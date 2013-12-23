(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bahn AG's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating at 'AA'. The affirmation of the ratings and Stable Outlook reflects DB's strong business risk profile, despite a weaker-than-expected operating performance in 2013 and greater rating pressure given limited headroom in its credit metrics. DB's 'AA' rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its 'A' standalone credit profile to reflect linkage with its sole shareholder, the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology. KEY RATING DRIVERS Parental State Support The strategic importance of rail infrastructure and service to Germany's export-driven economy continue to underpin Fitch's view that that state support will be available to DB in the event of financial distress. DB benefits from federal funding of the company's infrastructure capex and concession fees for regional transport services. Guarantees provided by the state are, however, considered immaterial and while high dividend payments made since 2011 do not necessarily impair the strength of government support, it limits the degree of state support incorporated into the ratings. Fitch is likely to re-assess the notching differential for state support in the event of a privatisation of a majority stake in DB and/or a separation of the network from the mobility business. Standalone 'A' Rating under Pressure The company's ratings are under considerable pressure given a still challenging economic environment, a continuing erosion of its domestic passenger market share and personnel cost pressures, which are expected to increase further following collective wage negotiations in the summer of 2014. These factors, combined with high planned capex and expected dividend payments, are forecast to generate limited headroom within Fitch's rating guidelines over the next two to three years. Nevertheless, Fitch continues to affirm DB's ratings on the basis of its strong standalone business profile as the largest European integrated passenger and freight transport provider, with a dominant domestic market position. DB's cash flow profile also benefits from stable long-term concession revenues from its regional passenger business and the tariff-based remuneration of its infrastructure business. These help to offset the volatility of volume-driven freight forwarding and logistic businesses. Limited Headroom in Credit Metrics Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to be at 4.0x and FFO fixed charge cover to be around 3.0x in the short- to medium-term. These are at the upper levels of Fitch's guideline metrics for the current ratings. High capex spending and dividends in the context of reduced earnings are likely to generate fairly material negative free cash flows in the medium-term. Fitch recognises the company's flexibility in terms of capex, but current credit metrics provide the company with reduced headroom to sustain further economic and operational pressures than those forecast. High but Flexible Capex Net capex for 2013-2017 is forecast to remain high despite a forecast decrease in earnings. This is due to continued investment in passenger transport capex to enable the company to compete more successfully in its domestic passenger market but also cost overruns in respect of "Stuttgart 21". DB has some ability to flex and delay capex spending. Dividends are also considered flexible to a degree. Where necessary, Fitch would expect the government to cut the level of dividends paid to support the company's credit metrics. Domestic Market Share Erosion DB's domestic regional market share based on train path kilometres, while dominant, declined to around 75% in FY12 and is expected to weaken further in the medium-term to at least around 70%.This decline in market share is due to increased competition but also to DB's more selective tendering strategy and focus on more profitable contracts. DB, unlike some of its competitors, has higher fixed staff costs which mean contracts can be inherently less profitable. Fitch believes a reduction in the company's domestic market share may also reduce pressure for the company to unbundle its networks from its train operations. DB is likely to seek opportunistic expansion in international bus and rail to counteract slowing growth at home. This was more recently evident in its acquisition of Veolia Transdev's central European bus operations. Schenker still under Pressure DB's logistics and freight business represented 51% of 2012 group revenues and 18% of EBITDA. Fitch regards these businesses as more volatile than those generated by its passenger transport and infrastructure business, as illustrated by further recent pressures on volumes and pricing. Profit margins improved in 2012, due to process improvements, but slipped back in 1H13 on account of further pressures on both volumes and pricing. Fitch expects these pressures to continue at least in the short-term. Further material deteriorations in margins or increased exposure to these businesses, owing to acquisitions in these markets or disposals of the company's more stable businesses, would be negative for the ratings. Unbundling Unlikely but still a Risk EU proposals to increase competition on the rail network currently fall short of a full unbundling of DB's infrastructure (DB Netz) and mobility operations. In early FY14 the European Parliament is due to vote on the Fourth Railway Package, where proposals go farther than the recast of the First Railway Package, i.e. farther than legal and accounting separation, but do not demand a full unbundling. However, risks to unbundling still lie in further legal proceedings brought by the European Commission against Germany in November 2013, which claim DB has failed to separate financial flows between the train operating subsidiaries of German Rail and its infrastructure business. These claims echo similar claims made by the EU Commission which were rejected by the European Court of Justice in February 2013 but a different decision could bring into question the sufficiency of DB's current legal and operational structure. Strong Liquidity and Access to Funding As at 30 June 2013 short-term liquidity comprised EUR1.9bn (FYE12: EUR2.2bn) of unrestricted cash and EUR3.7bn of undrawn committed bank facilities. This available cash comfortably covers short-term debt of only EUR1.8bn, and overall debt maturities are well-spread. DB is a well-established name in the domestic and international capital markets, with issuance typically oversubscribed. DB relies on continued access to capital markets and occasionally bank lending. Negative free cashflows driven by continued high capex are expected to continue to add to funding requirements. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -A downgrade of Germany below 'AA' -The degree of state support may also be re-assessed where there is a marked reduction in the government's funding of capex and/or material increases in dividends which lead to significant deterioration in credit metrics. -Deconsolidation of the network as the business provides stability of revenues and compensates for the more volatile businesses of freight forwarding and logistics. This could arise if directives are passed leading to the unbundling of rail infrastructure from public transport. - A sustained increase in FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x and/or FFO fixed charge cover below 3.0x. Fitch would consider tightening these guidelines where DB's business profile has weakened substantially including a fall in the company's domestic regional market share to below 65% and an increase in exposure towards more volatile market segments such as the company's freight forwarding & logistics businesses to greater than 50% of gross revenues from 35% currently. Fitch sees limited rating upside in the absence of explicit debt guarantees from the federal government for a substantial part of its debt. Contact: Principal Analyst Malcolm O'Connell Analyst +44 20 3530 1201 Supervisory Analyst Jeanine Arnold Director +44 20 3530 1382 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Arkadiusz Wicik Senior Director +48 22 338 62 86 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.