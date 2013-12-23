(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche
Bahn AG's (DB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term
IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed Deutsche
Bahn Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating at 'AA'.
The affirmation of the ratings and Stable Outlook reflects DB's
strong business
risk profile, despite a weaker-than-expected operating
performance in 2013 and
greater rating pressure given limited headroom in its credit
metrics. DB's 'AA'
rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its 'A' standalone
credit profile
to reflect linkage with its sole shareholder, the Federal
Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) in accordance with Fitch's Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parental State Support
The strategic importance of rail infrastructure and service to
Germany's
export-driven economy continue to underpin Fitch's view that
that state support
will be available to DB in the event of financial distress. DB
benefits from
federal funding of the company's infrastructure capex and
concession fees for
regional transport services. Guarantees provided by the state
are, however,
considered immaterial and while high dividend payments made
since 2011 do not
necessarily impair the strength of government support, it limits
the degree of
state support incorporated into the ratings. Fitch is likely to
re-assess the
notching differential for state support in the event of a
privatisation of a
majority stake in DB and/or a separation of the network from the
mobility
business.
Standalone 'A' Rating under Pressure
The company's ratings are under considerable pressure given a
still challenging
economic environment, a continuing erosion of its domestic
passenger market
share and personnel cost pressures, which are expected to
increase further
following collective wage negotiations in the summer of 2014.
These factors,
combined with high planned capex and expected dividend payments,
are forecast to
generate limited headroom within Fitch's rating guidelines over
the next two to
three years.
Nevertheless, Fitch continues to affirm DB's ratings on the
basis of its strong
standalone business profile as the largest European integrated
passenger and
freight transport provider, with a dominant domestic market
position. DB's cash
flow profile also benefits from stable long-term concession
revenues from its
regional passenger business and the tariff-based remuneration of
its
infrastructure business. These help to offset the volatility of
volume-driven
freight forwarding and logistic businesses.
Limited Headroom in Credit Metrics
Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
to be at 4.0x
and FFO fixed charge cover to be around 3.0x in the short- to
medium-term. These
are at the upper levels of Fitch's guideline metrics for the
current ratings.
High capex spending and dividends in the context of reduced
earnings are likely
to generate fairly material negative free cash flows in the
medium-term. Fitch
recognises the company's flexibility in terms of capex, but
current credit
metrics provide the company with reduced headroom to sustain
further economic
and operational pressures than those forecast.
High but Flexible Capex
Net capex for 2013-2017 is forecast to remain high despite a
forecast decrease
in earnings. This is due to continued investment in passenger
transport capex to
enable the company to compete more successfully in its domestic
passenger market
but also cost overruns in respect of "Stuttgart 21". DB has some
ability to flex
and delay capex spending. Dividends are also considered flexible
to a degree.
Where necessary, Fitch would expect the government to cut the
level of dividends
paid to support the company's credit metrics.
Domestic Market Share Erosion
DB's domestic regional market share based on train path
kilometres, while
dominant, declined to around 75% in FY12 and is expected to
weaken further in
the medium-term to at least around 70%.This decline in market
share is due to
increased competition but also to DB's more selective tendering
strategy and
focus on more profitable contracts. DB, unlike some of its
competitors, has
higher fixed staff costs which mean contracts can be inherently
less profitable.
Fitch believes a reduction in the company's domestic market
share may also
reduce pressure for the company to unbundle its networks from
its train
operations. DB is likely to seek opportunistic expansion in
international bus
and rail to counteract slowing growth at home. This was more
recently evident in
its acquisition of Veolia Transdev's central European bus
operations.
Schenker still under Pressure
DB's logistics and freight business represented 51% of 2012
group revenues and
18% of EBITDA. Fitch regards these businesses as more volatile
than those
generated by its passenger transport and infrastructure
business, as illustrated
by further recent pressures on volumes and pricing. Profit
margins improved in
2012, due to process improvements, but slipped back in 1H13 on
account of
further pressures on both volumes and pricing. Fitch expects
these pressures to
continue at least in the short-term. Further material
deteriorations in
margins or increased exposure to these businesses, owing to
acquisitions in
these markets or disposals of the company's more stable
businesses, would be
negative for the ratings.
Unbundling Unlikely but still a Risk
EU proposals to increase competition on the rail network
currently fall short of
a full unbundling of DB's infrastructure (DB Netz) and mobility
operations. In
early FY14 the European Parliament is due to vote on the Fourth
Railway Package,
where proposals go farther than the recast of the First Railway
Package, i.e.
farther than legal and accounting separation, but do not demand
a full
unbundling. However, risks to unbundling still lie in further
legal proceedings
brought by the European Commission against Germany in November
2013, which claim
DB has failed to separate financial flows between the train
operating
subsidiaries of German Rail and its infrastructure business.
These claims echo
similar claims made by the EU Commission which were rejected by
the European
Court of Justice in February 2013 but a different decision could
bring into
question the sufficiency of DB's current legal and operational
structure.
Strong Liquidity and Access to Funding
As at 30 June 2013 short-term liquidity comprised EUR1.9bn
(FYE12: EUR2.2bn) of
unrestricted cash and EUR3.7bn of undrawn committed bank
facilities. This
available cash comfortably covers short-term debt of only
EUR1.8bn, and overall
debt maturities are well-spread. DB is a well-established name
in the domestic
and international capital markets, with issuance typically
oversubscribed. DB
relies on continued access to capital markets and occasionally
bank lending.
Negative free cashflows driven by continued high capex are
expected to continue
to add to funding requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-A downgrade of Germany below 'AA'
-The degree of state support may also be re-assessed where there
is a marked
reduction in the government's funding of capex and/or material
increases in
dividends which lead to significant deterioration in credit
metrics.
-Deconsolidation of the network as the business provides
stability of revenues
and compensates for the more volatile businesses of freight
forwarding and
logistics. This could arise if directives are passed leading to
the unbundling
of rail infrastructure from public transport.
- A sustained increase in FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x
and/or FFO fixed
charge cover below 3.0x. Fitch would consider tightening these
guidelines where
DB's business profile has weakened substantially including a
fall in the
company's domestic regional market share to below 65% and an
increase in
exposure towards more volatile market segments such as the
company's freight
forwarding & logistics businesses to greater than 50% of gross
revenues from 35%
currently.
Fitch sees limited rating upside in the absence of explicit debt
guarantees from
the federal government for a substantial part of its debt.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Malcolm O'Connell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1201
Supervisory Analyst
Jeanine Arnold
Director
+44 20 3530 1382
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Arkadiusz Wicik
Senior Director
+48 22 338 62 86
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.