that
have been enacted to achieve cost-savings and enhance liquidity
for the grantor,
which is particularly important given tight central government
budgets.
Infrastructure Development/Renewal Risk: Midrange
The project's lifecycle profile is slightly back-ended although
this is
mitigated by a three-year forward-looking maintenance reserve
account (MRA),
with any lifecycle underspend against budget ring-fenced to
prevent distribution
to sponsors. Based on reports from the technical analyst for the
project
(Faithful + Gould), Fitch has not identified any significant
risks over the
medium term.
Debt Structure: Stronger
The rated bonds are fixed-rate, fully amortising and have a
two-year tail to
concession maturity. The project also features a three-year MRA,
a six-month
debt service reserve account and a change- in-law reserve.
As at end-December 2013, the actual minimum/average annual debt
service coverage
ratio (ADSCR) was 1.17x and 1.23x respectively, above lock-up
thresholds. The
latest Fitch rating case forecasts minimum/average ADSCR of
1.15x and 1.21x
respectively. These metrics are consistent with the rating,
albeit with limited
room for deterioration.
The project is most directly comparable to Meridian Hospital
Company PLC
(BBB+/Stable), another NHS Hospital PPP rated by Fitch, as it
shares the same
key sponsor (Innisfree) and soft FM provider (ISS). Meridian
has stronger
metrics (minimum/average ADSCR of 1.32x and 1.57x respectively),
justifying the
one-notch differential.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Project revenues could be adversely impacted in a number of
scenarios, including
increased general costs, hard FM expenses and corporation tax. A
sustained
increase in lifecycle costs would likely result in negative
rating action. A
downgrade could also be caused by any operational issues that
result in a
sustained reduction in coverage (average ADSCR below 1.2x).
Fitch may take
positive rating action if average ADSCR is consistently above
1.3x.
DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA
Assurance S.A.
Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee as it does not
maintain a
rating on the guarantor and therefore the rating of DHC's bonds
solely reflects
the project's underlying credit quality.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ade Bamford
Director
+44 20 3530 1233
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Sean Rutter
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1679
Committee Chairperson
Dan Robertson
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1312
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and
Project Finance',
dated 11 July 2012 and 'Rating Criteria for Availability-Based
Projects', dated
18 June 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
