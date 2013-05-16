(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, the agency affirmed the Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions, including actions on its main subsidiaries and debt ratings, is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions on Deutsche Bank have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity, funding, capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Deutsche Bank's IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on support from the German authorities. The affirmation of the IDR, Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's unchanged view that there is an extremely high probability that Deutsche Bank would receive support from the authorities if required because of the bank's systemic importance domestically and internationally. Deutsche Bank is Germany's largest bank. The Stable Outlook on Deutsche Bank's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view that sovereign support for the bank will continue to be available. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Deutsche Bank's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of sovereign support for the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the US, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downwards in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. Any downgrade of Deutsche Bank's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the bank's IDRs. In line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's Long-term IDR is the higher of the VR and the SRF. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of the VR, which at 'a' is one notch below the bank's Long-term IDR, reflects Fitch's view that the bank is likely to achieve its target 10% Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio on a 'look-through' basis earlier than end-2015; having de-risked in recent quarters and raised capital in April 2013, Deutsche Bank's pro-forma CET1 ratio would be around 9.6%, towards the upper end of the peer group range although leverage continues to be high compared to peers. Deutsche Bank's VR reflects the group's strong franchise in German commercial banking, with excellent access to domestic large and mid-sized corporates. In addition, the acquisition of Deutsche Postbank (Postbank) has increased its retail customer base, with good access to retail funding. The group is also one of the largest global investment banks with strong franchises in key segments. The bank has an excellent franchise in foreign exchange and other fixed income segments, complemented by strong league table positions in equity products. Deutsche Bank's VR also reflects the group's strong funding profile, which benefits from a solid customer deposit base, and the bank has managed to access wholesale funding and achieve solid pricing throughout the financial crisis. The group's liquidity is managed globally and a strong liquidity reserve is maintained. At end-March 2013, the liquidity reserve at the parent bank, which excludes EUR43bn liquidity reserves held at subsidiaries, amounted to EUR187bn, equal to over 180% of unsecured short-term wholesale funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Fitch expects Deutsche Bank to continue to adequately control the risks in its corporate banking and securities division and non-core operations unit (NCOU); these activities give rise to material market and operational risk which is reflected in the bank's VR. Deutsche Bank's VR would come under pressure if the group does not achieve its planned RWA reductions, in particular the planned reduction of NCOU assets or if it increases its trading risk exposure. Fitch expects the bank to deliver satisfactory profitability, albeit legacy assets in its non-core operations unit and, potentially, regulatory and litigation expenses are likely to provide a drag in coming years. The agency would downgrade the VR if capitalisation, as measured by the Fitch Core Capital ratio or by the 'look-through' Basel III CET1 ratio did not remain at peer group levels over time. The VR would also come under pressure if adjusted leverage diverged further from peer group levels. Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's profitability targets to be ambitious. Its VR is sensitive to core, sustainable earnings deteriorating below peers, but Fitch does not expect this to be the case once the upfront reorganisation costs around Postbank have been dealt with. The VR could also be sensitive to severe reputational damage that might follow a material regulatory or litigation event. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Deutsche Bank and its subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Fitch has upgraded the upper Tier 2 securities of Prosecure Funding Ltd Partnership by one notch, reflecting the core features of these instruments, The notching for loss severity (now only one notch) is lower than for the bank's Tier 1 securities (two notches). However, they have similar non-performance risk (two notches) compared with Tier 1 debt because coupon payments are dependent on distributable profits. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Deutsche Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Deutsche Bank's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Postbank's IDRs are equalised with those of Deutsche Bank, which indirectly holds around 94.1% of Postbank's shares. Fitch views Postbank as core to Deutsche Bank's ambition of strengthening its domestic retail banking. Fitch views the control and profit and loss transfer agreement between DB Finanz-Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, and Postbank, which was irrevocably validated by a German court in September 2012 as a strong indication of support. The IDRs of the other rated subsidiaries are also equalised with Deutsche Bank's to reflect their core role within the bank's operations and their integration in the parent bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY As the IDRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those of Deutsche Bank to reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect, or from changes in Deutsche Bank's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Deutsche Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Senior Debt, including programme ratings: Long-term: affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated Lower Tier II Debt: affirmed at 'A-' Postbank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior Debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Subordinated Lower Tier II Debt: affirmed at 'A-' Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed at 'AA'/'AA emr' PB Finance (Delaware); Inc: Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' This rating action has no impact on the 'AAA' rating of the outstanding covered bonds issued by Postbank. Deutsche Bank Securities Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated Debt: affirmed at 'A-' Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd. Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+' Deutsche Bank Financial LLC Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated Debt: affirmed at 'A-' Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust I: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VI: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VIII: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust IX: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust X: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust XI: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-' Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-' ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 